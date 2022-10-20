Tri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022

FORM - 7

Sec/113/TPFL October 20, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS' PERIOD AND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tri-Pack Films Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 at 06:30 p.m. at Karachi office and via Zoom has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months' period and quarter ended 30 September 2022 and recommended the following:

CASH DIVIDEND: NIL BONUS SHARES: NIL RIGHT SHARES: NIL ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/ CORPORATE ACTION: NIL ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION: NIL

The financial results of the Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure-'A' to this letter.

Page 1 of 2