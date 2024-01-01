SEC/01/TPFL
01 January 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Sub: Notice to Shareholders regarding Transfer of Shares Registrar / Transfer Agent Services (Post-Publication)
Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the captioned notice to the shareholders of Tri-Pack Films Limited subsequent to its publication.
The appended notice has respectively been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Saturday, 30 December 2023.
Yours Sincerely,
For TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary
BUSINESS RECORDER
NAWA-I-WAQT
KHI/LHR/ISB
PUBLISHED ON: 30 DECEMBER 2023
