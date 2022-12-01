Tribal Group shares drop on reduced guidance following contract delays

(Alliance News) - Tribal Group PLC on Thursday said that delays to the implementation and delivery of its Nanyang Technology University contract have continued, resulting in "substantially increased" ongoing costs and lower recognisable revenue for the year than originally anticipated.

Tribal is a Bristol, England-based provider of software and services to the international education market. Sshares plummeted 18% to 45.90 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

The company said that trading for the year, excluding the NTU contract, was broadly in line with expectations. However, issues surrounding the scope and delivery of the contract have continued since the first half, and it is now expected to generate a loss of around GBP12 million.

Tribal said that commercial discussions are ongoing with the university in order to determine the level of additional revenue it is due as a result of these delays, but these are unlikely to be resolved by the end of the financial year.

The board now anticipates a negative impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP9 million.

While a continued positive sales performance means group revenue is expected to be in line with board expectations, Ebitda will be "substantially below", by around GBP4 million.

In other news, Tribal has continued to sign contracts with new and existing contracts, including a seven year SITS:Vision contract with the University of Plymouth, a five year Cloud contract with the University of East Anglia, and a four year Semestry contract with the University of Birmingham.

Together, these contracts have a total value of GBP8.3m, adding GBP1.1m in incremental annual recurring revenue.

The company expects to close the year with a reduced net debt position.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.