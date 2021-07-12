Tri Stage : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

Lower - - Ordinary profit Ordinary profit Forecast 1,239 510 Upper - - Lower - - % change Forecast -7.2 -42.0 Upper - - Lower - - Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit attributable to owners of parent Forecast 840 337 Upper - - Lower - - % change Forecast -1.0 -20.7 Upper - - Lower - - Basic earnings per share (Yen) Basic earnings per share (Yen) Forecast 33.52 13.48 Upper - - Lower - - Note to consolidated forecasts Note to forecasts - Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Forecast -

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

May 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in