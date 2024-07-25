2024 Second Quarter

Results

July 25, 2024

Forward-Looking

Statements

Various statements contained in this presentation, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "plan," "goal," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "will," "future," "strategy," or other words that convey future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to

our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers' confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the

sections captioned "Risk Factors" included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial metrics, including adjusted homebuilding gross margin and net debt-to-net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Supplemental Data and Reconciliation section of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

2

Management Team

Thomas Mitchell

President & COO

  • Over 30 years of real estate and homebuilding experience
  • Former EVP and Southern California Regional President at William Lyon Homes

Douglas Bauer

Glenn Keeler

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Over 30 years of real estate and

Over 10 years of real estate

homebuilding experience

and homebuilding experience

Former President and COO of

CAO for Tri Pointe since 2014

William Lyon Homes

Tri Pointe senior management has significant experience running a large, geographically diverse, growth-oriented public homebuilder. Deep managerial talent at each operating division with key local relationships supports dynamic tailored growth strategies.

3

A diversified portfolio of markets

West Segment

Markets: San Francisco Bay Area, Inland

Empire, Orange County-Los Angeles,

Sacramento, San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas,

Seattle Metro Area

LTM Orders: 3,406

LTM Deliveries: 3,542

LTM HS Revenue: $2,626,857

LTM ASP: $742

Lots Owned or Controlled: 15,050

East Segment

Markets: Washington DC Metro Area,

Charlotte, Raleigh, Coastal Carolinas,

Orlando

LTM Orders: 834

LTM Deliveries: 873

LTM HS Revenue: $529,301

LTM ASP: $606

Lots Owned or Controlled: 6,282

Central Segment

Markets: Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth,

Denver, Utah

LTM Orders: 1,816

LTM Deliveries: 1,714

LTM HS Revenue: $961,756

LTM ASP: $561

Lots Owned or Controlled: 12,705

LTM Orders: 6,056

LTM Deliveries: 6,129

LTM Home Sales ("HS") Revenue: $4,117,914

LTM Average Sales Price ("ASP"): $672

Lots Owned or Controlled: 34,037

2024 Second

Quarter

Highlights

2024 Second Quarter Highlights

Net new home orders of 1,651 on absorption rate of 3.6 net new

home orders per community per month

New home deliveries up 45% to 1,700 with an average sales price of

$666,000

Ending active selling communities up 6% to 153

Backlog units(1) down 3% to 2,692 homes and backlog dollar value (1)

up 4% to $2.0 billion

Home sales revenue increased 38% to $1.1 billion

Homebuilding gross margin increased 320 basis points to 23.6%.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(2) increased by 220 basis points

to 27.1%.

SG&A expense decreased 90 basis points to 11.0% of home sales

revenue

Metric

2Q24

2Q23

% Change

Orders

1,651

1,912

-14%

Deliveries

1,700

1,173

45%

ASP of Deliveries ($000)

$666

$698

-5%

Ending Active Selling Communities

153

145

6%

Backlog (units)(1)

2,692

2,765

-3%

Backlog (dollar value) ($mm)(1)

$2,000

$1,923

4%

Home Sales Revenue ($mm)

$1,133

$819

38%

Net income available to common stockholders of $118 million, or

$1.25 per diluted share, vs. $61 million, or $0.60 per diluted share

Redeemed $450 million of Senior Notes with cash on hand

Repurchased 1.0 million shares for an aggregate dollar amount of $37

million

Ended with total liquidity of $1.2 billion, including cash and cash

equivalents of $493 million and $707 million of availability under our

unsecured revolving credit facility

HB Gross Margin

Adjusted HB Gross Margin(2)

SG&A Expense (% of Home Sales Revenue)

Income Before Income Taxes ($mm)

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders ($mm)

EPS (Diluted)

23.6%

20.4%

320 bps

27.1%

24.9%

220 bps

11.0%

11.9%

-90 bps

$159

$83

91%

$118

$61

94%

$1.25

$0.60

108%

(1)

Backlog units and dollar value figures are as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

6

(2)

See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in the appendix of this presentation

Second Quarter Results

Active Selling Communities and Absorption Rate Q2 2024 Results

Active Selling Communities and Absorption Rate

Active Selling Communities by Geography

As of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

175

4.5

153

5.0

4.5

150

145

3.6

4.0

125

3.5

100

YOY

3.0

2.5

75

6%

2.0

Increase

50

1.5

1.0

25

0.5

0

0.0

2023

2024

Communities

Absorption Rate

As of June 30, 2024

Washington

3%

California 27%

Nevada 5%

Arizona

10%

Washington

D.C. Area(2)

5%

Carolinas(1)

9%

Colorado

7%

Texas

34%

Opened 19 new communities and closed 22 communities in Q2 2024

  1. Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina

(2)

Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia

8

Net New Home Orders - Q2 2024 Results

Net New Home Orders

For the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

2,500

2,000

1,912

1,651

1,500

14% YOY

1,000

Decrease

500

0

2023

2024

Net New Home Orders by Geography

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024

Washington

D.C. Area(2)

Washington

6%

Carolinas(1)

5%

8%

Colorado

1%

California 35%

Texas 27%

Nevada

Arizona

7%

11%

(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina

(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia

9

Backlog - Units and Dollar Value - Q2 2024 Results

Backlog - Units and Dollar Value

As of June 30, 2023 and 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Backlog Dollar Value by Geography

As of June 30, 2024

3,000

2,765

2,692

2023

2024

$2,500,000

2,500

$1,999,852

$1,922,895

$2,000,000

2,000

Decrease 3% YOY

Increase 4% YOY

$1,500,000

1,500

$1,000,000

1,000

500

$500,000

$0

0

Units

$ Value

$695K $743K Average Sales Price in Backlog

(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina

(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia

Washington 7%

California 36%

Nevada

5%

Washington

D.C. Area(2)

11%

Carolinas(1)

6%

Colorado

1%

Texas 22%

Arizona

12%

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TRI Pointe Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 13:58:17 UTC.