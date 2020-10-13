Triad Guaranty : TGIC Second Quarter 2020 Statutory Quarterly Statement
0
10/13/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
*24350202020100102*
PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES-ASSOCIATION EDITION
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE
TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION
NAIC Group Code
00421
,
00421
NAIC Company Code
24350
Employer's ID Number
56-1570971
(Current Period)
(Prior Period)
Organized under the Laws of
Illinois
, State of Domicile or Port of Entry
Illinois
Country of Domicile
United States
Incorporated/Organized
07/30/1987
Commenced Business
08/07/1987
Statutory Home Office
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 960
,
Chicago, IL, US 60654
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
Main Administrative Office
101 South Stratford Road
Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104
336-723-1282
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number)
Mail Address
Post Office Box 2300
,
Winston-Salem, NC, US 27102-2300
(Street and Number or P.O. Box)
(City or Town, State, Country
and Zip Code)
Primary Location of Books and Records
101 South Stratford Road
Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104
336-723-1282-1155
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number)
Internet Web Site Address
www.triadguaranty.com
Statutory Statement Contact
Randall Keith Shields
336-723-1282-1155
rshields@tgic.com
(Name)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension)
336-761-5174-1155
(E-Mail Address)
(Fax Number)
Name
Title
OFFICERS
Name
Title
,
,
,
,
,
OTHER OFFICERS
,
DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES
State of
County of
ss
The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.
a. Is this an original filing?
Yes [ ] No [ ]
Subscribed and sworn to before me this
b. If no:
day of
,
1.
State the amendment number
2.
Date filed
3. Number of pages attached
STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION
ASSETS
Current Statement Date
4
1
2
3
December 31
Net Admitted Assets
Prior Year Net
Assets
Nonadmitted Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Admitted Assets
1.
Bonds
75,699,918
75,699,918
79,618,310
2.
Stocks:
2.1
Preferred stocks
2.2
Common stocks
10,999,170
10,999,170
10,983,284
Mortgage loans on real estate:
First liens
Other than first liens
Real estate:
Properties occupied by the company (less
$
encumbrances)
4.2
Properties held for the production of income
(less $
encumbrances)
4.3
Properties held for sale (less
$
encumbrances)
5.
Cash ($
2,912,430
),
cash equivalents ($
3,117,933 )
and short-term investments ($
)
6,030,363
6,030,363
4,519,285
6.
Contract loans (including $
premium notes)
Derivatives
Other invested assets
9.
Receivables for securities
139
139
10.
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
11.
Aggregate write-ins for invested assets
12.
Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
92,729,590
92,729,590
95,120,879
13.
Title plants less $
charged off (for Title insurers
only)
14.
Investment income due and accrued
644,039
644,039
670,608
15.
Premiums and considerations:
15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of
collection
863,247
863,247
947,692
15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
earned
but unbilled premiums)
3,898,187
3,898,187
4,871,423
15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums
($
) and
contracts subject to redetermination ($
)
16.
Reinsurance:
16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
(447)
(447)
(481)
Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
Net deferred tax asset
19.
Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit
20.
Electronic data processing equipment and software
19,965
19,965
24,757
21.
Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets
($
)
22.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
23.
Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
487
487
24.
Health care ($
) and other amounts receivable
Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)
98,155,068
98,155,068
101,634,878
27.
From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected
Cell Accounts
28.
Total (Lines 26 and 27)
98,155,068
98,155,068
101,634,878
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
1101.
1102.
1103.
1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page
1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)
2501.
2502.
2503.
2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
2
STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current
December 31,
Statement Date
Prior Year
1.
Losses (current accident year $
26,517,420 )
74,733,690
63,027,937
2.
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
3.
Loss adjustment expenses
1,535,768
1,017,552
4.
Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges
5.
Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)
8,525,000
8,525,000
6.
Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes)
7,500
7.1Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $
on realized capital gains (losses))
358,282
358,282
7.2 Net deferred tax liability
8.
Borrowed money $
and interest thereon $
9.
Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $
1,399 and
including warranty reserves of $
and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds
including $
for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act)
623,865
638,296
Advance premium
Dividends declared and unpaid:
Stockholders
Policyholders
12.
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)
96,366
108,224
13.
Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties
14.
Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others
399,392
397,611
15.
Remittances and items not allocated
328,858
152,999
16.
Provision for reinsurance (including $
certified)
Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
Drafts outstanding
Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
Derivatives
21. Payable for securities
125
Payable for securities lending
Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
24.
Capital notes $
and interest thereon $
25.
Aggregate write-ins for liabilities
772,671,854
769,750,114
26.
Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25)
859,280,575
843,976,140
27.
Protected cell liabilities
28.
Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
859,280,575
843,976,140
29.
Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds
30.
Common capital stock
3,500,000
3,500,000
Preferred capital stock
Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds
33.
Surplus notes
25,000,000
25,000,000
34.
Gross paid in and contributed surplus
105,215,928
105,215,928
35.
Unassigned funds (surplus)
(894,841,435)
(876,057,190)
36.
Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
shares common (value included in Line 30
$
)
36.2
shares preferred (value included in Line 31
$
)
37.
Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36)
(761,125,507)
(742,341,262)
38.
Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
98,155,068
101,634,878
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
2501.
Deferred Premium Refund
4,562,282
4,132,701
2502.
Deferred Payment Obligation, including carry charges
767,867,576
765,293,288
2503.
Rescinded Premium Payable
241,996
324,125
2598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
772,671,854
769,750,114
2901.
2902.
2903.
2998.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page
2999.
Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above)
3201.
3202.
3203.
3298.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page
3299.
Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above)
3
STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME
1
2
3
Current Year
Prior Year
Prior Year Ended
to Date
to Date
December 31
1.
Premiums earned:
UNDERWRITING INCOME
1.1
Direct (written $
7,222,540
)
7,237,589
9,324,603
16,471,497
1.2
Assumed (written $
)
1.3
Ceded (written $
28,455
)
29,073
(47,691)
(30,900)
1.4
Net (written $
7,194,085
)
7,208,516
9,372,294
16,502,397
2.
DEDUCTIONS:
Losses incurred (current accident year $
26,609,360 ):
2.1 Direct
21,763,970
1,652,711
3,904,624
2.2 Assumed
2.3 Ceded
160,361
(17,424)
(49,016)
3.
2.4 Net
21,603,609
1,670,135
3,953,640
Loss adjustment expenses incurred
1,215,527
756,856
1,487,721
4.
Other underwriting expenses incurred
4,454,562
2,731,114
5,566,790
5.
Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions
6.
Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5)
27,273,698
5,158,105
11,008,151
7.
Net income of protected cells
8.
Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7)
(20,065,182)
4,214,189
5,494,246
9.
Net investment income earned
INVESTMENT INCOME
1,147,706
1,503,039
2,753,369
10.
Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $
117,345
(205,917)
(83,217)
11.
Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)
1,265,051
1,297,122
2,670,152
12.
OTHER INCOME
Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off
13.
(amount recovered $
amount charged off $
)
Finance and service charges not included in premiums
14.
Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income
1,047
1,071
15.
Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)
1,047
1,071
16.
Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal
and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15)
(18,800,131)
5,512,358
8,165,469
Dividends to policyholders
Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal
19.
and foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17)
(18,800,131)
5,512,358
8,165,469
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred
(640,121)
20.
Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19)(to Line 22)
(18,800,131)
5,512,358
8,805,590
21.
CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT
Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year
(742,341,261)
(751,552,572)
(751,552,571)
22.
Net income (from Line 20)
(18,800,131)
5,512,358
8,805,590
Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts
Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains tax of
$
15,885
194,506
405,720
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
Change in net deferred income tax
Change in nonadmitted assets
Change in provision for reinsurance
Change in surplus notes
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
Capital changes:
Paid in
Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
Transferred to surplus
Surplus adjustments:
Paid in
Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
Transferred from capital
Net remittances from or (to) Home Office
Dividends to stockholders
Change in treasury stock
Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus
38.
Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37)
(18,784,246)
5,706,864
9,211,310
39.
Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38)
(761,125,507)
(745,845,708)
(742,341,261)
0501.
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
0502.
0503.
0598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page
0599.
TOTALS (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above)
1401.
Misc. Income
1,047
1,071
1402.
1403.
1498.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page
1499.
TOTALS (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above)
1,047
1,071
3701.
3702.
3703.
3798.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page
3799.
TOTALS (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above)
4
Triad Guaranty Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:24:03 UTC