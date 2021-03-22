Log in
TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION

(TY)
Tri-Continental Corporation : Announcements Regarding 91st Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/22/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
The Board of Directors (the Board) of Tri-Continental Corporation (the Corporation) (NYSE: TY) today announced that the Corporation’s 91st Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on June 11, 2021 (the Meeting). The close of business on April 20, 2021 has been fixed by the Corporation’s Board as the record date for the determination of Stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.

At the Meeting, Stockholders will be asked to elect two directors, Ms. Sandra Yeager and Mr. Christopher O. Petersen, to the Board, each to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and to re-elect three other directors, Mses. Kathleen Blatz and Pamela G. Carlton and Mr. George S. Batejan, to the Board, each to hold office until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and all until their successors are elected and qualify; to consider the ratification of the Board’s selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year; and to consider such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. This and other information relating to the Meeting, including additional details of the Meeting time and how to access the Meeting, will be described in a notice of meeting and proxy statement that the Corporation intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Corporation is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. This material is distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Corporation carefully before investing. A prospectus containing information about the Corporation (including its investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information about the Corporation) may be obtained by contacting your financial advisor or visiting columbiathreadneedleus.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing in the Corporation. For more information, please call 1-800-345-6611 or visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

© 2021 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Adtrax 3498101


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63,4 M - -
Net income 2020 198 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,12  - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,89x
Yield 2020 3,66%
Capitalization 1 695 M 1 695 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 24,4x
EV / Sales 2020 24,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tri-Continental Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 31,64 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher O. Petersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael G. Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine James Paglia Chairman
Thomas P. McGuire Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen A. Blatz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION7.36%1 723
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.11%8 248
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND5.63%3 693
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.44%2 598
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.4.60%2 480
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.9.71%1 892
