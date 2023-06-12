Triad keeps annual dividend despite making no profit

Triad Group PLC - Godalming, England-based technology consultancy - Posts revenue of GBP14.9 million for year ended on March 31, down from GBP17.0 million the year before. Posts a pretax profit of just GBP9,000, compared to GBP1.1 million the year before, as profit from operations decreases to GBP35,000 from GBP1.1 million. Says the reduction in profitability was primarily due to reduced consultant utilization. Says the decrease in revenue is due to the ongoing increase of consultancy revenue as a proportion of total revenue, serviced by permanent fee earning consultants. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation falls to GBP35,000 from GBP1.4 million the year before. Declares final dividend of 4 pence per share, unchanged from a year before. This takes the total dividend for the year to 6p, unchanged from financial 2022.

Looking ahead, says it is focused on outward facing activity in order to "raise our profile and continue to create long term relationships of trust and confidence with our major clients and new ones to come".

Current stock price: 152.75 pence each, down 4.5% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: up 25%

