Triangle Energy Global : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Triangle / the Company) provides the following Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form.
Authorised By:
The Board of Directors
General Shareholder Enquiries:
info@triangleenergy.com.au
About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd
Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 100% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428triangleenergy.com.au
Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia
+61 8 9219 7111
Dear Shareholders
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Company) advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company (Meeting), will be held on 27 November 2020 at 2pm (WST) at HLB Mann Judd, Level 4, 130 Stirling Street, Western Australia.
In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders (Notice). The Notice can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.triangleenergy.com.au.
With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will adhere to all social distancing measures prescribed by government authorities at the Meeting, and shareholders attending the Meeting will need to ensure they comply with the protocols. The health of the Company's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders is of paramount importance, so we have therefore put in place certain measures including social distancing requirements and limiting non-shareholder visitors. Refreshments will not be served, and all attendees are kindly requested to leave the venue immediately on conclusion of the Meeting.
While the Board would like to host all shareholders in person, in order to minimise the risk to shareholders and to the Company and its ongoing operations, the Company suggests that shareholders do not attend the Meeting in
person. Accordingly, the Directors strongly encourage all Shareholders to vote online at www.investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsahor by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice.
The Board will continue to monitor Australian Government restrictions on public gatherings. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements for the Meeting, the Company will notify shareholders accordingly via the Company's website at www.triangleenergy.com.auand the ASX announcement platform.
The Directors of the Company appreciate the understanding of shareholders under the current circumstances.
For and on behalf of the Board.
Yours faithfully
Robert E T Towner
Managing Director
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited
ACN 110 411 428
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at
HLB Mann Judd, Level 4, 130 Stirling Street, Western Australia on
Friday, 27 November 2020 at 2:00pm (WST).
THE COMPANY IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS TO FACILITATE AN IN-PERSON
MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. IF THE
SITUATION IN RELATION TO COVID-19 CHANGES IN A WAY AFFECTING THE
ABILITY TO FACILITATE AN IN-PERSON MEETING, THE COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE AHEAD OF THE MEETING BY WAY OF AN ASX ANNOUNCEMENT.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how to vote, they should seek advice from their suitably qualified professional adviser prior to voting.
Should you wish to discuss any matter, please do not hesitate to contact the
Company on (08) 9219 7111.
Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to the
Notice.
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited
ACN 110 411 428
(Company)
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of Shareholders of Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Company) will be held at HLB Mann Judd, Level 4, 130 Stirling Street, Western Australia on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 2:00pm (WST) (Meeting).
The Board is closely monitoring the rapidly changing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The health of the Company's Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders is of paramount importance.
While the Board would like to host all Shareholders in person, in order to minimise the risk to Shareholders and to the Company and its ongoing operations, the Company suggests that Shareholders do not attend the Meeting in person. Accordingly, the Directors strongly encourage all Shareholders to lodge Proxy Forms prior to the Meeting.
The Board will continue to monitor Australian Government restrictions on public gatherings. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in this Notice, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's website at http://triangleenergy.com.au and the ASX announcement platform.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm (WST) on 25 November 2020.
The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form, form part of the Notice.
Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in the Schedule.
Agenda
1 Annual Report
To consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2020, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report.
2 Resolutions
Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as a non-binding ordinary resolution the following:
'That the Remuneration Report be adopted by Shareholders.'
