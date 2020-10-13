Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Triad Guaranty Inc.    TGIC

TRIAD GUARANTY INC.

(TGIC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 10/12 01:33:32 pm
0.06 USD   -10.31%
05:25pTRIAD GUARANTY : TGIC Second Quarter 2020 Statutory Quarterly Statement
PU
05:25pTRIAD GUARANTY : TGAC Second Quarter 2020 Statutory Quarterly Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triad Guaranty : TGIC Second Quarter 2020 Statutory Quarterly Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

*24350202020100102*

PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES-ASSOCIATION EDITION

QUARTERLY STATEMENT

AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE

TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION

NAIC Group Code

00421

,

00421

NAIC Company Code

24350

Employer's ID Number

56-1570971

(Current Period)

(Prior Period)

Organized under the Laws of

Illinois

, State of Domicile or Port of Entry

Illinois

Country of Domicile

United States

Incorporated/Organized

07/30/1987

Commenced Business

08/07/1987

Statutory Home Office

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 960

,

Chicago, IL, US 60654

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

Main Administrative Office

101 South Stratford Road

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104

336-723-1282

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Mail Address

Post Office Box 2300

,

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27102-2300

(Street and Number or P.O. Box)

(City or Town, State, Country

and Zip Code)

Primary Location of Books and Records

101 South Stratford Road

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104

336-723-1282-1155

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Internet Web Site Address

www.triadguaranty.com

Statutory Statement Contact

Randall Keith Shields

336-723-1282-1155

rshields@tgic.com

(Name)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension)

336-761-5174-1155

(E-Mail Address)

(Fax Number)

Name

Title

OFFICERS

Name

Title

,

,

,

,

,

OTHER OFFICERS

,

DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES

State of

County of

ss

The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.

a. Is this an original filing?

Yes [ ] No [ ]

Subscribed and sworn to before me this

b. If no:

day of

,

1.

State the amendment number

2.

Date filed

3. Number of pages attached

STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION

ASSETS

Current Statement Date

4

1

2

3

December 31

Net Admitted Assets

Prior Year Net

Assets

Nonadmitted Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Admitted Assets

1.

Bonds

75,699,918

75,699,918

79,618,310

2.

Stocks:

2.1

Preferred stocks

2.2

Common stocks

10,999,170

10,999,170

10,983,284

  1. Mortgage loans on real estate:
    1. First liens
    2. Other than first liens
  3. Real estate:
    1. Properties occupied by the company (less

$

encumbrances)

4.2

Properties held for the production of income

(less $

encumbrances)

4.3

Properties held for sale (less

$

encumbrances)

5.

Cash ($

2,912,430

),

cash equivalents ($

3,117,933 )

and short-term investments ($

)

6,030,363

6,030,363

4,519,285

6.

Contract loans (including $

premium notes)

  1. Derivatives
  2. Other invested assets

9.

Receivables for securities

139

139

10.

Securities lending reinvested collateral assets

11.

Aggregate write-ins for invested assets

12.

Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

92,729,590

92,729,590

95,120,879

13.

Title plants less $

charged off (for Title insurers

only)

14.

Investment income due and accrued

644,039

644,039

670,608

15.

Premiums and considerations:

15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of

collection

863,247

863,247

947,692

15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but

deferred and not yet due (including $

earned

but unbilled premiums)

3,898,187

3,898,187

4,871,423

15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums

($

) and

contracts subject to redetermination ($

)

16.

Reinsurance:

16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

(447)

(447)

(481)

  1. Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
  2. Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts

17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans

  1. Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
  2. Net deferred tax asset

19.

Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit

20.

Electronic data processing equipment and software

19,965

19,965

24,757

21.

Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets

($

)

22.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

23.

Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

487

487

24.

Health care ($

) and other amounts receivable

  1. Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
  2. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)

98,155,068

98,155,068

101,634,878

27.

From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected

Cell Accounts

28.

Total (Lines 26 and 27)

98,155,068

98,155,068

101,634,878

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1101.

1102.

1103.

1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page

1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)

2501.

2502.

2503.

2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)

2

STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current

December 31,

Statement Date

Prior Year

1.

Losses (current accident year $

26,517,420 )

74,733,690

63,027,937

2.

Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

3.

Loss adjustment expenses

1,535,768

1,017,552

4.

Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges

5.

Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)

8,525,000

8,525,000

6.

Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes)

7,500

7.1Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $

on realized capital gains (losses))

358,282

358,282

7.2 Net deferred tax liability

8.

Borrowed money $

and interest thereon $

9.

Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $

1,399 and

including warranty reserves of $

and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds

including $

for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act)

623,865

638,296

  1. Advance premium
  2. Dividends declared and unpaid:
    1. Stockholders
    2. Policyholders

12.

Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)

96,366

108,224

13.

Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties

14.

Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others

399,392

397,611

15.

Remittances and items not allocated

328,858

152,999

16.

