Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYFG   US89546P1084

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(TYFG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. : Announces Repurchase Program

05/12/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENDOTA, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company")(OTCQX: TYFG), the bank holding company for First State Bank, announced that on May 11, 2021, its Board of Directors approved a repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $5.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.  The $5.0 million represents approximately 120,000 shares based on the $42.00 closing price of the Company's common stock on May 6, 2021.

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock through various means such as open market transactions, including block purchases, and privately negotiated transactions. The number of shares repurchased and the timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined at the Company's discretion. Factors include, but are not limited to, stock price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company's general business conditions. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any specific number of shares of its common stock.

Should investors wish to participate in the stock repurchase plan they are encouraged to contact their broker or reach out directly to Raymond James who is assisting the Company in the execution of the repurchase program. Inquiries to Raymond James should be directed to Tim Murnane at (312) 655-2988.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-county-financial-group-inc-announces-repurchase-program-301290102.html

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
01:18pTRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Announces Repurchase Program
PR
04/28TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/13TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC  : . Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
PR
2019TRI CNTY FIN  : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tri County Financial Group Inc. to OT..
PR
More news