Tri Origin Exploration : presentations/Corporate Presentation - 03.01.2021.pdf

TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION LTD. TSX Venture: TOE

CORPORATE PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2021

1

Forward Looking Statements

TOE:TSX-V

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Tri Origin as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

William McGuinty P. Geo. of OTD Exploration Services Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical information in this presentation."

A Fresh Perspective

TOE:TSX-V

• New Management and Board

• New Strategic Backing

• World Class Mining Camps

• Two Underexplored Gold Projects

Tri Origin has brought in a new management team to compliment an experienced exploration team focused on discovering multi-million ounce gold deposits in overlooked areas of world class mining camps

Management and Advisors

Board of Directors

Robert Valliant, PhD., Chairman

• Co-founded and listed Tri Origin on TSX, founded and listed TriAusMin on ASX and TSX

Andrew Thomson, CEO

• Currently President and CEO of Palamina Corp.

Mark Santarossa CPA, CA, MBA, President

• Over 15-year career in mining capital markets in various roles with global banks, resource focused brokers and publicly-listed junior explorers

Brian Jennings CPA, CA, CFO

• Over 20 years of financial experience, 10 years of which as a CFO or on the board of public companies

Bill McGuinty, P. Geo., Project Manager, Exploration Consultant

• Has worked in the exploration industry in Canada and internationally for 40 years

Glenn Nolan, P. Geo., Advisor

• Currently VP Government Affairs, Noront Resources

• Former President of Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada and Chief of Missanabie FN

Alan Galley, Ph.D. (Geology), Advisor

• 30-year career as an economic geologist

• development and at operating mines in Canada and internationally

Alexandria Marcotte, P. Geo., MBA candidate, Director

• Currently Vice President, Project Coordination for Osisko Mining Inc.

Elijah Tyshynski, Director

• Over 20 years of experience in international capital markets as a structurer, trader and portfolio manager

J.P. Janson, Director

• Former Managing Director National Wealth Management with Richardson GMP and CIBC Wood Gundy

Mark Petersen, MSc, MBA, P. Geo., Director

• Extensive experience in discovery, development and at operating mines in Canada and internationally

Jerry Blackwell, P. Geo., Advisor