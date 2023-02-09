Advanced search
    TBBC   US89580D1028

TRIAD BUSINESS BANK

(TBBC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:49:50 2023-02-09 pm EST
9.800 USD    0.00%
04:06pEarnings Flash (TBBC) TRIAD BUSINESS BANK Reports Q4 EPS $0.01
MT
04:03pTriad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Results for 2022, Including Fourth Quarter Results
PR
2022Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Third Quarter Results
PR
Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Results for 2022, Including Fourth Quarter Results

02/09/2023 | 04:03pm EST
GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented, "On December 31, 2022, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") completed its second full year of operations, and we are proud to report the Bank had two profitable quarters in 2022.  We are also proud that our Bank has achieved widespread support in the markets we serve.  The Bank had established more than 400 business operating deposit account relationships, principally in the Triad.  These businesses transacted more than $5 billion of activity through the Bank during 2022.  Continued loan and deposit growth drove our net revenue to $12.1 million for the year and yielded core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, of $1.0 million.  In addition, excluding the benefit from loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings improved $4.1 million over the prior year."

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Highlights Comparing the Quarters Ended December 31, 2022, and 2021:

  • Net income grew $616,000 from the prior year to $79,000
  • Core operating earnings rose $452,000 to $365,000 (non-GAAP measurement)
  • Excluding benefits from PPP loans and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings rose $932,000 (non-GAAP measurement)
  • Net interest income expanded $1.1 million to $3.3 million
  • Interest income on core loans rose $1.9 million, or 136%, to $3.2 million
  • Net interest margin increased 0.56% to 2.92%

Full Year 2022 Income Statement Highlights Compared to Full Year 2021

  • Earnings improved $1.2 million to a loss of $364,000
  • Core operating earnings improved $1.4 million to $1.0 million (non-GAAP measurement)
  • Excluding benefits from PPP loans and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings improved $4.1 million (non-GAAP measurement)
  • Net interest income expanded $4.1 million to $11.5 million
  • Interest income on core loans rose $5.4 million, or 127%, to $9.7 million
  • Net interest margin increased 0.24% to 2.78%

Balance Sheet Highlights Comparing December 31, 2022, and 2021:

  • Core loans increased $104.5 million to $272.2 million, or 62%
  • Total assets increased $72.1 million to $445.1 million, or 19%
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $75.9 million to $176.8 million, or 75%
  • Allowance for loan losses increased $1.3 million to $3.4 million, or 1.25% of core loans
  • No non-performing or past due assets reported
  • Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $1.7 million to $61.9 million

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Comparison 

The Bank reported net income of $79,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $537,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.  Core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, were $365,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $88,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits.  Total interest income increased $2.1 million, or 83%, to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans which increased 136% to $3.2 million.  The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 4.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Income on investment securities totaled $966,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $751,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.  Interest expense increased $973,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $1.3 million from $368,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of Federal Reserve rate hikes.  The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.05% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.67% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher deposit rates offered by the Bank resulting from the increase in market interest rates.  The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.92% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the repricing of variable rate loans in a higher interest rate environment as well as growth of higher yielding core loans.

Noninterest expense increased $586,000, or 25%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.0 million from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was an increase of $513,000, or 33%, over the fourth quarter of 2021.  Most of this increase was due to growth in compensation expense resulting from staff additions.  The Bank had 56 employees at the end of 2022 compared to 47 at the end of 2021 and 33 at the end of 2020.

Annual Income Statement Comparison 

The Bank reported a net loss of $364,000, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, for 2021.  However, core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, were $1.0 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to a loss of $375,000 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.  

Total interest income increased $5.6 million, or 65%, to $14.2 million for 2022 compared to $8.6 million for 2021.  The increase in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans which grew 127% to $9.7 million.  The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 4.11% for 2022 from 3.76% for 2021.  Income on investment securities totaled $3.6 million for 2022 compared to $2.0 million for 2021.  Interest expense increased $1.5 million in 2022 to $2.7 million from $1.2 million in 2021.  The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.10% for 2022 from 0.69% for 2021.  The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.78% for 2022 from 2.54% for 2021.

