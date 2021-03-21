Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Triangle Energy (Global) Limited    TEG   AU000000TEG2

TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

(TEG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triangle Energy Global : Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery

03/21/2021 | 06:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

22 March 2021

ASX:TEG

Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery

Perth Basin oil producer Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Triangle / the Company) (ASX: TEG) refers to its previous announcements in response to BP's intended conversion of the Kwinana oil refinery to a fuel import terminal.

The Company has received a further notice of variation of the termination date from BP under the Crude Oil Supply Agreement. The termination effective date has therefore been extended from 22 March 2021 to 22 April 2021.

The Cliff Head Oil Field will continue to produce and deliver its product to the BP refinery in Kwinana until this time. As previously disclosed, the Company is continuing to consider the oil marketing opportunities available to it and the final commercial outcomes of these will be provided to the market in due course.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Approved for release by:

The Board of Directors

ENDS

For more information:

Mr Robert E T Towner

Managing Director

E:rtowner@triangleenergy.com.au

Ph: +61 8 9219 7111

General shareholder enquiries:

info@triangleenergy.com.au

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% equity interest in the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 100% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428

triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6872 Australia T +61 8 9219 7111

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 22:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
06:49pTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery
PU
03/16TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Half Year Financial Report
PU
03/16TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Cliff Head Resources, Well Planning and Farmout Update
PU
03/16TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Australian Energy & Minerals Investor Conference
PU
03/01TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery
PU
02/10TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery
PU
02/07TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Appendix 2A
PU
02/07TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Cleansing Notice
PU
02/07TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Appendix 3G
PU
01/28TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL  : Acquisition of Interests in L7 and EP437 and Capital R..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12,3 M 9,45 M 9,45 M
Net income 2020 -3,79 M -2,92 M -2,92 M
Net cash 2020 1,62 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,3 M 17,3 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert E. T. Towner CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Marvin Chan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Monckton Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wai-Lid Wong Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Ross King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED50.00%13
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.53%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED16.43%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.53%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.34%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.14%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