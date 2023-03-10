Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tri-Continental Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TY   US8954361031

TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION

(TY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:34 2023-03-10 pm EST
25.76 USD   -1.57%
03:22pTri-continental Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:05pTri Continental : Announcements Regarding 93rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
03/03Tri-Continental Raises Q1 Distribution to $0.29 a Share; Payable March 21 to Shareholders of Record March 13
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tri-Continental Corporation Announcements Regarding 93rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/10/2023 | 03:06pm EST
The Board of Directors (the Board) of Tri-Continental Corporation (the Corporation) (NYSE: TY) today announced that the Corporation’s 93rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 20, 2023 (the Meeting) in Minneapolis, MN. The close of business on April 11, 2023 has been fixed by the Corporation’s Board as the record date for the determination of Stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.

At the Meeting, Stockholders will be asked to elect one director, Ms. Janet Langford Carrig, to the Board, to hold office until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and to re-elect three other directors, Mses. Patricia M. Flynn and Catherine James Paglia, and Mr. Brian J. Gallagher, to the Board, each to hold office until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and all until their successors are elected and qualify; to consider the ratification of the Board’s selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year; and to consider such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. This and other information relating to the Meeting, including additional details of the Meeting time and how to access the Meeting, will be described in a notice of meeting and proxy statement that the Corporation intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Corporation is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. This material is distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Corporation carefully before investing. A prospectus containing information about the Corporation (including its investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information about the Corporation) may be obtained by contacting your financial advisor or visiting columbiathreadneedleus.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing in the Corporation. For more information, please call 1-800-345-6611 or visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

© 2023 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Adtrax: 5501866


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,73x
Yield 2022 8,71%
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 379 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,46
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Christopher O. Petersen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Beranek Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Catherine James Paglia Co-Chairman
Douglas A. Hacker Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION3.24%1 379
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.11%9 804
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.49%5 289
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.16%3 853
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.49%3 853
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.69%3 627