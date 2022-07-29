Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TYFG   US89546P1084

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(TYFG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:36 2022-07-29 pm EDT
48.00 USD   -2.04%
07/29TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Balance Sheets - 6/30/2022
PU
07/29TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Statements of Income - 6/30/2022
PU
07/29Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
Tri County Financial : Consolidated Balance Sheets - 6/30/2022

07/29/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(000s omitted, except share data)

ASSETS

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Cash and Due from Banks

$

19,175

$

140,677

Federal Funds Sold

1,027

26,179

Investment Securities

261,440

127,108

Loans and Leases

1,105,015

1,016,719

Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(16,970)

(15,837)

Loans, Net

1,088,045

1,000,882

Bank Premises & Equipment

26,759

27,323

Intangibles

8,788

8,392

Other Real Estate Owned

2,376

2,968

Accrued Interest Receivable

5,421

4,821

Other Assets

30,567

34,254

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,443,598

$

1,372,604

LIABILITIES

Demand Deposits

180,075

170,055

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

406,883

388,595

Savings Deposits

293,440

270,274

Time Deposits

307,788

351,637

Total Deposits

1,188,186

1,180,561

Repurchase Agreements

27,865

17,816

Fed Funds Purchased

43,038

0

FHLB and Other Borrowings

35,505

5,000

Interest Payable

73

240

Subordinated Debt

9,773

15,723

Total Repos & Borrowings

116,254

38,779

Other Liabilities

11,544

20,011

Dividends Payable

507

382

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

1,316,491

$

1,239,733

CAPITAL

Common Stock

2,484

2,485

Surplus

25,742

25,871

Preferred Stock

0

0

Retained Earnings

109,999

101,770

FASB 115 Adjustment

(11,118)

2,745

TOTAL CAPITAL

127,107

132,871

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$

1,443,598

$

1,372,604

Book Value Per Share

$

51.19

$

53.52

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

47.66

$

50.14

Bid Price

$

46.00

$

45.60

Period End Outstanding Shares

2,482,821

2,482,675

Disclaimer

Tri-County Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 03:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Timothy J. McConville President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lana Eddy Chief Financial Officer
Thomas K. Prescott Chairman
Kenneth D. Otterbach Vice Chairman
Matthew P. Faber Director