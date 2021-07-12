Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tri-Stage Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2178   JP3635480001

TRI-STAGE INC.

(2178)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tri Stage : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

07/12/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Document and entity information

Feb 2022

May 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

第１四半期決算短信

Document name〔日本基準〕（連 結）

Filing date

2021-07-12

Company name

Tri-Stage Inc.

Securities code

21780

URL

https://www.tri-

stage.jp/

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

倉田 育尚

Inquiries

Title

経営管理部長

Name

棚田 正人

Tel

03-5402-4111

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2021-07-15

Supplemental material of quarterly results

true

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

true

Target for briefing of quarterly results

（証券アナリスト・

機関投資家向け）

Note to fraction processing method

（百万円未満切捨

て）

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

true

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-02-28

Quarterly period

1

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

May 2021

May 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

11,837

11,629

% change

1.8

-12.4

Operating profit

Operating profit

347

360

% change

-3.7

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

341

357

% change

-4.6

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

228

256

% change

-11.2

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

263

139

Change in comprehensive income

88.8

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

9.10

9.70

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

9.09

-

Note to consolidated operating results

（注）2021年２月期

第１四半期の潜在株

式調整後１株当たり

Note to operating results

四半期純利益につい

ては、潜在株式は存在

するものの希薄化効

果を有しないため記

載しておりません。

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

May 2021

Feb 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

15,117

15,182

Net assets

6,904

6,815

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

44.4

43.7

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

6,708

6,636

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

May 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Feb 2022

May 2021

Feb 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

7.00

Forecast

7.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

7.00

Forecast

7.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Feb 2022

Aug 2021

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

３．2022年２月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（2021

年３月１日～2022

２月28日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

48,442

23,632

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

1.4

-2.3

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

1,278

529

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-3.2

-38.3

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

1,239

510

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-7.2

-42.0

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

840

337

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-1.0

-20.7

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

33.52

13.48

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

May 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

May 2021

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

May 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

-

retrospective restatement

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

May 2021

Feb 2021

May 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

30,517,200

30,517,200

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

5,458,261

5,458,261

Average number of shares

25,058,939

26,490,461

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Tri-Stage Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
