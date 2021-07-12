|
Tri Stage : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022
Document and entity information
|
Feb 2022
|
May 2021
|
Company information
|
|
Company information
|
|
|
|
FASF member mark
|
true
|
|
第１四半期決算短信
Document name〔日本基準〕（連 結）
|
Filing date
|
2021-07-12
|
Company name
|
Tri-Stage Inc.
|
|
|
Securities code
|
21780
|
URL
|
https://www.tri-
|
stage.jp/
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
|
Title
|
代表取締役社長
|
|
|
Name
|
倉田 育尚
|
Inquiries
|
|
|
|
Title
|
経営管理部長
|
Name
|
棚田 正人
|
|
|
Tel
|
03-5402-4111
|
Other
|
|
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)
|
2021-07-15
|
Supplemental material of quarterly results
|
true
|
|
|
Way of getting
|
-
|
Convening briefing of quarterly results
|
true
|
|
|
Target for briefing of quarterly results
|
（証券アナリスト・
|
機関投資家向け）
|
|
Note to fraction processing method
|
（百万円未満切捨
|
て）
|
|
|
|
Stock exchange listings
|
|
Tokyo
|
true
|
|
|
Tokyo 1st section
|
-
|
Tokyo 2nd section
|
-
|
|
|
Tokyo Mothers
|
true
|
Tokyo JASDAQ
|
-
|
|
|
Tokyo PRO Market
|
-
|
Tokyo Others
|
-
|
|
|
Nagoya
|
-
|
Nagoya 1st section
|
-
|
|
|
Nagoya 2nd section
|
-
|
Nagoya Centrex
|
-
|
|
|
Nagoya Others
|
-
|
Sapporo
|
-
|
|
|
Sapporo
|
-
|
Sapporo Ambitious
|
-
|
|
|
Sapporo Others
|
-
|
Fukuoka
|
-
|
|
|
Fukuoka
|
-
|
Fukuoka Q-Board
|
-
|
|
|
Fukuoka Others
|
-
|
Green Sheet
|
-
|
|
|
Japan Securities Dealers Association
|
-
|
Business category
|
|
|
|
General Business
|
true
|
Specific Business
|
-
|
Fiscal Year End
|
2022-02-28
|
Quarterly period
|
1
|
|
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
|
|
May 2021
|
May 2020
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Consolidated income statements information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales
|
11,837
|
11,629
|
|
|
|
% change
|
1.8
|
-12.4
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
347
|
360
|
% change
|
-3.7
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
341
|
357
|
|
|
|
% change
|
-4.6
|
-
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
228
|
256
|
% change
|
-11.2
|
-
|
|
|
|
Note to consolidated income statements information
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
263
|
139
|
Change in comprehensive income
|
88.8
|
-
|
|
|
|
Other consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
9.10
|
9.70
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
9.09
|
-
|
Note to consolidated operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（注）2021年２月期
|
|
|
第１四半期の潜在株
|
|
|
式調整後１株当たり
|
|
Note to operating results
|
四半期純利益につい
|
|
ては、潜在株式は存在
|
|
|
|
|
するものの希薄化効
|
|
|
果を有しないため記
|
|
|
載しておりません。
|
|
|
|
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
|
|
May 2021
|
Feb 2021
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated financial positions
|
|
|
Total assets
|
15,117
|
15,182
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
6,904
|
6,815
|
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
|
44.4
|
43.7
|
Note to consolidated financial positions
|
|
|
Owner'sequity
|
6,708
|
6,636
|
|
|
|
Note to financial positions
|
-
|
|
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 2021
|
|
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to consolidated financial results
|
|
|
Note to consolidated financial results
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Dividends
|
|
|
(in millions of yens)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb 2022
|
May 2021
|
Feb 2021
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
|
Result
|
-
|
-
|
Second quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
0.00
|
Forecast
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
|
Result
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
Year end
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
7.00
|
Forecast
|
|
7.00
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Result
|
|
7.00
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
7.00
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
|
Annual
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
-
|
|
|
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
|
|
Feb 2022
|
Aug 2021
|
Quarterly forecasts
|
|
|
Quarterly forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
３．2022年２月期の
|
|
Title for forecasts
|
連結業績予想（2021
|
|
年３月１日～2022年
|
|
|
|
|
２月28日）
|
|
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
-
|
|
Main table of consolidated forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
48,442
|
23,632
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
Forecast
|
1.4
|
-2.3
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
Forecast
|
1,278
|
529
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-3.2
|
-38.3
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
1,239
|
510
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-7.2
|
-42.0
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
Forecast
|
840
|
337
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-1.0
|
-20.7
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
Forecast
|
33.52
|
13.48
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Note to consolidated forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to forecasts
|
-
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
May 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
|
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
|
-
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
May 2021
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
May 2021
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
|
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
|
-
|
standard
|
|
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
|
-
|
revisions of accounting standard
|
|
|
|
Changes in accounting estimates
|
-
|
Retrospective restatement
|
-
|
|
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
|
retrospective restatement
|
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
-
|
retrospective restatement
|
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
|
|
May 2021
|
Feb 2021
|
May 2020
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
|
30,517,200
|
30,517,200
|
|
(including treasury stock)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
|
5,458,261
|
5,458,261
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of shares
|
25,058,939
|
|
26,490,461
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement Evolution