Annual Balance Sheet Comparison 

Total assets increased $72.1 million during the year from $373.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $445.1 million at December 31, 2022.  During the year, core loans increased $104.5 million and were funded primarily through growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits which increased $75.9 million

Deposit balances increased $87.5 million during the year to $392.9 million at December 31, 2022.  Growth in deposits stemmed primarily from the growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits which totaled $176.8 million, or 45% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.  Interest-bearing time and money market balances increased $41.3 million, but the growth in these balances was partially offset by a $29.6 million decline in interest-bearing checking account balances.  As retail interest-bearing accounts proved more volatile in the rising rate environment, the Bank refocused its efforts on acquiring business operating accounts which are less sensitive to changes in interest rates.  Time deposits, which consist primarily of brokered deposits, increased $37.2 million during the year to $43.0 million at December 31, 2022. 

Shareholders' equity declined $18.5 million during the year to $38.4 million.  This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in an $18.9 million change in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI").  The AOCI loss at December 31, 2022 was $20.1 million.  The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for growth, increased during the year by $1.7 million to $61.9 million at December 31, 2022.  Total risk-based capital increased through operating earnings and growth in the allowance for loan loss.  Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital.  The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's shareholder equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss.  The Bank's tier 1 capital increased from results of operations by $348,000 to $58.5 million at December 31, 2022.  The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $1.3 million.  Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.  For the Bank to be able to continue to grow, it must maintain capital ratios that meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines. 

The Bank is increasing the leverage of its "well-capitalized" position as it grows.  The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at December 31, 2022:

Capital and Capital Ratios






Quarter Ended






12/31/2022






Amount


Ratio

Actual








(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  61,909


15.45 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  58,490


14.60 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$  58,490


12.44 %









Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  40,000


10.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  32,000


8.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$  24,000


5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $104.5 million, or 62%, during 2022 to $272.2 million.  While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $102.6 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $374.8 million at year end.  For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans.  At December 31, 2022, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification





Percentage of



Year Ended


Core Loan

Loan Category


12/31/2022


Portfolio

Other Construction & Land Development


$    48,101,041



Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate


85,763,295



   Total Commercial Real Estate


133,864,336


49 %






Owner Occupied Real Estate


55,457,749



C&I


82,545,620



   Total C&I


138,003,369


51 %






Other Revolving Loans


333,012


0 %






Total


$  272,200,717



Credit Risk

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022.  The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.   

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share declined from $8.63 at December 31, 2021 to $5.82 at December 31, 2022 primarily as a result of the Bank's AOCI loss.  On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $9.09 at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.07 at December 31, 2021.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first eleven quarters of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.5 million.  This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.  At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity.  At quarter end the Bank had an AOCI loss of $20.1 million.  Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity.  Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.  

Outlook

Management expects the Bank to continue its trends of strong loan and deposit growth during 2023.  Moreover, we anticipate the Bank will achieve further profitability in 2023.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for loan losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.  These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank
















Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021











Assets









Cash & Due from Banks



$             30,177,676


$             38,743,278


Securities





137,158,352


149,560,211


Federal Funds Sold




-


-











PPP Loans




848,172


11,605,363


Core Loans




272,200,717


167,657,470


Allowance for Loan Loss



(3,418,841)


(2,101,115)


Loans, Net




269,630,048


177,161,718











Other Assets




8,142,741


7,516,522


Total Assets




$           445,108,817


$           372,981,729











Liabilities








Demand Deposits




$           176,820,321


$           100,963,064


Interest-bearing NOW



13,209,174


42,820,018


Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



159,857,410


155,805,422


Time Deposits




42,975,369


5,731,398


Total Deposits




392,862,274


305,319,902


Other Borrowings




10,000,000


8,033,689


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


Other Liabilities




3,807,240


2,651,588


Total Liabilities




406,669,514


316,005,179











Shareholders' Equity







Common Stock




65,824,785


65,112,537


Accumulated Deficit




(7,334,490)


(6,970,816)


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(20,050,992)


(1,165,171)


