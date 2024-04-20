STORY: As the jury selection process was being finalized in a downtown Manhattan courthouse Friday for Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial, a man set himself on fire in a nearby park and burned for several minutes before the flames were eventually extinguished by police and fire department personnel.

Here's New York City Police Department chief Jeffrey Maddrey:

"He walks to the center of the park. When he's in the park, he starts shuffling around his clothes. He opens up a book bag. From the book bag, he takes numerous pieces of paper, pamphlets out. He throws the pamphlets throughout the park, and then he pulls out a canister and pours some kind of liquid on himself. A liquid we believe is an accelerant. And he lights himself on fire."

The incident was captured by television cameras there for the trial.

Reuters has blurred the image as it is disturbing.

The NYPD said the man, who they identified as Max Azzarello of St. Augustine, Florida, did not appear to be targeting Trump or others involved in the trial.

Here's Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard:

"Right now we are labeling him as sort of a conspiracy theorist, and we are going from there. But the investigation will continue."

One of the pamphlets the man threw into the air included references to "evil billionaires" but portions that were visible to a Reuters witness did not mention Trump.

In an online manifesto, a man using the name Max Azzarello said he set himself on fire and apologized to friends, witnesses and first responders.

The post warns of "an apocalyptic fascist coup" and criticizes cryptocurrency and U.S. politicians, but does not single out Trump in particular.

According to a Reuters witness, a smell of smoke lingered in the plaza shortly after the incident.

A smoldering backpack and a gas can were visible at the scene.