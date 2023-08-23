Half Year Ended June, 2023
Our Legacy: Withstanding the Odds
Contents
- Company Information
- Directors' Review
- Independent Auditor's Review Report
- Condensed Interim Statement Of Financial Position
06 Condensed Interim Statement Of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)
- Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Un-audited)
- Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)
09 Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Information (Un-audited)
16 Directors' Review (Urdu Version)
Company Information
Board of Directors*
Syed Babar Ali (Chairman)
Mr. Asghar Abbas
Syed Hyder Ali
Mr. Khurram Raza Bakhtayari
Ms. Nermeen Towfiq Chinoy
Mr. Asif Qadir
Mr. Saquib Hussain Shirazi
Mr. Nasir Jamal (Deemed Director)
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Nasir Jamal
Audit Committee*
Ms. Nermeen Towfiq Chinoy (Chairperson)
Mr. Khurram Raza Bakhtayari
Mr. Asif Qadir
Mr. Shahzeb Haider (Secretary)
Human Resource and
Remuneration (HR&R) Committee*
Ms. Nermeen Towfiq Chinoy (Chairperson)
Mr. Asghar Abbas
Mr. Khurram Raza Bakhtayari
Mr. Taimoor Ahmed (Secretary)
Executive Committee*
Syed Hyder Ali (Chairman)
Mr. Asghar Abbas
Mr. Khurram Raza Bakhtayari
Ms. Iqra Sajjad (Secretary)
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Muhammad Zuhair Damani
Company Secretary
Ms. Iqra Sajjad
Head of Internal Audit
Mr. Soban Waqar
Auditors and Tax Advisor
A.F. Ferguson & Co. Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisors
Sattar & Sattar
Shares Registrar
FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Ltd
8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal,
Karachi - 75400
Tel : (021) 34380101-2
Fax : (021) 34380106
02
Tri-Pack Films Limited
Company Shares Department
Ubaid Hussain / Suman Kishore
Tel: 92-2135874047-49 Ext Nos: 237 & 233
Email: shares.desk@tripack.com.pk
Website
www.tripack.com.pk
Registered Office
4th Floor, The Forum, Suite No. 416-422,G-20, Block No. 9, Clifton, Khayaban-e-Jami, Karachi - 75600, Pakistan.
Tel: (021) 35874047-49, (021) 35831618
Fax: (021) 35860251
Regional Sales & Head Office
House No. 18 B, Sir Abdullah Haroon Road, Near Marriott Hotel, Karachi, Sindh
Tel: (021) 35224336-37 Fax: (021) 35224338
Works - Karachi
Plot No. D-9 to D-14 & G-1 to G-4 North Western Industrial Zone, Port Qasim Authority, Karachi
Tel: (021) 34720247-48 Fax: (021) 34720245
Works & Regional Sales Office - Hattar
Plot No. 68, 69, 78/1, Phase IV, Hattar Industrial Estate, Hattar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Tel: (0995) 617406-7 Fax: (0995) 617054
Regional Sales Office
Unit No. 4, 17 Aziz Avenue, Canal Bank Road, Lahore, Punjab
Tel: (042) 35716068-70 Fax: (042) 35716071
Banks
Al-Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Allied Bank Limted
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
Bank Al Habib Limited
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank (Pakistan) Limited
surname
Faysal Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limted
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
by
Meezan Bank Limited
order
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited
United Bank Limited
alphabeticalIn
Investment Company
National Bank of Pakistan
The Bank of Punjab
JS Bank Limited
Pak Kuwait Investment Company (Private)
*
Limited
Directors' Review
For the Half Year ended June 30, 2023
The Directors are pleased to present their review report together with the un-audited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the half year ended June 30, 2023.
Commitment to and compliance with the Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) policies, procedures and regulations remained of paramount importance throughout the period.
Half Year ended June 30,
2023
2022
Sales Volume (M. Tonnes)
19,188
25,726
Net Sales Value - (Rs Million)
11,527
11,881
Operating profit (Rs Million)
1,706
1,217
Interest cost (Rs Million)
359
508
Exchange loss (Rs Million)
99
27
Profit before tax (Rs Million)
1,271
734
Net Profit (Rs Million)
692
402
Earnings per share (Rs)
17.83
10.37
Overall economic & market conditions remained extremely strenuous, dip in local demand and supply issues due to the foreign exchange crisis faced by the country significantly impacted the local volumes. That forced us to look even more deeply at our internal efficiencies and pricing mechanism, which nicely paid off, as a result, our operating profit of Rs 1,706m was 40% higher compared to SPLY. Interest cost was lower due to aggressive management of working capital.
Rupee devaluation led to recognition of exchange losses to the tune of Rs 99m during first half of the year. The Company reported a profit before tax and net profit of Rs. 1,271 million and Rs. 692 million compared to Rs.734 million and Rs.402 million respectively in SPLY.
Super tax rates have been revised upwards under the Finance Act 2023.
During the first half of the year, we were graced with Diamond Award for "Employer's recognition in Skill Development" by the Employer's Federation of Pakistan on efforts in skill development, Training and Development of Youth/Future workforce. We have been awarded with the 20th Environmental Excellence Award 2022 by National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH).
Future Outlook
The current uncertain economic and business conditions are expected to improve for the remainder of the year, however normalization would take some time as a result we expect total volumes including exports to be low in coming quarters along with margin normalization.
The project is progressing as per the scheduled timelines. We are facing slight delays in establishment of machinery LCs however, with the removal of restriction on imports we are hopeful that the delivery and commissioning timelines will be achieved without any major delays.
We express our immense gratitude to all our stakeholders for their continued support and trust in these trying times.
Nasir Jamal
Chief Executive Officer
Karachi, August 15, 2023
03
Half Year Report 2023
Independent Auditor's Review Report
To the members of Tri-Pack Films Limited
Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim statement of financial position of Tri-Pack Films Limited as at June 30, 2023 and the related condensed interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed interim statement of changes in equity, and condensed interim statement of cash flows, and notes to the financial statements for the six-month period then ended (here-in-after referred to as the "interim financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim financial statements in accordance with accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our review. The figures of the condensed interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 have not been reviewed, as we are required to review only the cumulative figures for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Syed Muhammad Hasnain.
Chartered Accountants
Karachi
Date: August 21, 2023
UDIN: RR202310073J2Ny9nSmI
04
Tri-Pack Films Limited
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tri Pack Films Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 10:38:09 UTC.