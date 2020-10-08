Triangle Energy Global : Change in substantial holding from TEG
0
10/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
State Gas Limited
ACN/ARSN
617 322
488
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
110 411
428
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
02/10/2020
17/06/2019
17/06/2019
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Fully Paid Ordinary
47,830,148
33.34%
47,830,148
29.47%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given
Class and number
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
in relation to change
of securities
affected
changed
(7)
affected
Triangle
Dilution due
to Private
02/10/2020
Energy
N/A
47,830,148
47,830,148
Placement
(Global)
of Shares
Limited
Triangle
Dilution due
30/12/2019
Energy
to Private
N/A
47,830,148
47,830,148
(Global)
Placement of
Limited
Shares
Triangle
Dilution due
19/12/2019
Energy
to Private
N/A
47,830,148
47,830,148
(Global
Placement of
Limited
Shares
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest (6)
of securities
interest
(8)
Section
Triangle
Triangle
608(1)(a)
Triangle
Registered
Energy
Energy
Holder of
Energy
47,830,148
29.47%
(Global)
(Global)
47,830,148
(Global)
Limited
Limited
Fully Paid
Limited
Ordinary
Shares
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Triangle Energy (Global)
Ground Floor, Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005
Limited
Signature
print name
Robert E T Towner
capacity
Director
sign here
date
06/10/2020
