Tri Pack Films : Transfer of Shares Registrar / Transfer Agent Services
December 29, 2023 at 05:58 am EST
Sec/145/TPFL
29 December 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Dear Sir / Madam
SUB: TRANSFER OF SHARES REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT SERVICES
This is to inform you that the Share Registrar Services has been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt.) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited, with effect from January 1, 2024.
The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged and are as under for the ease of reference of our shareholders.
ADDRESS
8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.
Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3
Email :info.shares@famcosrs.com
Website :www.famcosrs.com
PUBLIC DEALING TIMINGS
Monday to Thursday
:
9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Friday
:
9:00 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Lunch & Prayer Break
:
1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
(Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm)
Saturday & Sunday
:
Closed
Shareholders are requested to contact the above Shares Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.
You may please inform the TRE certificate holder of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For TRI-PACK FILMS LIMITED
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary
The Executive Director
Monitoring and Enforcement Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,
Islamabad.
Tri Pack Films Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 10:56:33 UTC.
Tri-Pack Films Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film and cast polypropylene (CPP) film. Its products are suited for food and beverage applications, such as snacks, confectionery, dairy food, fresh cut vegetables, beverages and various others, and non-food applications, such as overwrapping, lamination, bag making and various others. The Company has also specialized in developing various high-grade films, such as low sealing temperature films, ultra-low temperature sealable film, tobacco non-coated transparent wrap, anti-fog films, perforated films, matt film, in mold labels, low density label films, high gloss label films, broad seal high barrier, ultra-high barrier metallized film, heat resistive BOPP film, cold seal, biaxially oriented polyethylene (BOPE), CPP high speed lamination films, paper bond film, CPP metallized low temperature heat sealable film and CPP metallized high barrier film.