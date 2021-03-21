Triangle Energy Global : Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery

ASX Announcement

22 March 2021

ASX:TEG

Update in Relation to BP Kwinana Refinery

Perth Basin oil producer Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Triangle / the Company) (ASX: TEG) refers to its previous announcements in response to BP's intended conversion of the Kwinana oil refinery to a fuel import terminal.

The Company has received a further notice of variation of the termination date from BP under the Crude Oil Supply Agreement. The termination effective date has therefore been extended from 22 March 2021 to 22 April 2021.

The Cliff Head Oil Field will continue to produce and deliver its product to the BP refinery in Kwinana until this time. As previously disclosed, the Company is continuing to consider the oil marketing opportunities available to it and the final commercial outcomes of these will be provided to the market in due course.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

