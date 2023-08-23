09 Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Information (Un-audited)

Directors' Review

For the Half Year ended June 30, 2023

The Directors are pleased to present their review report together with the un-audited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the half year ended June 30, 2023.

Commitment to and compliance with the Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) policies, procedures and regulations remained of paramount importance throughout the period.

Half Year ended June 30, 2023 2022 Sales Volume (M. Tonnes) 19,188 25,726 Net Sales Value - (Rs Million) 11,527 11,881 Operating profit (Rs Million) 1,706 1,217 Interest cost (Rs Million) 359 508 Exchange loss (Rs Million) 99 27 Profit before tax (Rs Million) 1,271 734 Net Profit (Rs Million) 692 402 Earnings per share (Rs) 17.83 10.37

Overall economic & market conditions remained extremely strenuous, dip in local demand and supply issues due to the foreign exchange crisis faced by the country significantly impacted the local volumes. That forced us to look even more deeply at our internal efficiencies and pricing mechanism, which nicely paid off, as a result, our operating profit of Rs 1,706m was 40% higher compared to SPLY. Interest cost was lower due to aggressive management of working capital.

Rupee devaluation led to recognition of exchange losses to the tune of Rs 99m during first half of the year. The Company reported a profit before tax and net profit of Rs. 1,271 million and Rs. 692 million compared to Rs.734 million and Rs.402 million respectively in SPLY.

Super tax rates have been revised upwards under the Finance Act 2023.

During the first half of the year, we were graced with Diamond Award for "Employer's recognition in Skill Development" by the Employer's Federation of Pakistan on efforts in skill development, Training and Development of Youth/Future workforce. We have been awarded with the 20th Environmental Excellence Award 2022 by National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH).

Future Outlook

The current uncertain economic and business conditions are expected to improve for the remainder of the year, however normalization would take some time as a result we expect total volumes including exports to be low in coming quarters along with margin normalization.

The project is progressing as per the scheduled timelines. We are facing slight delays in establishment of machinery LCs however, with the removal of restriction on imports we are hopeful that the delivery and commissioning timelines will be achieved without any major delays.

We express our immense gratitude to all our stakeholders for their continued support and trust in these trying times.