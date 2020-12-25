The Legal sector must innovate: Can Intelligent Automation he

In this podcast we're talking about innovation in the Legal sector and the use of Intelligent Automation. Two digital experts, Damon Harding of Digital Works Group and Dave Horton of Triad share straight talking, no nonsense, practical information and advice for successful digital transformation.

Damon is an established strategic business transformation leader and non executive director. He's been successfully transforming complex businesses for over 20 years. One of Damon's key specialisms is process re-engineering and he has a track record of driving improvements to front and back office processes.

Dave heads up Triad's Intelligent Automation practice and is responsible for providing IT strategy and architecture services to clients. He has helped UK law firms and government bodies, including the Department for Transport and Highways England and is committed to ensuring businesses secure the benefits that automation offers.

For many years the Legal sector was generally recognised as a closed profession with traditional business structures, the billable hour and somewhat outdated processes and practices.

Post the Legal Services Act (2007) and the emergence of the Alternative Business Structures, new ways of operating and investment opportunities are gradually opening up, but adoption is slower than expected.

Covid related lockdowns have caused some areas of Law to suffer, while a few have flourished. Still, overall, a survey by the Law Society's Law Management Section suggests that firms are forecasting a 10-20% drop in revenue for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Surely now, more than ever, the Legal sector must innovate: can intelligent automation help?

