  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Triangle Energy (Global) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEG   AU000000TEG2

TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

(TEG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:58 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.0200 AUD   +11.11%
04:16pTriangle Energy completes farm-out negotiations with Talon
AQ
04:16pTriangle Energy completes farm-out negotiations with Talon
EQ
04:44aTriangle Energy, Pilot Energy Joint Venture Exports 52,900 Barrels of Oil to Thailand Refinery
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triangle Energy completes farm-out negotiations with Talon

12/20/2022 | 04:16pm EST
EQS-News: Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd
Triangle Energy completes farm-out negotiations with Talon

20.12.2022 / 22:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000TEG2
EQS News ID: 1518287

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518287  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19,4 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2022 -7,70 M -5,13 M -5,13 M
Net cash 2022 14,0 M 9,33 M 9,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,9 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,6%
Technical analysis trends TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Conrad Dante Todd Managing Director & Director
Marvin Chan Chief Financial Officer
Gregory George Hancock Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Collins Non-Executive Director
Henko Vos Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED38.46%16
CHEVRON CORPORATION43.78%328 487
CONOCOPHILLIPS53.01%137 616
EOG RESOURCES, INC.41.31%73 735
CNOOC LIMITED23.91%60 845
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.81%58 836