Total Shareholders' Equity



38,439,303


56,976,550











Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$           445,108,817


$           372,981,729











Shares Outstanding




6,602,984


6,602,984


Tangible Book Value per Share



$                       5.82


$                       8.63










 

Triad Business Bank


















Income Statement (Unaudited)




For the year ended


For the year ended








December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


Interest Income









Interest & Fees on PPP Loans




$                         289,109


$                     2,281,282


Interest & Fees on Core Loans




9,651,275


4,260,401


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



3,570,880


1,973,655


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


584,639


54,018


Other Interest Income




84,859


37,114


Total Interest Income




14,180,762


8,606,470












Interest Expense









Interest on NOW Deposits




250,955


187,939


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits 



1,798,129


888,741


Interest on Time Deposits




495,824


50,683


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



2,104


422


Interest on Borrowings




99,704


71,844


Other Interest Expense




70,657


34,174


Total Interest Expense




2,717,373


1,233,803


Net Interest Income





11,463,389


7,372,667



Provision for Loan Losses



1,317,726


1,191,036


Net Interest Income After Provision for LL


10,145,663


6,181,631












Total Noninterest Income




743,381


270,773












Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(156,156)


570,446












Noninterest Expense








Salaries & Benefits





7,699,839


5,719,657


Premises & Equipment




504,901


472,028


Total Other Noninterest Expense



2,824,577


2,397,299


Total Noninterest Expense




11,029,317


8,588,984













Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

(296,429)


(1,566,134)



Income Tax




67,244


-



 Net Income (Loss) 




$                 (363,673)


$              (1,566,134)












Net Income (Loss) per Share









Basic





$                      (0.06)


$                      (0.27)



Diluted





$                      (0.06)


$                      (0.27)


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding








Basic





6,602,984


5,723,532



Diluted





6,602,984


5,723,532












Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$               1,021,297


$                 (375,098)











 

Triad Business Bank

















Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)
























Year Ended






Year Ended










12/31/2022






12/31/2021










































Interest






Interest










Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/






Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

Yield on Average Loans 














Average PPP Loans




$       4,052,156


$        289,109


7.135 %


$    50,390,159


$  2,281,282


4.527 %

Average Core Loans




234,635,751


9,651,275


4.113 %


113,210,744


4,260,401


3.763 %

















Yield on Average Investment Securities


$  141,308,899


$    3,570,880


2.527 %


$    83,098,173


$  1,973,655


2.375 %

















Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$  247,277,337


$    2,717,373


1.099 %


$  178,405,291


$  1,233,803


0.692 %

















Net Interest Margin















Interest Income 






$  14,180,762






$  8,606,470



Interest Expense






2,717,373






1,233,803



Average Earnings Assets



$  412,658,858






$  289,908,011





Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



11,463,389


2.778 %




7,372,667


2.543 %

















Loan to Asset Ratio















Loan Balance




$  273,048,889






$  179,262,833





Total Assets




445,108,817




61.344 %


372,981,729




48.062 %

















Leverage Ratio















Tier 1 Capital




$    58,490,295






$    58,141,721





Average Total Assets



470,154,080






369,837,690





Average FRB Borrowings



-




12.441 %


12,049,791




16.250 %

















Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$  102,576,003






$    86,746,649





Standby Letters of Credit



277,240






-





































 

Triad Business Bank
















Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

















Assets















Cash & Due from Banks



$             30,177,676


$               47,037,775


$   46,737,951


$       20,310,759


$             38,743,278


Securities





137,158,352


135,237,677


139,131,597


141,254,967


149,560,211


Federal Funds Sold




-


-


-


-


-

















PPP Loans




848,172


928,829


2,273,307


7,592,431


11,605,363


Core Loans




272,200,717


252,906,111


236,584,017


217,654,388


167,657,470


Allowance for Loan Loss



(3,418,841)


(3,161,326)


(2,956,667)


(2,727,138)


(2,101,115)


