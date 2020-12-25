Log in
TRIAD GROUP PLC    TRD   GB0009035741

TRIAD GROUP PLC

(TRD)
The Legal sector must innovate: Can Intelligent Automation he

12/25/2020 | 12:07pm EST
In this podcast we're talking about innovation in the Legal sector and the use of Intelligent Automation. Two digital experts, Damon Harding of Digital Works Group and Dave Horton of Triad share straight talking, no nonsense, practical information and advice for successful digital transformation.

Damon is an established strategic business transformation leader and non executive director. He's been successfully transforming complex businesses for over 20 years. One of Damon's key specialisms is process re-engineering and he has a track record of driving improvements to front and back office processes.

Dave heads up Triad's Intelligent Automation practice and is responsible for providing IT strategy and architecture services to clients. He has helped UK law firms and government bodies, including the Department for Transport and Highways England and is committed to ensuring businesses secure the benefits that automation offers.

For many years the Legal sector was generally recognised as a closed profession with traditional business structures, the billable hour and somewhat outdated processes and practices.

Post the Legal Services Act (2007) and the emergence of the Alternative Business Structures, new ways of operating and investment opportunities are gradually opening up, but adoption is slower than expected.

Covid related lockdowns have caused some areas of Law to suffer, while a few have flourished. Still, overall, a survey by the Law Society's Law Management Section suggests that firms are forecasting a 10-20% drop in revenue for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Surely now, more than ever, the Legal sector must innovate: can intelligent automation help?

Disclaimer

Triad Group plc published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 17:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 19,4 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2020 -0,76 M -1,03 M -1,03 M
Net cash 2020 2,90 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,56x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 7,44 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 31,0%
Technical analysis trends TRIAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adrian Leer Managing Director & Executive Director
John C. Rigg Executive Chairman
James McDonald Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Alistair M. Fulton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Duckworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIAD GROUP PLC27.40%10
ACCENTURE PLC22.19%163 189
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES34.59%148 419
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.98%111 106
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.55%75 711
INFOSYS LIMITED69.06%71 295
