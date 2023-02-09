|
Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Results for 2022, Including Fourth Quarter Results
Overview
CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented, "On December 31, 2022, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") completed its second full year of operations, and we are proud to report the Bank had two profitable quarters in 2022. We are also proud that our Bank has achieved widespread support in the markets we serve. The Bank had established more than 400 business operating deposit account relationships, principally in the Triad. These businesses transacted more than $5 billion of activity through the Bank during 2022. Continued loan and deposit growth drove our net revenue to $12.1 million for the year and yielded core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, of $1.0 million. In addition, excluding the benefit from loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings improved $4.1 million over the prior year."
Fourth Quarter Income Statement Highlights Comparing the Quarters Ended December 31, 2022, and 2021:
- Net income grew $616,000 from the prior year to $79,000
- Core operating earnings rose $452,000 to $365,000 (non-GAAP measurement)
- Excluding benefits from PPP loans and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings rose $932,000 (non-GAAP measurement)
- Net interest income expanded $1.1 million to $3.3 million
- Interest income on core loans rose $1.9 million, or 136%, to $3.2 million
- Net interest margin increased 0.56% to 2.92%
Full Year 2022 Income Statement Highlights Compared to Full Year 2021
- Earnings improved $1.2 million to a loss of $364,000
- Core operating earnings improved $1.4 million to $1.0 million (non-GAAP measurement)
- Excluding benefits from PPP loans and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings improved $4.1 million (non-GAAP measurement)
- Net interest income expanded $4.1 million to $11.5 million
- Interest income on core loans rose $5.4 million, or 127%, to $9.7 million
- Net interest margin increased 0.24% to 2.78%
Balance Sheet Highlights Comparing December 31, 2022, and 2021:
- Core loans increased $104.5 million to $272.2 million, or 62%
- Total assets increased $72.1 million to $445.1 million, or 19%
- Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $75.9 million to $176.8 million, or 75%
- Allowance for loan losses increased $1.3 million to $3.4 million, or 1.25% of core loans
- No non-performing or past due assets reported
- Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $1.7 million to $61.9 million
Fourth Quarter Income Statement Comparison
The Bank reported net income of $79,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $537,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, were $365,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $88,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits. Total interest income increased $2.1 million, or 83%, to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans which increased 136% to $3.2 million. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 4.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Income on investment securities totaled $966,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $751,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense increased $973,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $1.3 million from $368,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of Federal Reserve rate hikes. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.05% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.67% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher deposit rates offered by the Bank resulting from the increase in market interest rates. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.92% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the repricing of variable rate loans in a higher interest rate environment as well as growth of higher yielding core loans.
Noninterest expense increased $586,000, or 25%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.0 million from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was an increase of $513,000, or 33%, over the fourth quarter of 2021. Most of this increase was due to growth in compensation expense resulting from staff additions. The Bank had 56 employees at the end of 2022 compared to 47 at the end of 2021 and 33 at the end of 2020.
Annual Income Statement Comparison
The Bank reported a net loss of $364,000, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, for 2021. However, core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, were $1.0 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to a loss of $375,000 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.
Total interest income increased $5.6 million, or 65%, to $14.2 million for 2022 compared to $8.6 million for 2021. The increase in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans which grew 127% to $9.7 million. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 4.11% for 2022 from 3.76% for 2021. Income on investment securities totaled $3.6 million for 2022 compared to $2.0 million for 2021. Interest expense increased $1.5 million in 2022 to $2.7 million from $1.2 million in 2021. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.10% for 2022 from 0.69% for 2021. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.78% for 2022 from 2.54% for 2021.
Annual Balance Sheet Comparison
Total assets increased $72.1 million during the year from $373.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $445.1 million at December 31, 2022. During the year, core loans increased $104.5 million and were funded primarily through growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits which increased $75.9 million.
Deposit balances increased $87.5 million during the year to $392.9 million at December 31, 2022. Growth in deposits stemmed primarily from the growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits which totaled $176.8 million, or 45% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing time and money market balances increased $41.3 million, but the growth in these balances was partially offset by a $29.6 million decline in interest-bearing checking account balances. As retail interest-bearing accounts proved more volatile in the rising rate environment, the Bank refocused its efforts on acquiring business operating accounts which are less sensitive to changes in interest rates. Time deposits, which consist primarily of brokered deposits, increased $37.2 million during the year to $43.0 million at December 31, 2022.
Shareholders' equity declined $18.5 million during the year to $38.4 million. This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in an $18.9 million change in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI"). The AOCI loss at December 31, 2022 was $20.1 million. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.
