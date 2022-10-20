Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Tri-Pack Films Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRIPF   PK0073401017

TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

(TRIPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
133.00 PKR    0.00%
12:30aTri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022
PU
10/12Tri Pack Films : Board meeting and announcement of closed period
PU
10/03Tri Pack Films : Fire Incident at Port Qasim Plant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022

10/20/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM - 7

Sec/113/TPFL

October 20, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS' PERIOD AND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tri-Pack Films Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 at 06:30 p.m. at Karachi office and via Zoom has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months' period and quarter ended 30 September 2022 and recommended the following:

  1. CASH DIVIDEND: NIL
  2. BONUS SHARES: NIL
  3. RIGHT SHARES: NIL
  4. ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/ CORPORATE ACTION: NIL
  5. ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION: NIL

The financial results of the Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure-'A' to this letter.

Page 1 of 2

The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended 30 September 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on Company's website www.tripack.com.pk

Yours sincerely,

For Tri-Pack Films Limited

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

CC:

Director

Director

Director

Company Law Division

Enforcement Department

Securities Market Division

Securities and Exchange

Securities and Exchange

Securities and Exchange

Commission of Pakistan

Commission of Pakistan

Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, Jinnah

NIC Building, Jinnah

NIC Building, Jinnah

Avenue Blue Area,

Avenue Blue Area,

Avenue Blue Area,

Islamabad

Islamabad

Islamabad

Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department

Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange

Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah

Avenue Blue Area,

Islamabad

Page 2 of 2

Annexure - 'A

TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - (UNAUDITED)

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

-------------------- (Rupees in '000) ----------------------

Revenue from contracts with customers

6,537,868

5,325,331

18,418,924

13,889,834

Cost of sales

(5,547,276)

(4,626,193)

(15,683,943)

(11,544,129)

Gross profit

990,592

699,138

2,734,981

2,345,705

Distribution costs

(209,043)

(131,472)

(522,177)

(355,868)

Administrative expenses

(128,361)

(70,775)

(342,817)

(278,888)

(337,404)

(202,247)

(864,994)

(634,756)

Operating profit

653,188

496,891

1,869,987

1,710,949

Other income

40,111

60,704

146,547

113,628

693,299

557,595

2,016,534

1,824,577

Other expenses

(25,709)

(21,726)

(80,079)

(101,015)

Finance cost

(349,687)

(258,477)

(884,575)

(547,641)

(375,396)

(280,203)

(964,654)

(648,656)

Profit before income tax

317,903

277,392

1,051,880

1,175,921

Income tax - net

(100,866)

(81,348)

(432,497)

(342,747)

Profit for the period

217,037

196,044

619,383

833,174

Other comprehensive income for the period:

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Remeasurement of staff retirement benefits

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

217,037

196,044

619,383

833,174

Earnings per share - basic and

diluted (Rupees)

5.59

5.05

15.96

21.47

Disclaimer

Tri Pack Films Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:28:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED
12:30aTri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022
PU
10/12Tri Pack Films : Board meeting and announcement of closed period
PU
10/03Tri Pack Films : Fire Incident at Port Qasim Plant
PU
08/30Tri-Pack Films Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
08/17Tri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2022
PU
08/05Tri Pack Films : Board Meeting for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2022
PU
04/28Tri-Pack Films Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/28Tri Pack Films : Credit of Final Cash Dividend and Related Notices to Shareholders
PU
04/27Tri Pack Films : Notice of Credit of Final Cash Dividend (Pre-Publication)
PU
04/26Tri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 054 M 86,3 M 86,3 M
Net income 2021 1 042 M 4,72 M 4,72 M
Net Debt 2021 8 651 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Yield 2021 6,40%
Capitalization 5 160 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tri-Pack Films Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nasir Jamal Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Muhammad Zuhair Damani Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Syed Babar Ali Chairman
Mohammad Monir Khan Head-Technical
Asif Qadir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED-34.50%23
APTARGROUP, INC.-18.94%6 487
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-35.70%6 045
FP CORPORATION-7.14%1 996
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-30.91%1 310
SCIENTEX-30.48%1 093