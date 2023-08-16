FORM - 7

Sec/104/TPFL August 16, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tri-Pack Films Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 at 02:30 p.m. at Karachi office and via Zoom has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the six months' period and quarter ended 30 June 2023 and recommended the following:

CASH DIVIDEND: NIL BONUS SHARES: NIL RIGHT SHARES: NIL ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/ CORPORATE ACTION: NIL ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION: NIL

The financial results of Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure-'A' to this letter.

The quarterly report of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time, and shall also be made available on Company's website www.tripack.com.pk

Yours sincerely,

For Tri-Pack Films Limited

Iqra Sajjad

(Company Secretary)

Encl: as above

CC: