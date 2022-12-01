Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tribal Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRB   GB0030181522

TRIBAL GROUP PLC

(TRB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:50 2022-12-01 am EST
45.90 GBX   -18.04%
10:58aTribal Group shares drop on reduced guidance following contract delays
AN
07:21aSterling Rises Further Vs Dollar But Depends on US Data
DJ
06:12aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Venture Life, Facilities by ADF rise on new buys
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tribal Group shares drop on reduced guidance following contract delays

12/01/2022 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tribal Group PLC on Thursday said that delays to the implementation and delivery of its Nanyang Technology University contract have continued, resulting in "substantially increased" ongoing costs and lower recognisable revenue for the year than originally anticipated.

Tribal is a Bristol, England-based provider of software and services to the international education market. Sshares plummeted 18% to 45.90 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

The company said that trading for the year, excluding the NTU contract, was broadly in line with expectations. However, issues surrounding the scope and delivery of the contract have continued since the first half, and it is now expected to generate a loss of around GBP12 million.

Tribal said that commercial discussions are ongoing with the university in order to determine the level of additional revenue it is due as a result of these delays, but these are unlikely to be resolved by the end of the financial year.

The board now anticipates a negative impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP9 million.

While a continued positive sales performance means group revenue is expected to be in line with board expectations, Ebitda will be "substantially below", by around GBP4 million.

In other news, Tribal has continued to sign contracts with new and existing contracts, including a seven year SITS:Vision contract with the University of Plymouth, a five year Cloud contract with the University of East Anglia, and a four year Semestry contract with the University of Birmingham.

Together, these contracts have a total value of GBP8.3m, adding GBP1.1m in incremental annual recurring revenue.

The company expects to close the year with a reduced net debt position.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NANYANG HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.19% 26.55 Delayed Quote.-32.05%
TRIBAL GROUP PLC -18.04% 45.9 Delayed Quote.-44.69%
All news about TRIBAL GROUP PLC
10:58aTribal Group shares drop on reduced guidance following contract delays
AN
07:21aSterling Rises Further Vs Dollar But Depends on US Data
DJ
06:12aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Venture Life, Facilities by ADF rise on new b..
AN
05:30aUK July 2051 Gilt Likely to Outperform Over Next Few Weeks
DJ
04:46aFTSE 100 Edges Higher on Powell's Rate Path Signal
DJ
04:09aDecline in UK House Prices Has Further to Run, Says Pantheon
DJ
08/16Earnings Flash (TRB.L) TRIBAL GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP42.4M
MT
08/16Earnings Flash (TRB.L) TRIBAL GROUP Posts H1 EPS GBX0.70
MT
08/16Tribal Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/28Tribal Group plc Announces A Series of Cloud Contract Wins
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 84,6 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net Debt 2022 1,38 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 560x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 119 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 982
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart TRIBAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Tribal Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 56,00 GBX
Average target price 111,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 98,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Jeremy Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diane Josephine McIntyre Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Richard Last Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Cope Chief Technology Officer
Mark Wilson Managing Director-EMEA Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIBAL GROUP PLC-44.69%141
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-15.30%5 559
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.02%4 310
AFYA LIMITED-4.39%1 351
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.05%1 255
INSOURCE CO., LTD.19.81%1 020