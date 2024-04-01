SEC/19/TRIPF
01 April 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
Sub: Notice of Annual General Meeting (Pre-Publication)
In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the captioned notice to shareholders of Tri-Pack Films Limited prior to its publication in newspapers.
The appended notice will be published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Tuesday, 02 April 2024.
Yours sincerely,
For TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary
