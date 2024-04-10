STORY: Donald Trump on Tuesday lost his second last-ditch effort to delay his April 15th trial on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star.

A mid-level New York state appeals court judge denied the request.

Trump's lawyers argued the trial should be delayed to give him a chance to challenge a gag order in the case.

A full panel of appeals judges will later consider the challenge to the gag order.

The trial judge imposed the order last month barring Trump from verbal attacks on potential witnesses and others after finding he made statements in various legal cases that the judge called "threatening, inflammatory" and "denigrating."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Trump called the trial a witch hunt and said the legal team would continue to fight it.

A separate judge on Monday denied Trump's request to delay the trial while he tries to move the case out of heavily Democratic Manhattan.

A survey conducted by lawyers for the Republican presidential candidate found more than 60-percent of Manhattan residents thought Trump was guilty and 70-percent had a negative opinion of him.

Trump is accused of covering up a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence before the 2016 presidential election about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.