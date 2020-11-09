Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tri-Star Resources plc    TSTR   GB00BGDLPW84

TRI-STAR RESOURCES PLC

(TSTR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/09 04:05:00 am
5 GBX   -83.33%
04:07aTRI STAR RESOURCES : Restoration of Trading
PR
03:06aTRI STAR RESOURCES : Half-year Report
PU
02:01aTRI STAR RESOURCES : Half-year Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tri Star Resources : Restoration of Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 04:07am EST

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

9 November 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star", “TSTR” or the "Company")
Restoration of Trading

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, announces that following the publishing of its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, it is expected that trading in the Company's ordinary shares of  5 pence each will be restored to trading on AIM at 9.00a.m. today.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc
David Facey, CEO/ CFO 		 c/o SBP
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis / Beth Melluish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Jeff Keating/ Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
finnCap Ltd (Broker)
Christopher Raggett
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRI-STAR RESOURCES PLC
04:07aTRI STAR RESOURCES : Restoration of Trading
PR
03:06aTRI STAR RESOURCES : Half-year Report
PU
02:01aTRI STAR RESOURCES : Half-year Report
PR
02:01aTRI STAR RESOURCES : Notice of AGM and Intention to Delist
PR
11/05TRI STAR RESOURCES : Final Results
PU
11/05TRI STAR RESOURCES : Final Results
PR
11/03TRI STAR RESOURCES : Accounts Update
PU
11/03TRI STAR RESOURCES : Settlement Agreement
PU
11/03TRI STAR RESOURCES : Accounts Update
PR
11/03TRI STAR RESOURCES : Settlement Agreement
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group