Triangle Energy Global : Trading Halt

27 January 2021

Mr James Rowe

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au james.rowe@asx.com.au

Dear James,

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Triangle or the Company) (ASX: TEG) requests a trading halt of the Company's securities be granted by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company advises:

that it is seeking the trading halt for the purpose of the Company executing a material acquisition and capital raising ( Announcement );

); it anticipates that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 29 January 2021 or when the Announcement is released to the market; and

Triangle is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Should you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours sincerely

[Signed electronically without signature]

Robert Towner

Managing Director

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited