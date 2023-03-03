Tri Continental Corporatio : Tri-Continental Corporation

Stockholder contact: 800-345-6611, option 3 Media contact: Lisa Feuerbach 617-897-9344 Lisa.feuerbach@columbiathreadneedle.com

TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION

DECLARES FIRST QUARTER DISTRIBUTION

BOSTON, MA, March 3, 2023 - Tri-Continental Corporation (the "Corporation") (NYSE: TY) today declared a first quarter ordinary income distribution of $0.2900 per share of Common Stock and $0.6250 per share of Preferred Stock. Distributions on Common Stock will be paid on March 21, 2023 to Common Stockholders of record on March 13, 2023 and dividends on Preferred Stock will be paid on April 3, 2023 to Preferred Stockholders of record on March 13, 2023. The ex-dividend date for both the Common Stock and the Preferred Stock is March 10, 2023. The $0.2900 per share ordinary income distribution on the Common Stock is in accordance with the Corporation's distribution policy.

The Corporation has paid dividends on its common stock for 79 consecutive years. The Corporation's investment manager is Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

The Corporation's distributions on common stock will vary. The Corporation's current distributions (as estimated by the Corporation based on current information) are from the earnings and profits of the Corporation. No amount of the Corporation's current distribution consists of a return of capital (i.e., a return of some or all of your original investment in the Corporation).

The net asset value of the Corporation's common shares may not always correspond to the market price of such shares. Shares of many closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value. An investment in the Corporation is subject to stock market risk, which is the risk that market prices for the Corporation's common shares may decline over short or long periods, adversely affecting the value of an investment in the Corporation.

Securities selected for the Corporation using quantitative methods may perform differently from the market as a whole, and there can be no assurance that this methodology will enable it to achieve its objective. The Corporation's portfolio investments are subject to market risk, which may affect a single issuer, sector of the economy, industry or the market as a whole. Fixed-income investments, including convertible securities, are subject to credit risk, interest rate risk, and prepayment and extension risk. These risks may be more pronounced for longer-term securities and high- yield securities ("junk bonds"). In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and