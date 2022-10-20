Tri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022
10/20/2022 | 12:30am EDT
October 20, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS' PERIOD AND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tri-Pack Films Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 at 06:30 p.m. at Karachi office and via Zoom has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months' period and quarter ended 30 September 2022 and recommended the following:
CASH DIVIDEND:NIL
BONUS SHARES:NIL
RIGHT SHARES:NIL
ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/ CORPORATE ACTION:NIL
ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION:NIL
The financial results of the Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure-'A' to this letter.
The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended 30 September 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on Company's website www.tripack.com.pk
Yours sincerely,
For Tri-Pack Films Limited
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
CC:
Director
Director
Director
Company Law Division
Enforcement Department
Securities Market Division
Securities and Exchange
Securities and Exchange
Securities and Exchange
Commission of Pakistan
Commission of Pakistan
Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, Jinnah
NIC Building, Jinnah
NIC Building, Jinnah
Avenue Blue Area,
Avenue Blue Area,
Avenue Blue Area,
Islamabad
Islamabad
Islamabad
Executive Director/HOD
Offsite-II Department
Supervision Division
Securities & Exchange
Commission of Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah
Avenue Blue Area,
Islamabad
Annexure - 'A
TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - (UNAUDITED)
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
-------------------- (Rupees in '000) ----------------------
