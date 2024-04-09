Orlando Division President Joel Underwood and Coastal Carolinas Division President Ali Heavener will leverage regional insights to fuel growth in markets with rapid population increase and housing demand

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced today that it is expanding its national footprint with the opening of new divisions in Orlando, Florida and the Coastal Carolinas. Operations for the Coastal Carolinas, which build upon the company’s presence in the Raleigh and Charlotte markets, will be located near Charleston, South Carolina, while the Florida office will be based in Orlando, Florida, elevating Tri Pointe Homes’ national presence within two of the fastest-growing regions in the nation.



Tri Pointe Homes’ expansion into Orlando and the Coastal Carolinas reflects the company’s strategic plan of growing its business organically in the top 25 homebuilding markets in the U.S. The Southeast has emerged as an economic engine with South Carolina and Florida being the two fastest-growing states in the nation in 2023, growing their populations by 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. This growth is a significant factor driving housing demand in these areas. Moreover, these states boast diverse economies that fuel robust job markets. The thriving conditions and diverse industries in these states, from technology and life sciences to aerospace and financial services, as well as tourism, provide a fertile ground for Tri Pointe Homes to introduce its premium lifestyle brand, catering to the growing demand for premium entry-level and move-up housing in markets ripe with opportunity.

The announcement of the new Orlando and Coastal Carolinas divisions marks the latest milestone in Tri Pointe Homes’ continuing geographic expansion and closely follows the company’s entry into the Utah market in late 2023. It builds on the strong momentum from organic start-up divisions launched in Austin, Sacramento, Charlotte, Raleigh and most recently Salt Lake City, highlighting the company’s thoughtful and sustained growth strategy.

“In our examination of the Coastal Carolinas and Florida housing markets, we have identified compelling opportunities for development,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We analyze the dynamics of each potential market to align our approach with local needs. Strategic expansion is not just about building homes, but fostering communities where people can thrive. The population growth, the increase in household formations and diverse economic landscapes in these regions highlight a clear demand for our unique brand of premium lifestyle-oriented homes. We are thrilled to embark on this expansion and confident in our ability to enrich these vibrant communities.”

A key element of Tri Pointe Homes’ success in adapting to various markets nationwide is its guiding principle: the Best of Big and Small. This approach ensures that each of the company’s divisions benefits from the leadership of market experts who are intimately familiar with local market dynamics. These leaders are empowered to make critical decisions that best serve their communities, supported by the robust resources and financial strength of one of the country’s leading public homebuilding companies. As Tri Pointe Homes expands into Florida and the Coastal Carolinas, this philosophy will continue to be a pillar for these divisions.

Joel Underwood steps into the role of division president for Orlando, bringing a distinguished career in the financial and operational aspects of homebuilding to Tri Pointe Homes. With a background in large-scale homebuilding operations roles, Underwood has a track record of spearheading successful divisions, driving growth and innovating processes to enhance business results. His tenure has been marked by the adept management of complex projects, from the development of a 5,200-unit master-planned community to significantly improving operational efficiencies and financial performance. Underwood’s business acumen and ability to translate complex data into actionable business strategies makes him poised to capitalize on the growing demand in the Orlando market, with a forward-thinking style that suits the region’s significant increase in population and job growth.

Ali Heavener, appointed as division president for the Coastal Carolinas, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the homebuilding industry to Tri Pointe Homes. With a dynamic career highlighted by her strategic homebuilding leadership roles, Heavener has demonstrated exceptional ability in market expansion, organic growth, team building and operational excellence. Her deep-rooted understanding of the Coastal Carolinas market uniquely positions her to lead Tri Pointe Homes’ premium lifestyle brand in this region. Heavener’s expertise in cultivating relationships with key business partners further solidifies her as the ideal person to navigate the promising landscape of this market.

“Joel and Ali are precisely the leaders we need to launch and grow our new divisions in Orlando and the Coastal Carolinas,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Operating Officer and President. “Both Joel and Ali are visionaries who embody our core values of humility, empowerment, authenticity, results and teamwork. Their experience and ability to forge key relationships make them indispensable as we work together in these booming markets. Our commitment is to not only meet the increasing housing demand but also to enrich these communities, ensuring Tri Pointe Homes becomes a hallmark of quality and innovation in Florida and the Coastal Carolinas for years to come.”

