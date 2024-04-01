Kurmasheva, who holds a dual Russian-American citizenship, is accused of violating a law on "foreign agents". Her employer calls her imprisonment unjust and politically motivated.
KAZAN (Reuters) - A Russian court extended the pre-trial detention of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until June 5, a Reuters witness reported from the courtroom.