Regulatory Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for growth, increased during the year by $1.7 million to $61.9 million at December 31, 2022. Total risk-based capital increased through operating earnings and growth in the allowance for loan loss. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's shareholder equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. The Bank's tier 1 capital increased from results of operations by $348,000 to $58.5 million at December 31, 2022. The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $1.3 million. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. For the Bank to be able to continue to grow, it must maintain capital ratios that meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines.
The Bank is increasing the leverage of its "well-capitalized" position as it grows. The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at December 31, 2022:
Capital and Capital Ratios
Quarter Ended
12/31/2022
Amount
Ratio
Actual
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 61,909
15.45 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 58,490
14.60 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 58,490
12.44 %
Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 40,000
10.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 32,000
8.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 24,000
5.00 %
Loans
The Bank's core loans increased $104.5 million, or 62%, during 2022 to $272.2 million. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $102.6 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $374.8 million at year end. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. At December 31, 2022, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:
Loan Diversification
Percentage of
Year Ended
Core Loan
Loan Category
12/31/2022
Portfolio
Other Construction & Land Development
$ 48,101,041
Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate
85,763,295
Total Commercial Real Estate
133,864,336
49 %
Owner Occupied Real Estate
55,457,749
C&I
82,545,620
Total C&I
138,003,369
51 %
Other Revolving Loans
333,012
0 %
Total
$ 272,200,717
Credit Risk
The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.
Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)
The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share declined from $8.63 at December 31, 2021 to $5.82 at December 31, 2022 primarily as a result of the Bank's AOCI loss. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $9.09 at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.07 at December 31, 2021.
The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first eleven quarters of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.5 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.
The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At quarter end the Bank had an AOCI loss of $20.1 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.
Outlook
Management expects the Bank to continue its trends of strong loan and deposit growth during 2023. Moreover, we anticipate the Bank will achieve further profitability in 2023.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for loan losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Forward Looking Language
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash & Due from Banks
$ 30,177,676
$ 38,743,278
Securities
137,158,352
149,560,211
Federal Funds Sold
-
-
PPP Loans
848,172
11,605,363
Core Loans
272,200,717
167,657,470
Allowance for Loan Loss
(3,418,841)
(2,101,115)
Loans, Net
269,630,048
177,161,718
Other Assets
8,142,741
7,516,522
Total Assets
$ 445,108,817
$ 372,981,729
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$ 176,820,321
$ 100,963,064
Interest-bearing NOW
13,209,174
42,820,018
Interest-bearing Savings & MMA
159,857,410
155,805,422
Time Deposits
42,975,369
5,731,398
Total Deposits
392,862,274
305,319,902
Other Borrowings
10,000,000
8,033,689
Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
Other Liabilities
3,807,240
2,651,588
Total Liabilities
406,669,514
316,005,179
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
65,824,785
65,112,537
Accumulated Deficit
(7,334,490)
(6,970,816)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(20,050,992)
(1,165,171)
Total Shareholders' Equity
38,439,303
56,976,550
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 445,108,817
$ 372,981,729
Shares Outstanding
6,602,984
6,602,984
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.82
$ 8.63
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (Unaudited)
For the year ended
For the year ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on PPP Loans
$ 289,109
$ 2,281,282
Interest & Fees on Core Loans
9,651,275
4,260,401
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
3,570,880
1,973,655
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
584,639
54,018
Other Interest Income
84,859
37,114
Total Interest Income
14,180,762
8,606,470
Interest Expense
Interest on NOW Deposits
250,955
187,939
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
1,798,129
888,741
Interest on Time Deposits
