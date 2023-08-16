FORM - 7
August 16, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tri-Pack Films Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 at 02:30 p.m. at Karachi office and via Zoom has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the six months' period and quarter ended 30 June 2023 and recommended the following:
- CASH DIVIDEND:NIL
- BONUS SHARES:NIL
- RIGHT SHARES:NIL
- ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/ CORPORATE ACTION:NIL
- ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION:NIL
The financial results of Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure-'A' to this letter.
The quarterly report of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time, and shall also be made available on Company's website www.tripack.com.pk
Yours sincerely,
For Tri-Pack Films Limited
Iqra Sajjad
(Company Secretary)
Encl: as above
CC:
Director
Director
Director
Company Law Division
Enforcement Department
Securities Market Division
Securities and Exchange Commission
Securities and Exchange Commission
Securities and Exchange
of Pakistan
of Pakistan
Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
Blue Area, Islamabad
Blue Area, Islamabad
Blue Area, Islamabad
Executive Director/HOD
Offsite-II Department
Supervision Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of
Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
Blue Area, Islamabad
Annexure - 'A'
