Trial Holdings Inc is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the distribution and retail business and retail artificial intelligence (AI) business through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two business segments. The Distribution and Retail segment mainly operates discount stores under the Trial brand that mainly provide daily necessities, home appliances, apparel goods, hobby goods, among others. Store formats include mega center, supercenter (SuC), smart and small store. The Retail Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment mainly provides products and solutions to retailers and food and consumer goods manufacturers that help improve customers' shopping experiences, physical store operations, and the efficiency of advertising and sales promotion activities. The Company also engages in resort-related businesses such as inn facilities and golf course management, as well as construction and real estate management business.

Sector Discount Stores