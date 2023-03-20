Tri Pack Films : Notice of Annual General Meeting

SEC/36/TRIPF Karachi 20 March 2023 The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Sub: Notice of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of captioned notice to shareholders of Tri-Pack Films Limited subsequent to its publication in newspapers.

The appended notice has been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Monday, 20 March 2023.

Yours sincerely,

For TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary