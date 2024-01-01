SEC/01/TPFL

01 January 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Sub: Notice to Shareholders regarding Transfer of Shares Registrar / Transfer Agent Services (Post-Publication)

Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the captioned notice to the shareholders of Tri-Pack Films Limited subsequent to its publication.

The appended notice has respectively been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Saturday, 30 December 2023.

Yours Sincerely,

For TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

BUSINESS RECORDER

NAWA-I-WAQT

KHI/LHR/ISB

KHI/LHR/ISB

PUBLISHED ON: 30 DECEMBER 2023

30 DECEMBER 2023

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tri Pack Films Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2024 09:19:35 UTC.