Loans, Net




269,630,048


250,673,614


235,900,657


222,519,681


177,161,718

















Other Assets




8,142,741


8,379,460


8,116,313


8,133,919


7,516,522


Total Assets




$           445,108,817


$             441,328,526


$  429,886,518


$     392,219,326


$           372,981,729

















Liabilities














Demand Deposits




$           176,820,321


$             134,843,448


$  146,584,560


$     101,451,870


$           100,963,064


Interest-bearing NOW



13,209,174


19,567,049


32,071,869


41,499,830


42,820,018


Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



159,857,410


195,380,253


165,238,615


149,857,953


155,805,422


Time Deposits




42,975,369


49,300,059


40,461,260


40,098,022


5,731,398


Total Deposits




392,862,274


399,090,809


384,356,304


332,907,675


305,319,902


Other Borrowings




10,000,000


-


-


7,232,282


8,033,689


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


-


-


-


Other Liabilities




3,807,240


3,008,372


2,473,355


2,648,360


2,651,588


Total Liabilities




406,669,514


402,099,181


386,829,659


342,788,317


316,005,179

















Shareholders' Equity













Common Stock




65,824,785


65,622,058


65,421,510


65,244,746


65,112,537


Accumulated Deficit




(7,334,490)


(7,413,290)


(7,640,872)


(7,539,404)


(6,970,816)


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(20,050,992)


(18,979,423)


(14,723,779)


(8,274,333)


(1,165,171)


Total Shareholders' Equity



38,439,303


39,229,345


43,056,859


49,431,009


56,976,550

















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$           445,108,817


$             441,328,526


$  429,886,518


$     392,219,326


$           372,981,729

















Shares Outstanding




6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


Tangible Book Value per Share



$                       5.82


$                        5.94


$             6.52


$                7.49


$                       8.63
















 

Triad Business Bank

















Income Statement (Unaudited)




For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended








December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


Interest Income















Interest & Fees on PPP Loans




$                                          2,267


$                                       32,081


$                                     111,590


$                                     143,170


$                                     367,328


Interest & Fees on Core Loans




3,221,915


2,639,317


2,107,818


1,682,226


1,366,047


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



966,457


926,042


873,881


804,501


751,493


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


356,933


155,882


61,152


10,672


19,281


Other Interest Income




46,138


22,127


5,877


10,717


11,068


Total Interest Income




4,593,710


3,775,449


3,160,318


2,651,286


2,515,217


















Interest Expense















Interest on NOW Deposits




83,153


62,688


48,086


57,028


49,219


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits 



939,932


430,711


223,635


203,850


285,101


Interest on Time Deposits




235,806


162,894


76,666


20,459


10,930


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


470


717


918


-


Interest on Borrowings




41,303


33,733


12,928


11,739


12,565


Other Interest Expense




40,651


18,316


2,750


8,940


10,036


Total Interest Expense




1,340,845


708,812


364,782


302,934


367,851


Net Interest Income





3,252,865


3,066,637


2,795,536


2,348,352


2,147,366



Provision for Loan Losses



257,515


204,659


229,529


626,024


449,210


Net Interest Income After Provision for LL


2,995,350


2,861,978


2,566,007


1,722,328


1,698,156


















Total Noninterest Income




162,873


303,701


146,953


129,855


114,725


















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(94,500)


(2,856)


(46,893)


(11,907)


20,684


















Noninterest Expense














Salaries & Benefits





2,086,924


2,052,870


1,901,183


1,658,862


1,573,671


Premises & Equipment




111,398


144,455


126,979


122,069


119,100


Total Other Noninterest Expense



758,263


720,716


721,227


624,372


677,557


Total Noninterest Expense




2,956,585


2,918,041


2,749,389


2,405,303


2,370,328



















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

107,138


244,782


(83,322)


(565,027)


(536,763)



Income Tax




28,338


17,199


18,146


3,561


-



 Net Income (Loss) 




$                             78,800


$                           227,583


$                          (101,468)


$                          (568,588)


$                          (536,763)


















Net Income (Loss) per Share















Basic





$                                0.01


$                                0.03


$                               (0.02)


$                               (0.09)


$                               (0.08)



Diluted





$                                0.01


$                                0.03


$                               (0.02)


$                               (0.09)


