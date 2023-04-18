Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Tri-Pack Films Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRIPF   PK0073401017

TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

(TRIPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
115.00 PKR   -0.42%
12:13aTri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
04/10Tri Pack Films : Board meeting and announcement of closed period
PU
04/10Tri Pack Films : True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Annual General Meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

Tri Pack Films : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023

04/18/2023 | 12:13am EDT
FORM - 7

SEC/53/TPFL

18 April 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUB:

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tri-Pack Films Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 02:00 p.m. at Karachi Office and via Zoom has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the three months' period and quarter ended 31 March 2023 and recommended the following:

  1. CASH DIVIDEND: NIL
  2. BONUS SHARES: NIL
  3. RIGHT SHARES: NIL
  4. ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/ CORPORATE ACTION: NIL
  5. ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION: NIL

The financial results of the Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure-'A' to this letter.

The quarterly report of the Company for the period and quarter ended 31 March 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on Company's website www.tripack.com.pk

Yours sincerely,

For Tri-Pack Films Limited

Iqra Sajjad

(Company Secretary)

Encl: as above

CC:

Director

Director

Director

Company Law Division

Enforcement Department

Securities Market Division

Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities and Exchange

of Pakistan

of Pakistan

Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area, Islamabad

Blue Area, Islamabad

Blue Area, Islamabad

Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department

Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of

Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area, Islamabad

Disclaimer

Tri Pack Films Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 04:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 24 120 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Net income 2022 864 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
Net Debt 2022 6 558 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 4 462 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tri-Pack Films Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nasir Jamal Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Muhammad Zuhair Damani Chief Financial Officer
Syed Babar Ali Chairman
Mohammad Monir Khan Head-Technical
Junaid Hashmi Senior Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED-8.29%16
APTARGROUP, INC.8.38%7 796
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-3.61%7 072
FP CORPORATION-14.51%1 983
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.11.80%1 232
SCIENTEX5.90%1 225
