Triad Business Bank : Wes Day appointed to Board of Directors of Triad Business Bank

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) has appointed Wes Day, managing partner and chief strategy officer for sports and entertainment private equity company Teall Capital Partners, to the board. Recently selected as one of Sports Business Journal's "Forty Under 40" honorees, Day adds his experience in banking, investments, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to Triad Business Bank's board.

According to Triad Business Bank Chairman of the Board, Kevin Jessup, the addition of Day to the board is in keeping with its mission. "As a local bank that is focused on achieving creative and strategic results for our clients, we're excited to add Wes to our leadership team. He is a critical thinker who is solutions-oriented, and we look forward to tapping into his experience in developing and supporting a range of businesses, from the biotech industry to sports and entertainment."

At Teall Capital, Day oversees all new investments and acquisitions for the company. He is a former BB&T executive and was co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Encapsio, an early stage biotech company. He received his BS from Wake Forest University and his MBA from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business.

"I'm excited to join the board of Triad Business Bank to support its work in providing strategic solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs," says Day. "Triad Business Bank and its team of experienced bankers fulfill a local need as a bank that is invested in the Triad and wants to grow with and service the business owners and leaders in the community. I look forward to being a part of this leadership team."

Mr. Day joins the organizing directors, each of whom was re-elected by the Bank's shareholders at the first annual meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2021. The Bank's shareholders also approved the Bank's long-term stock incentive plan.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

