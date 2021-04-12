Log in
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

(TEG)
Triangle Energy Global : Cliff Head Operations Update

04/12/2021 | 03:11am EDT
ASX Announcement

12 April 2021

ASX:TEG

Cliff Head Operations Update

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX:TEG) (Triangle/the Company) would like to give the following update on its Cliff Head operations.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Cliff Head Alpha (CHA) platform and the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant (ASP) and associated facilities remain in excellent condition after the passing of the severe weather event (Tropical Cyclone Seroja) in the region where CHA and ASP are situated. Triangle can also confirm there was and is no risk to staff safety.

Both the ASP and CHA facilities were robustly designed for rare storm events in excess of the recent weather condition.

Further updates will be provided in accordance with the Company's continuous disclosure obligations.

Approved for release by:

Mr Robert E T Towner

Managing Director

ENDS

General Shareholder Enquiries:

info@triangleenergy.com.au

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has a 100% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia

  1. +61 8 9219 7111

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12,3 M 9,33 M 9,33 M
Net income 2020 -3,79 M -2,88 M -2,88 M
Net cash 2020 1,62 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert E. T. Towner CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Marvin Chan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Monckton Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wai-Lid Wong Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Ross King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED25.00%14
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.11%69 271
CNOOC LIMITED10.17%45 402
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.91%41 888
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.09%36 433
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.24%31 878
