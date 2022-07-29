Tri County Financial : Consolidated Balance Sheets - 6/30/2022
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Cash and Due from Banks
$
19,175
$
140,677
Federal Funds Sold
1,027
26,179
Investment Securities
261,440
127,108
Loans and Leases
1,105,015
1,016,719
Less: Reserve for Loan Losses
(16,970)
(15,837)
Loans, Net
1,088,045
1,000,882
Bank Premises & Equipment
26,759
27,323
Intangibles
8,788
8,392
Other Real Estate Owned
2,376
2,968
Accrued Interest Receivable
5,421
4,821
Other Assets
30,567
34,254
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,443,598
$
1,372,604
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
180,075
170,055
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
406,883
388,595
Savings Deposits
293,440
270,274
Time Deposits
307,788
351,637
Total Deposits
1,188,186
1,180,561
Repurchase Agreements
27,865
17,816
Fed Funds Purchased
43,038
0
FHLB and Other Borrowings
35,505
5,000
Interest Payable
73
240
Subordinated Debt
9,773
15,723
Total Repos & Borrowings
116,254
38,779
Other Liabilities
11,544
20,011
Dividends Payable
507
382
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
1,316,491
$
1,239,733
CAPITAL
Common Stock
2,484
2,485
Surplus
25,742
25,871
Preferred Stock
0
0
Retained Earnings
109,999
101,770
FASB 115 Adjustment
(11,118)
2,745
TOTAL CAPITAL
127,107
132,871
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
$
1,443,598
$
1,372,604
Book Value Per Share
$
51.19
$
53.52
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
47.66
$
50.14
Bid Price
$
46.00
$
45.60
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,482,821
2,482,675
Disclaimer
Tri-County Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 03:22:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
