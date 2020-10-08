Triangle Energy Global : Change in substantial holding from TEG

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully Paid Ordinary 47,830,148 33.34% 47,830,148 29.47%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given Class and number Person's votes change relevant interest in relation to change of securities affected changed (7) affected Triangle Dilution due to Private 02/10/2020 Energy N/A 47,830,148 47,830,148 Placement (Global) of Shares Limited Triangle Dilution due 30/12/2019 Energy to Private N/A 47,830,148 47,830,148 (Global) Placement of Limited Shares Triangle Dilution due 19/12/2019 Energy to Private N/A 47,830,148 47,830,148 (Global Placement of Limited Shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: