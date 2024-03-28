(Alliance News) - Ondine Biomedical Inc on Thursday appointed a new interim chief financial officer, following the resignation of former CFO Joseph Errico.

The Vancouver-based life sciences company named Kwong Choo as interim successor. It noted Choo "brings more than 15 years of experience in international public companies on NASDAQ, the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the TSX Venture Exchange", as well as with "a number of private biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies".

Choo has been working with Ondine since 2022, while former CFO Errico was appointed to the role two months ago.

In other appointments, Ondine promoted Nikita Parkhaev to vice president, finance, having most recently held the position of controller.

It also appointed William Kanz as senior vice president, engineering and operations. In this role, Ondone said Kanz will lead the engineering, operations and manufacturing teams, supporting Ondine's rapid commercial growth.

Lastly, Ondine appointed Caetano Sabino as director of research and development, which it said "build[s] his extensive pharmaceutical sciences background and many years of development of light-activated therapeutics".

Looking ahead on an operations front, Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Cross commented: "We will be providing an update on our upcoming dual priorities of continued significant commercial expansion and initiation of phase 3 clinical trial in the US with our partner, HCA Healthcare."

Shares in Ondine Biomedical were down 2.5% to 9.51 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

