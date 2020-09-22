Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Triangle Energy (Global) Limited    TEG   AU000000TEG2

TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

(TEG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/21
0.037 AUD   +2.78%
03:15aTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Pause in Trading
PU
03:00aTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Trading Halt
PU
09/16TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
Triangle Energy Global : Trading Halt

09/22/2020 | 03:00am EDT

Market Announcement

22 September 2020

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ('TEG') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TEG, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 24 September 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sean Maloney

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

22 September 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:59:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 13,2 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
Net income 2019 -1,76 M -1,27 M -1,27 M
Net cash 2019 1,62 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. T. Towner CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Timothy Monckton Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marvin Chan Chief Financial Officer
Wai-Lid Wong Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Ross King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED-40.32%12
CNOOC LIMITED-37.50%47 758
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.16%38 473
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-53.67%23 703
ECOPETROL S.A.-39.37%23 327
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.86%20 768
