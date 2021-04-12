Triangle Energy Global : Cliff Head Operations Update

ASX Announcement

12 April 2021

ASX:TEG

Cliff Head Operations Update

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX:TEG) (Triangle/the Company) would like to give the following update on its Cliff Head operations.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Cliff Head Alpha (CHA) platform and the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant (ASP) and associated facilities remain in excellent condition after the passing of the severe weather event (Tropical Cyclone Seroja) in the region where CHA and ASP are situated. Triangle can also confirm there was and is no risk to staff safety.

Both the ASP and CHA facilities were robustly designed for rare storm events in excess of the recent weather condition.

Further updates will be provided in accordance with the Company's continuous disclosure obligations.

Approved for release by: Mr Robert E T Towner Managing Director ENDS General Shareholder Enquiries: info@triangleenergy.com.au

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has a 100% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.