Provision for reinsurance (including $

certified)

  1. Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
  2. Drafts outstanding
  3. Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
  4. Derivatives

21. Payable for securities

125

  1. Payable for securities lending
  2. Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans

24.

Capital notes $

and interest thereon $

25.

Aggregate write-ins for liabilities

772,671,854

769,750,114

26.

Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25)

859,280,575

843,976,140

27.

Protected cell liabilities

28.

Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

859,280,575

843,976,140

29.

Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds

30.

Common capital stock

3,500,000

3,500,000

  1. Preferred capital stock
  2. Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds

33.

Surplus notes

25,000,000

25,000,000

34.

Gross paid in and contributed surplus

105,215,928

105,215,928

35.

Unassigned funds (surplus)

(894,841,435)

(876,057,190)

36.

Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

shares common (value included in Line 30

$

)

36.2

shares preferred (value included in Line 31

$

)

37.

Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36)

(761,125,507)

(742,341,262)

38.

Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

98,155,068

101,634,878

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

2501.

Deferred Premium Refund

4,562,282

4,132,701

2502.

Deferred Payment Obligation, including carry charges

767,867,576

765,293,288

2503.

Rescinded Premium Payable

241,996

324,125

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)

772,671,854

769,750,114

2901.

2902.

2903.

2998.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page

2999.

Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above)

3201.

3202.

3203.

3298.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page

3299.

Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above)

3

STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

to Date

to Date

December 31

1.

Premiums earned:

UNDERWRITING INCOME

1.1

Direct (written $

7,222,540

)

7,237,589

9,324,603

16,471,497

1.2

Assumed (written $

)

1.3

Ceded (written $

28,455

)

29,073

(47,691)

(30,900)

1.4

Net (written $

7,194,085

)

7,208,516

9,372,294

16,502,397

2.

DEDUCTIONS:

Losses incurred (current accident year $

26,609,360 ):

2.1 Direct

21,763,970

1,652,711

3,904,624

2.2 Assumed

2.3 Ceded

160,361

(17,424)

(49,016)

3.

2.4 Net

21,603,609

1,670,135

3,953,640

Loss adjustment expenses incurred

1,215,527

756,856

1,487,721

4.

Other underwriting expenses incurred

4,454,562

2,731,114

5,566,790

5.

Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions

6.

Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5)

27,273,698

5,158,105

11,008,151

7.

Net income of protected cells

8.

Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7)

(20,065,182)

4,214,189

5,494,246

9.

Net investment income earned

INVESTMENT INCOME

1,147,706

1,503,039

2,753,369

10.

Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $

117,345

(205,917)

(83,217)

11.

Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)

1,265,051

1,297,122

2,670,152

12.

OTHER INCOME

Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off

13.

(amount recovered $

amount charged off $

)

Finance and service charges not included in premiums

14.

Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income

1,047

1,071

15.

Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)

1,047

1,071

16.

Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal

and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15)

(18,800,131)

5,512,358

8,165,469

  1. Dividends to policyholders
  2. Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal

19.

and foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17)

(18,800,131)

5,512,358

8,165,469

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred

(640,121)

20.

Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19)(to Line 22)

(18,800,131)

5,512,358

8,805,590

21.

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year

(742,341,261)

(751,552,572)

(751,552,571)

22.

Net income (from Line 20)

(18,800,131)

5,512,358

8,805,590

  1. Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts
  2. Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains tax of

$

15,885

194,506

405,720

  1. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
  2. Change in net deferred income tax
  3. Change in nonadmitted assets
  4. Change in provision for reinsurance
  5. Change in surplus notes
  6. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells
  7. Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
  8. Capital changes:
    1. Paid in
    2. Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
    3. Transferred to surplus
  10. Surplus adjustments:
    1. Paid in
    2. Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
    3. Transferred from capital
  12. Net remittances from or (to) Home Office
  13. Dividends to stockholders
  14. Change in treasury stock
  15. Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus

38.

Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37)

(18,784,246)

5,706,864

9,211,310

39.

Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38)

(761,125,507)

(745,845,708)

(742,341,261)

0501.

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

0502.

0503.

0598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page

0599.

TOTALS (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above)

1401.

Misc. Income

1,047

1,071

1402.

1403.

1498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page

1499.

TOTALS (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above)

1,047

1,071

3701.

3702.

3703.

3798.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page

3799.

TOTALS (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Triad Guaranty Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:24:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRIAD GUARANTY INC.
05:25pTRIAD GUARANTY : TGIC Second Quarter 2020 Statutory Quarterly Statement
PU
05:25pTRIAD GUARANTY : TGAC Second Quarter 2020 Statutory Quarterly Statement
PU
More news
Chart TRIAD GUARANTY INC.
Duration : Period :
Triad Guaranty Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth S. Dwyer Chief Accounting Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIAD GUARANTY INC.-65.30%1
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED-27.78%13 353
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.-25.07%9 917
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION-24.06%3 643
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC.-38.45%2 302
NMI HOLDINGS, INC.-30.47%1 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group