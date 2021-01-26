Triangle Energy Global : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
27 January 2021
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) - Trading Halt
The securities of Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ('TEG') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TEG, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 29 January 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
27 January 2021
27 January 2021
Mr James Rowe
ASX Compliance Pty Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152 - 158 St Georges Tce
Perth WA 6000
By email:
tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
james.rowe@asx.com.au
Dear James,
Request for Trading Halt
Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Triangle or the Company) (ASX: TEG) requests a trading halt of the Company's securities be granted by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company advises:
-
that it is seeking the trading halt for the purpose of the Company executing a material acquisition and capital raising (Announcement);
-
it anticipates that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 29 January 2021 or when the Announcement is released to the market; and
-
Triangle is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Should you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me.
Yours sincerely
[Signed electronically without signature]
Robert Towner
Managing Director
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428
triangleenergy.com.au
Suite 2, Ground Floor, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 Australia
T +61 8 9219 7111
For more information:
Mr Robert E T Towner
Managing Director
-
rtowner@triangleenergy.com.au
General Shareholder Enquiries:
info@triangleenergy.com.au
About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd
Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 100% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428
triangleenergy.com.au
Suite 2, Ground Floor 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005
T +61 8 9219 7111
