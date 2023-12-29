Sec/145/TPFL 29 December 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir / Madam

SUB: TRANSFER OF SHARES REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT SERVICES

This is to inform you that the Share Registrar Services has been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt.) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited, with effect from January 1, 2024.

The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged and are as under for the ease of reference of our shareholders.

ADDRESS

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3

Email :info.shares@famcosrs.com

Website :www.famcosrs.com