Tri-Continental Corporation : Declares Third Quarter Distribution

09/04/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Tri-Continental Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: TY) today declared a third quarter ordinary income distribution of $0.2622 per share of Common Stock and $0.6250 per share of Preferred Stock. Distributions on Common Stock will be paid on September 24, 2020 to Common Stockholders of record on September 16, 2020 and dividends on Preferred Stock will be paid on October 1, 2020 to Preferred Stockholders of record on September 16, 2020. The ex-dividend date for both the Common Stock and the Preferred Stock is September 15, 2020. The $0.2622 per share ordinary income distribution on the Common Stock is in accordance with the Corporation’s distribution policy.

The Corporation has paid dividends on its common stock for 76 consecutive years. The Corporation’s investment manager is Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

The Corporation’s distributions on common stock will vary. The Corporation’s current distributions (as estimated by the Corporation based on current information) are from the earnings and profits of the Corporation. No amount of the Corporation’s current distribution consists of a return of capital (i.e., a return of some or all of your original investment in the Corporation).

The net asset value of the Corporation’s common shares may not always correspond to the market price of such shares. Shares of many closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value. An investment in the Corporation is subject to stock market risk, which is the risk that market prices for the Corporation’s common shares may decline over short or long periods, adversely affecting the value of an investment in the Corporation.

Securities selected for the Corporation using quantitative methods may perform differently from the market as a whole and there can be no assurance that this methodology will enable it to achieve its objective. The Corporation’s portfolio investments are subject to market risk, which may affect a single issuer, sector of the economy, industry or the market as a whole. Fixed income investments, including convertible securities, are subject to credit risk, interest rate risk, and prepayment and extension risk. These risks may be more pronounced for longer-term securities and high-yield securities (“junk bonds”). In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. Convertible securities are subject to both the risks of their security type prior to conversion as well as their security type after conversion. The Corporation’s use of leverage, including through its preferred stock, exposes it to greater risks due to unanticipated market movements, which may magnify losses and increase volatility of returns.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Corporation carefully before investing. A prospectus containing information about the Corporation (including its investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information) may be obtained by contacting your financial advisor or Columbia Management Investment Services Corp. at 800-345-6611. The prospectus can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing in the Corporation. There is no guarantee that the Corporation’s investment goals/objectives will be met or that distributions will be made, and you could lose money.

Tri-Continental is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. This material is distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

© 2020 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

columbiathreadneedleus.com

Adtrax # 3226326


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 62,2 M - -
Net income 2019 341 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,46x
Yield 2019 3,60%
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2018 21,0x
Capi. / Sales 2019 24,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tri-Continental Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 26,62 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher O. Petersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine James Paglia Chairman
Michael G. Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen A. Blatz Independent Director
Pamela G. Carlton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION-5.60%1 426
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-23.70%6 014
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.74%3 236
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%2 469
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.85%2 196
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.48%1 958
