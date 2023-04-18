Tri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023

FORM - 7
SEC/53/TPFL
18 April 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
SUB:
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tri-Pack Films Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 02:00 p.m. at Karachi Office and via Zoom has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the three months' period and quarter ended 31 March 2023 and recommended the following:
CASH DIVIDEND: NIL
BONUS SHARES: NIL
RIGHT SHARES: NIL
ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/ CORPORATE ACTION: NIL
ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION: NIL
The financial results of the Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure-'A' to this letter.
The quarterly report of the Company for the period and quarter ended 31 March 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on Company's website www.tripack.com.pk
Yours sincerely,
For Tri-Pack Films Limited
Iqra Sajjad
(Company Secretary)
Encl: as above
CC:
Director
Director
Director
Company Law Division
Enforcement Department
Securities Market Division
Securities and Exchange Commission
Securities and Exchange Commission
Securities and Exchange
of Pakistan
of Pakistan
Commission of Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
Blue Area, Islamabad
Blue Area, Islamabad
Blue Area, Islamabad
Executive Director/HOD
Offsite-II Department
Supervision Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of
Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
Blue Area, Islamabad
Disclaimer
Tri Pack Films Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 04:12:04 UTC.