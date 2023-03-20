Tri Pack Films : Notice of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of captioned notice to shareholders of Tri-Pack Films Limited subsequent to its publication in newspapers.
The appended notice has been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Monday, 20 March 2023.
Tri Pack Films Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 06:16:04 UTC.