495,824
50,683
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
2,104
422
Interest on Borrowings
99,704
71,844
Other Interest Expense
70,657
34,174
Total Interest Expense
2,717,373
1,233,803
Net Interest Income
11,463,389
7,372,667
Provision for Loan Losses
1,317,726
1,191,036
Net Interest Income After Provision for LL
10,145,663
6,181,631
Total Noninterest Income
743,381
270,773
Total Gain (Loss) on Securities
(156,156)
570,446
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
7,699,839
5,719,657
Premises & Equipment
504,901
472,028
Total Other Noninterest Expense
2,824,577
2,397,299
Total Noninterest Expense
11,029,317
8,588,984
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
(296,429)
(1,566,134)
Income Tax
67,244
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ (363,673)
$ (1,566,134)
Net Income (Loss) per Share
Basic
$ (0.06)
$ (0.27)
Diluted
$ (0.06)
$ (0.27)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
6,602,984
5,723,532
Diluted
6,602,984
5,723,532
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)
$ 1,021,297
$ (375,098)
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)
Year Ended
Year Ended
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield on Average Loans
Average PPP Loans
$ 4,052,156
$ 289,109
7.135 %
$ 50,390,159
$ 2,281,282
4.527 %
Average Core Loans
234,635,751
9,651,275
4.113 %
113,210,744
4,260,401
3.763 %
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$ 141,308,899
$ 3,570,880
2.527 %
$ 83,098,173
$ 1,973,655
2.375 %
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
$ 247,277,337
$ 2,717,373
1.099 %
$ 178,405,291
$ 1,233,803
0.692 %
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$ 14,180,762
$ 8,606,470
Interest Expense
2,717,373
1,233,803
Average Earnings Assets
$ 412,658,858
$ 289,908,011
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
11,463,389
2.778 %
7,372,667
2.543 %
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$ 273,048,889
$ 179,262,833
Total Assets
445,108,817
61.344 %
372,981,729
48.062 %
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$ 58,490,295
$ 58,141,721
Average Total Assets
470,154,080
369,837,690
Average FRB Borrowings
-
12.441 %
12,049,791
16.250 %
Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit
$ 102,576,003
$ 86,746,649
Standby Letters of Credit
277,240
-
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash & Due from Banks
$ 30,177,676
$ 47,037,775
$ 46,737,951
$ 20,310,759
$ 38,743,278
Securities
137,158,352
135,237,677
139,131,597
141,254,967
149,560,211
Federal Funds Sold
-
-
-
-
-
PPP Loans
848,172
928,829
2,273,307
7,592,431
11,605,363
Core Loans
272,200,717
252,906,111
236,584,017
217,654,388
167,657,470
Allowance for Loan Loss
(3,418,841)
(3,161,326)
(2,956,667)
(2,727,138)
(2,101,115)
Loans, Net
269,630,048
250,673,614
235,900,657
222,519,681
177,161,718
Other Assets
8,142,741
8,379,460
8,116,313
8,133,919
7,516,522
Total Assets
$ 445,108,817
$ 441,328,526
$ 429,886,518
$ 392,219,326
$ 372,981,729
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$ 176,820,321
$ 134,843,448
$ 146,584,560
$ 101,451,870
$ 100,963,064
Interest-bearing NOW
13,209,174
19,567,049
32,071,869
41,499,830
42,820,018
Interest-bearing Savings & MMA
159,857,410
195,380,253
165,238,615
149,857,953
155,805,422
Time Deposits
42,975,369
49,300,059
40,461,260
40,098,022
5,731,398
Total Deposits
392,862,274
399,090,809
384,356,304
332,907,675
305,319,902
Other Borrowings
10,000,000
-
-
7,232,282
8,033,689
Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
Other Liabilities
3,807,240
3,008,372
2,473,355
2,648,360
2,651,588
Total Liabilities
406,669,514
402,099,181
386,829,659
342,788,317
316,005,179
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
65,824,785
65,622,058
65,421,510
65,244,746
65,112,537
Accumulated Deficit
(7,334,490)
(7,413,290)
(7,640,872)
(7,539,404)
(6,970,816)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(20,050,992)
(18,979,423)
(14,723,779)
(8,274,333)
(1,165,171)
Total Shareholders' Equity
38,439,303
39,229,345
43,056,859
49,431,009
56,976,550
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 445,108,817
$ 441,328,526
$ 429,886,518
$ 392,219,326
$ 372,981,729
Shares Outstanding
6,602,984
6,602,984
6,602,984
6,602,984
6,602,984
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.82
$ 5.94
$ 6.52
$ 7.49
$ 8.63
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (Unaudited)
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on PPP Loans
$ 2,267
$ 32,081
$ 111,590
$ 143,170
$ 367,328
Interest & Fees on Core Loans
3,221,915
2,639,317
2,107,818
1,682,226
1,366,047
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
966,457
926,042
873,881
804,501
751,493
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
356,933
155,882
61,152
10,672
19,281
Other Interest Income
46,138
22,127
5,877
10,717
11,068
Total Interest Income
4,593,710
3,775,449
3,160,318
2,651,286
2,515,217
Interest Expense
Interest on NOW Deposits
83,153
62,688
48,086
57,028
49,219
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
939,932
430,711
223,635
203,850
285,101
Interest on Time Deposits
