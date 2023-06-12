Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Triad Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRD   GB0009035741

TRIAD GROUP PLC

(TRD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:40:19 2023-06-12 am EDT
153.50 GBX   -4.06%
05:40aTriad keeps annual dividend despite making no profit
AN
06/01FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% as Mining, Oil Stocks Gain on Hopes of Slowing Inflation
DJ
06/01Triad names Charlotte Rigg as deputy executive chair
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triad keeps annual dividend despite making no profit

06/12/2023 | 05:40am EDT
Triad Group PLC - Godalming, England-based technology consultancy - Posts revenue of GBP14.9 million for year ended on March 31, down from GBP17.0 million the year before. Posts a pretax profit of just GBP9,000, compared to GBP1.1 million the year before, as profit from operations decreases to GBP35,000 from GBP1.1 million. Says the reduction in profitability was primarily due to reduced consultant utilization. Says the decrease in revenue is due to the ongoing increase of consultancy revenue as a proportion of total revenue, serviced by permanent fee earning consultants. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation falls to GBP35,000 from GBP1.4 million the year before. Declares final dividend of 4 pence per share, unchanged from a year before. This takes the total dividend for the year to 6p, unchanged from financial 2022.

Looking ahead, says it is focused on outward facing activity in order to "raise our profile and continue to create long term relationships of trust and confidence with our major clients and new ones to come".

Current stock price: 152.75 pence each, down 4.5% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: up 25%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 17,0 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2022 1,17 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
Net cash 2022 4,90 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 26,5 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 10,0%
Chart TRIAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Triad Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adrian Leer Managing Director & Executive Director
James McDonald Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
John C. Rigg Executive Chairman
Alistair M. Fulton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Duckworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIAD GROUP PLC93.94%33
ACCENTURE PLC15.69%194 967
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.46%142 449
SIEMENS AG21.98%134 796
IBM-3.97%122 859
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.90%88 912