$                               (0.08)


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding














Basic





6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984



Diluted





6,842,684


6,842,779


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$                           364,653


$                           449,441


$                           146,207


$                             60,997


$                            (87,553)

















 

Triad Business Bank














Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)























Tangible Book Value


























Actual
12/31/2022


Non-GAAP
12/31/2022



Total Shareholders' Equity






$ 38,439,303


$ 38,439,303



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-


1,522,022



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-


20,050,992



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity





$ 38,439,303


$ 60,012,317





























Shares Outstanding






6,602,984


6,602,984



Tangible Book Value per Share





$            5.82


$            9.09





























Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value





$            3.27
















During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset.  When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated.  This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 had there been no valuation allowance at that date. 


Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss.  Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



























Pre-provision Income
































Qtr Ended
12/31/2022


Qtr Ended
9/30/2022


Qtr Ended
6/30/2022

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax





$      107,138


$      244,782


$             (83,322)

Provision for Loan Losses






257,515


204,659


229,529

Pre-provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$      364,653


$      449,441


$            146,207














The pre-provision income is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.














 

Triad Business Bank























Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)






























Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended










12/31/2022






9/30/2022






6/30/2022






















































Interest






Interest






Interest










Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/






Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

Yield on Average Loans 




















Average PPP Loans




$          877,145


$                2,267


1.025 %


$       1,535,894


$             32,081


8.287 %


$       3,314,501


$           111,590


13.504 %

Average Core Loans




266,727,991


3,221,915


4.792 %


249,410,110


2,639,317


4.198 %


227,417,815


2,107,818


3.718 %























Yield on Average Investment Securities


$  135,664,230


$           966,457


2.826 %


$  140,999,639


$           926,042


2.606 %


$  142,754,858


$           873,881


2.455 %























Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$  259,707,088


$       1,340,845


2.048 %


$  261,272,291


$           708,812


1.076 %


$  246,148,158


$           364,782


0.594 %























Net Interest Margin





















Interest Income 






$       4,593,710






$       3,775,449






$       3,160,318



Interest Expense






1,340,845






708,812






364,782



Average Earnings Assets



$  442,777,435






$  423,153,761






$  404,352,657





Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



3,252,865


2.915 %




3,066,637


2.875 %




2,795,536


2.773 %























Loan to Asset Ratio





















Loan Balance




$  273,048,889






$  253,834,940






$  238,857,324





Total Assets




445,108,817




61.344 %


441,328,526




57.516 %


429,886,518




55.563 %























Leverage Ratio





















Tier 1 Capital




$    58,490,295






$    58,208,768






$    57,780,638





Average Total Assets



470,154,080






445,828,670






425,001,436





Average FRB Borrowings



-




12.441 %


-




13.056 %


2,332,853




13.670 %























Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$  102,576,003






$    96,122,332






$    89,833,906





Standby Letters of Credit



277,240






277,240






27,240

















































 

Triad Business Bank

























Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)






























Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended






12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021






























Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Actual
























(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  61,909


15.45 %


$  61,370


16.26 %


$  60,713


16.87 %


$  60,388


17.87 %


$  60,243


21.40 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  58,490


14.60 %


$  58,209


15.42 %


$  57,781


16.05 %


$  57,705


17.08 %


$  58,142


20.65 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$  58,490


12.44 %


$  58,209


13.06 %


$  57,781


13.67 %


$  57,705


14.95 %


$  58,142


16.25 %

















































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





















   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





















(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  40,000


10.00 %


$  38,000


10.00 %


$  36,000


10.00 %


$  34,000


10.00 %


$  28,000


10.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  32,000


8.00 %


$  30,000


8.00 %


$  29,000


8.00 %


$  27,000


8.00 %


$  23,000


8.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$  24,000


5.00 %


$  22,000


5.00 %


$  21,000


5.00 %


$  19,000


5.00 %


$  18,000


5.00 %









































































 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triad-business-bank-otc-pink--tbbc-announces-unaudited-results-for-2022-including-fourth-quarter-results-301742830.html

SOURCE Triad Business Bank


© PRNewswire 2023
