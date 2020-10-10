Nine arrested on suspicion of helping 12 flee Hong Kong for Taiwan

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on
Saturday they had arrested nine people suspected of helping 12
Hong Kong activists who fled the city in August, heading for
Taiwan, only to be intercepted by Chinese authorities and held
on the mainland.
The detainees' plight has grabbed international attention,
with human rights groups raising concern as their families said
they were denied access to independent lawyers, and aired
suspicion that Hong Kong authorities helped in China's arrests.
Accused of crimes tied to anti-government protests in Hong
Kong last year, the group is being detained in China's southern
city of Shenzhen after authorities intercepted their boat and
accused them of illegal border crossing.
Police arrested four men and five women suspected of
arranging transport for the fugitives, said Hong Kong police
official Ho Chun-tung.
"One direction of the investigation is whether they helped
others to flee," said Ho, a superintendent with the force's
organised crime and triad bureau, adding that he did not rule
out the possibility of more arrests.
He dismissed the relatives' accusations that police in the
Asian financial hub played a role in the arrests in China.
"The arrests on the mainland had nothing to do with the Hong
Kong police," Ho added.
Police also seized HK$500,000 ($64,500) in cash, computers,
mobile phones, and documents related to the purchase of a boat.
People began fleeing Hong Kong for self-ruled Taiwan from
the early months of the protests, most of them legally, by air,
but some by fishing boat, activists in Taipei who helped Hong
Kong citizens get visas have told Reuters.
Hong Kong authorities have said those detained are to be
represented by mainland lawyers of their choice, albeit from a
list provided by Chinese authorities.
Their families have been offered "needed and feasible"
assistance, which will continue, the authorities have said.
($1=7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Writing by Alun John; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Clarence Fernandez)