Triangle Energy Global : Trading Halt

22 September 2020
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) - Trading Halt
The securities of Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ('TEG') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TEG, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 24 September 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Sean Maloney
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
