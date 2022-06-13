Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Triad Business Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBBC   US89580D1028

TRIAD BUSINESS BANK

(TBBC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:59 2022-06-08 am EDT
10.40 USD   +1.46%
12:41pTriad Business Bank 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Voting Results
PR
05/04Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited First Quarter Results
PR
05/04Triad Business Bank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triad Business Bank 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Voting Results

06/13/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC)(the "Bank") held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 8, 2022.  At the meeting the seven director nominees were elected for the terms specified in the Bank's proxy statement, the proposal to amend the Bank's long-term stock incentive plan to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance to 660,000 shares was approved, and the appointment of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, now operating as FORVIS LLP, was ratified.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triad-business-bank-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders--voting-results-301566744.html

SOURCE Triad Business Bank


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TRIAD BUSINESS BANK
12:41pTriad Business Bank 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Voting Results
PR
05/04Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited First Quarter Results
PR
05/04Triad Business Bank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/14Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter Results
PR
02/14Earnings Flash (TBBC) TRIAD BUSINESS BANK Reports Q4 Loss $-0.08
MT
02/14Triad Business Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/14Triad Business Bank Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal 2022
CI
2021Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces September Quarter Results Including A..
PR
2021Triad Business Bank Appoints Leah Price as President of Commercial Banking
CI
2021TRIAD BUSINESS BANK : Announces Completion of $15 Million Capital Raise and Provides June ..
PR
More news