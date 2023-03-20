Advanced search
    TRIPF   PK0073401017

TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

(TRIPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
124.25 PKR   +0.13%
124.25 PKR   +0.13%
02:17aTri Pack Films : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
01:57aTri Pack Films : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/17Tri Pack Films : Notice of Annual General Meeting (Pre-Publication)
PU
Tri Pack Films : Notice of Annual General Meeting

03/20/2023 | 02:17am EDT
SEC/36/TRIPF

Karachi

20 March 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Sub: Notice of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of captioned notice to shareholders of Tri-Pack Films Limited subsequent to its publication in newspapers.

The appended notice has been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Monday, 20 March 2023.

Yours sincerely,

For TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

Business Recorder

Dated: 20 March 2023Tri-pack

Khi/Lhr/Isb

TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

NOTICE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Folio/CDS

Total

Principal Shareholder

Joint Shareholder

Account No.

Shares

Name and CNIC No.

Shareholding

Name and CNIC No.

Shareholding

Proportion (%)

Proportion (%)

Nawa-i-Waqt

Dated: 20 March 2023

Khi/Lhr/Isb

50/-

"CZ-50"

Disclaimer

Tri Pack Films Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 06:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
