Triangle Energy Global : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 100% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Triangle / the Company) provides the following Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form.

26 October 2020

Dear Shareholders

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Company) advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company (Meeting), will be held on 27 November 2020 at 2pm (WST) at HLB Mann Judd, Level 4, 130 Stirling Street, Western Australia.

In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders (Notice). The Notice can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.triangleenergy.com.au.

With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will adhere to all social distancing measures prescribed by government authorities at the Meeting, and shareholders attending the Meeting will need to ensure they comply with the protocols. The health of the Company's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders is of paramount importance, so we have therefore put in place certain measures including social distancing requirements and limiting non-shareholder visitors. Refreshments will not be served, and all attendees are kindly requested to leave the venue immediately on conclusion of the Meeting.

While the Board would like to host all shareholders in person, in order to minimise the risk to shareholders and to the Company and its ongoing operations, the Company suggests that shareholders do not attend the Meeting in

person. Accordingly, the Directors strongly encourage all Shareholders to vote online at www.investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsahor by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice.

The Board will continue to monitor Australian Government restrictions on public gatherings. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements for the Meeting, the Company will notify shareholders accordingly via the Company's website at www.triangleenergy.com.auand the ASX announcement platform.

The Directors of the Company appreciate the understanding of shareholders under the current circumstances.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Yours faithfully

Robert E T Towner

Managing Director

