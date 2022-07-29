Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYFG   US89546P1084

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(TYFG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:36 2022-07-29 pm EDT
48.00 USD   -2.04%
07/29TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Balance Sheets - 6/30/2022
PU
07/29TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Statements of Income - 6/30/2022
PU
07/29Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tri County Financial : Consolidated Statements of Income - 6/30/2022

07/29/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

YEAR TO DATE JUNE 3Oth

(000s omitted, except share data)

2022

2021

Interest Income

$

24,092

$

24,549

Interest Expense

2,347

3,757

Net Interest Income

21,745

20,792

Provision for Loan Losses

900

900

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

20,845

19,892

Other Income

5,731

11,891

FDIC Assessments

180

155

Other Expenses

20,609

21,800

Income Before Income Taxes

5,787

9,828

Applicable Income Taxes

1,458

2,614

Security Gains (Losses)

-

-

Net Income (Loss)

$

4,329

$

7,214

Basic Net Income Per Share

$

1.74

$

2.91

YTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,481,501

2,479,771

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Tri-County Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 03:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
