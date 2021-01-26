Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Triangle Energy (Global) Limited    TEG   AU000000TEG2

TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

(TEG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triangle Energy Global : Trading Halt

01/26/2021 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Announcement

27 January 2021

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ('TEG') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TEG, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 29 January 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 January 2021

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

27 January 2021

Mr James Rowe

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

By email:

tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

james.rowe@asx.com.au

Dear James,

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Triangle or the Company) (ASX: TEG) requests a trading halt of the Company's securities be granted by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company advises:

  • that it is seeking the trading halt for the purpose of the Company executing a material acquisition and capital raising (Announcement);
  • it anticipates that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 29 January 2021 or when the Announcement is released to the market; and
  • Triangle is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Should you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours sincerely

[Signed electronically without signature]

Robert Towner

Managing Director

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428

triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, Ground Floor, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 Australia

T +61 8 9219 7111

For more information:

Mr Robert E T Towner

Managing Director

  1. rtowner@triangleenergy.com.auPh: +61 8 9219 7111

General Shareholder Enquiries:

info@triangleenergy.com.au

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 100% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428

triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, Ground Floor 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005

T +61 8 9219 7111

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 22:53:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
05:54pTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Trading Halt
PU
01/21TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Receives US$1.02M of Escrowed Funds
PU
01/10Triangle Energy Receives Deal Termination Notice Related to BP's Kwinana Refi..
MT
01/10TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery
PU
2020Pilot Energy Completes Acquisition of 40% Stake in WA-481-P From Key Petroleu..
MT
2020TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Files Notice of Arbitration for Escrowed Funds
PU
2020TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Chairman's Address to Annual General Meeting
PU
2020TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : CH7 Workover Complete and Production Resumes
PU
2020TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12,3 M 9,49 M 9,49 M
Net income 2020 -3,79 M -2,93 M -2,93 M
Net cash 2020 1,62 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert E. T. Towner CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Timothy Monckton Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marvin Chan Chief Financial Officer
Wai-Lid Wong Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Ross King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED20.83%13
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.48%57 565
CNOOC LIMITED8.50%44 868
EOG RESOURCES, INC.10.69%32 202
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.03%28 662
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY13.56%28 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