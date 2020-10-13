Triad Guaranty : TGIC Second Quarter 2020 Statutory Quarterly Statement 0 10/13/2020 | 05:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields *24350202020100102* PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES-ASSOCIATION EDITION QUARTERLY STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION NAIC Group Code 00421 , 00421 NAIC Company Code 24350 Employer's ID Number 56-1570971 (Current Period) (Prior Period) Organized under the Laws of Illinois , State of Domicile or Port of Entry Illinois Country of Domicile United States Incorporated/Organized 07/30/1987 Commenced Business 08/07/1987 Statutory Home Office 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 960 , Chicago, IL, US 60654 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) Main Administrative Office 101 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104 336-723-1282 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) Mail Address Post Office Box 2300 , Winston-Salem, NC, US 27102-2300 (Street and Number or P.O. Box) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) Primary Location of Books and Records 101 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104 336-723-1282-1155 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) Internet Web Site Address www.triadguaranty.com Statutory Statement Contact Randall Keith Shields 336-723-1282-1155 rshields@tgic.com (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension) 336-761-5174-1155 (E-Mail Address) (Fax Number) Name Title OFFICERS Name Title , , , , , OTHER OFFICERS , DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES State of County of ss The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement. a. Is this an original filing? Yes [ ] No [ ] Subscribed and sworn to before me this b. If no: day of , 1. State the amendment number 2. Date filed 3. Number of pages attached STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION ASSETS Current Statement Date 4 1 2 3 December 31 Net Admitted Assets Prior Year Net Assets Nonadmitted Assets (Cols. 1 - 2) Admitted Assets 1. Bonds 75,699,918 75,699,918 79,618,310 2. Stocks: 2.1 Preferred stocks 2.2 Common stocks 10,999,170 10,999,170 10,983,284 Mortgage loans on real estate: First liens Other than first liens Real estate: Properties occupied by the company (less $ encumbrances) 4.2 Properties held for the production of income (less $ encumbrances) 4.3 Properties held for sale (less $ encumbrances) 5. Cash ($ 2,912,430 ), cash equivalents ($ 3,117,933 ) and short-term investments ($ ) 6,030,363 6,030,363 4,519,285 6. Contract loans (including $ premium notes) Derivatives Other invested assets 9. Receivables for securities 139 139 10. Securities lending reinvested collateral assets 11. Aggregate write-ins for invested assets 12. Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11) 92,729,590 92,729,590 95,120,879 13. Title plants less $ charged off (for Title insurers only) 14. Investment income due and accrued 644,039 644,039 670,608 15. Premiums and considerations: 15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection 863,247 863,247 947,692 15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but deferred and not yet due (including $ earned but unbilled premiums) 3,898,187 3,898,187 4,871,423 15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($ ) and contracts subject to redetermination ($ ) 16. Reinsurance: 16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers (447) (447) (481) Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts 17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon Net deferred tax asset 19. Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit 20. Electronic data processing equipment and software 19,965 19,965 24,757 21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets ($ ) 22. Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates 23. Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates 487 487 24. Health care ($ ) and other amounts receivable Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25) 98,155,068 98,155,068 101,634,878 27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts 28. Total (Lines 26 and 27) 98,155,068 98,155,068 101,634,878 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 1101. 1102. 1103. 1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page 1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above) 2501. 2502. 2503. 2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above) 2 STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS 1 2 Current December 31, Statement Date Prior Year 1. Losses (current accident year $ 26,517,420 ) 74,733,690 63,027,937 2. Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 3. Loss adjustment expenses 1,535,768 1,017,552 4. Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges 5. Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees) 8,525,000 8,525,000 6. Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes) 7,500 7.1Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $ on realized capital gains (losses)) 358,282 358,282 7.2 Net deferred tax liability 8. Borrowed money $ and interest thereon $ 9. Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $ 1,399 and including warranty reserves of $ and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds including $ for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act) 623,865 638,296 Advance premium Dividends declared and unpaid: Stockholders Policyholders 12. Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions) 96,366 108,224 13. Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties 14. Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others 399,392 397,611 15. Remittances and items not allocated 328,858 152,999 16. Provision for reinsurance (including $ certified) Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates Drafts outstanding Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates Derivatives 21. Payable for securities 125 Payable for securities lending Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans 24. Capital notes $ and interest thereon $ 25. Aggregate write-ins for liabilities 772,671,854 769,750,114 26. Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25) 859,280,575 843,976,140 27. Protected cell liabilities 28. Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27) 859,280,575 843,976,140 29. Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds 30. Common capital stock 3,500,000 3,500,000 Preferred capital stock Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds 33. Surplus notes 25,000,000 25,000,000 34. Gross paid in and contributed surplus 105,215,928 105,215,928 35. Unassigned funds (surplus) (894,841,435) (876,057,190) 36. Less treasury stock, at cost: 36.1 shares common (value included in Line 30 $ ) 36.2 shares preferred (value included in Line 31 $ ) 37. Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36) (761,125,507) (742,341,262) 38. Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3) 98,155,068 101,634,878 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 2501. Deferred Premium Refund 4,562,282 4,132,701 2502. Deferred Payment Obligation, including carry charges 767,867,576 765,293,288 2503. Rescinded Premium Payable 241,996 324,125 2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above) 772,671,854 769,750,114 2901. 2902. 2903. 2998. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page 2999. Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above) 3201. 3202. 3203. 3298. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page 3299. Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above) 3 STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION STATEMENT OF INCOME 1 2 3 Current Year Prior Year Prior Year Ended to Date to Date December 31 1. Premiums earned: UNDERWRITING INCOME 1.1 Direct (written $ 7,222,540 ) 7,237,589 9,324,603 16,471,497 1.2 Assumed (written $ ) 1.3 Ceded (written $ 28,455 ) 29,073 (47,691) (30,900) 1.4 Net (written $ 7,194,085 ) 7,208,516 9,372,294 16,502,397 2. DEDUCTIONS: Losses incurred (current accident year $ 26,609,360 ): 2.1 Direct 21,763,970 1,652,711 3,904,624 2.2 Assumed 2.3 Ceded 160,361 (17,424) (49,016) 3. 2.4 Net 21,603,609 1,670,135 3,953,640 Loss adjustment expenses incurred 1,215,527 756,856 1,487,721 4. Other underwriting expenses incurred 4,454,562 2,731,114 5,566,790 5. Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions 6. Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5) 27,273,698 5,158,105 11,008,151 7. Net income of protected cells 8. Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7) (20,065,182) 4,214,189 5,494,246 9. Net investment income earned INVESTMENT INCOME 1,147,706 1,503,039 2,753,369 10. Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ 117,345 (205,917) (83,217) 11. Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10) 1,265,051 1,297,122 2,670,152 12. OTHER INCOME Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off 13. (amount recovered $ amount charged off $ ) Finance and service charges not included in premiums 14. Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income 1,047 1,071 15. Total other income (Lines 12 through 14) 1,047 1,071 16. Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15) (18,800,131) 5,512,358 8,165,469 Dividends to policyholders Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal 19. and foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17) (18,800,131) 5,512,358 8,165,469 Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (640,121) 20. Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19)(to Line 22) (18,800,131) 5,512,358 8,805,590 21. CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year (742,341,261) (751,552,572) (751,552,571) 22. Net income (from Line 20) (18,800,131) 5,512,358 8,805,590 Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains tax of $ 15,885 194,506 405,720 Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss) Change in net deferred income tax Change in nonadmitted assets Change in provision for reinsurance Change in surplus notes Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles Capital changes: Paid in Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend) Transferred to surplus Surplus adjustments: Paid in Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend) Transferred from capital Net remittances from or (to) Home Office Dividends to stockholders Change in treasury stock Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus 38. Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37) (18,784,246) 5,706,864 9,211,310 39. Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38) (761,125,507) (745,845,708) (742,341,261) 0501. DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 0502. 0503. 0598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page 0599. TOTALS (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above) 1401. Misc. Income 1,047 1,071 1402. 1403. 1498. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page 1499. TOTALS (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above) 1,047 1,071 3701. 3702. 3703. 3798. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page 3799. TOTALS (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above) 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

