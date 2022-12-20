|
EQS-News: Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd
Triangle Energy completes farm-out negotiations with Talon
20.12.2022 / 22:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|AU000000TEG2
|EQS News ID:
|1518287
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1518287 20.12.2022 CET/CEST