235,806
162,894
76,666
20,459
10,930
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
-
470
717
918
-
Interest on Borrowings
41,303
33,733
12,928
11,739
12,565
Other Interest Expense
40,651
18,316
2,750
8,940
10,036
Total Interest Expense
1,340,845
708,812
364,782
302,934
367,851
Net Interest Income
3,252,865
3,066,637
2,795,536
2,348,352
2,147,366
Provision for Loan Losses
257,515
204,659
229,529
626,024
449,210
Net Interest Income After Provision for LL
2,995,350
2,861,978
2,566,007
1,722,328
1,698,156
Total Noninterest Income
162,873
303,701
146,953
129,855
114,725
Total Gain (Loss) on Securities
(94,500)
(2,856)
(46,893)
(11,907)
20,684
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
2,086,924
2,052,870
1,901,183
1,658,862
1,573,671
Premises & Equipment
111,398
144,455
126,979
122,069
119,100
Total Other Noninterest Expense
758,263
720,716
721,227
624,372
677,557
Total Noninterest Expense
2,956,585
2,918,041
2,749,389
2,405,303
2,370,328
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
107,138
244,782
(83,322)
(565,027)
(536,763)
Income Tax
28,338
17,199
18,146
3,561
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 78,800
$ 227,583
$ (101,468)
$ (568,588)
$ (536,763)
Net Income (Loss) per Share
Basic
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ (0.02)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.08)
Diluted
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ (0.02)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.08)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
6,602,984
6,602,984
6,602,984
6,602,984
6,602,984
Diluted
6,842,684
6,842,779
6,602,984
6,602,984
6,602,984
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)
$ 364,653
$ 449,441
$ 146,207
$ 60,997
$ (87,553)
Triad Business Bank
Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value
Actual
12/31/2022
Non-GAAP
12/31/2022
Total Shareholders' Equity
$ 38,439,303
$ 38,439,303
Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance
-
1,522,022
Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
-
20,050,992
Adjusted Shareholders' Equity
$ 38,439,303
$ 60,012,317
Shares Outstanding
6,602,984
6,602,984
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.82
$ 9.09
Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value
$ 3.27
During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.
Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.
Pre-provision Income
Qtr Ended
12/31/2022
Qtr Ended
9/30/2022
Qtr Ended
6/30/2022
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 107,138
$ 244,782
$ (83,322)
Provision for Loan Losses
257,515
204,659
229,529
Pre-provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
$ 364,653
$ 449,441
$ 146,207
The pre-provision income is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
Interest
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield on Average Loans
Average PPP Loans
$ 877,145
$ 2,267
1.025 %
$ 1,535,894
$ 32,081
8.287 %
$ 3,314,501
$ 111,590
13.504 %
Average Core Loans
266,727,991
3,221,915
4.792 %
249,410,110
2,639,317
4.198 %
227,417,815
2,107,818
3.718 %
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$ 135,664,230
$ 966,457
2.826 %
$ 140,999,639
$ 926,042
2.606 %
$ 142,754,858
$ 873,881
2.455 %
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
$ 259,707,088
$ 1,340,845
2.048 %
$ 261,272,291
$ 708,812
1.076 %
$ 246,148,158
$ 364,782
0.594 %
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$ 4,593,710
$ 3,775,449
$ 3,160,318
Interest Expense
1,340,845
708,812
364,782
Average Earnings Assets
$ 442,777,435
$ 423,153,761
$ 404,352,657
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
3,252,865
2.915 %
3,066,637
2.875 %
2,795,536
2.773 %
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$ 273,048,889
$ 253,834,940
$ 238,857,324
Total Assets
445,108,817
61.344 %
441,328,526
57.516 %
429,886,518
55.563 %
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$ 58,490,295
$ 58,208,768
$ 57,780,638
Average Total Assets
470,154,080
445,828,670
425,001,436
Average FRB Borrowings
-
12.441 %
-
13.056 %
2,332,853
13.670 %
Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit
$ 102,576,003
$ 96,122,332
$ 89,833,906
Standby Letters of Credit
277,240
277,240
27,240
Triad Business Bank
Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Actual
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 61,909
15.45 %
$ 61,370
16.26 %
$ 60,713
16.87 %
$ 60,388
17.87 %
$ 60,243
21.40 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 58,490
14.60 %
$ 58,209
15.42 %
$ 57,781
16.05 %
$ 57,705
17.08 %
$ 58,142
20.65 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 58,490
12.44 %
$ 58,209
13.06 %
$ 57,781
13.67 %
$ 57,705
14.95 %
$ 58,142
16.25 %
Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 40,000
10.00 %
$ 38,000
10.00 %
$ 36,000
10.00 %
$ 34,000
10.00 %
$ 28,000
10.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 32,000
8.00 %
$ 30,000
8.00 %
$ 29,000
8.00 %
$ 27,000
8.00 %
$ 23,000
8.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 24,000
5.00 %
$ 22,000
5.00 %
$ 21,000
5.00 %
$ 19,000
5.00 %
$ 18,000
5.00 %
