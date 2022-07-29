Tri County Financial : Consolidated Statements of Income - 6/30/2022
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
YEAR TO DATE JUNE 3Oth
(000s omitted, except share data)
2022
2021
Interest Income
$
24,092
$
24,549
Interest Expense
2,347
3,757
Net Interest Income
21,745
20,792
Provision for Loan Losses
900
900
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
20,845
19,892
Other Income
5,731
11,891
FDIC Assessments
180
155
Other Expenses
20,609
21,800
Income Before Income Taxes
5,787
9,828
Applicable Income Taxes
1,458
2,614
Security Gains (Losses)
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
$
4,329
$
7,214
Basic Net Income Per Share
$
1.74
$
2.91
YTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,481,501
2,479,771
Disclaimer
Tri-County Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 03:22:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Chart TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week