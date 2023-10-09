FORM-1

SEC/118/TPFL 09 October 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tri-Pack Films Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 at 02:30 p.m. at the Karachi office and through Zoom to, inter alia, consider the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended 30 September 2023 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from 11 October 2023 to 17 October 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Rule Book. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period or until the financial information is made public.

You may please inform the TRE Certificates Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary