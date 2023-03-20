Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tribal Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRB   GB0030181522

TRIBAL GROUP PLC

(TRB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:45:55 2023-03-20 am EDT
42.20 GBX   -15.60%
06:46aTribal shares plunge by 15% as Singapore's NTU contract terminates
AN
05:38aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Tribal shares drop on NTU contract termination
AN
02/23FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Down as Rolls-Royce Can't Offset Other Drags
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tribal shares plunge by 15% as Singapore's NTU contract terminates

03/20/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tribal Group PLC on Monday said Singapore's Nanyang Technological University has decided to terminate its contract with the company and has also reserved rights to claim damages.

Shares were down 15% at 42.44 pence each on Monday morning in London.

The Bristol-based educational software and services provider said that it rejected NTU's right to terminate the contract and is considering its options regarding the next appropriate steps.

Consequently, the company revised the publication date of its annual results to March 24 to allow it time to consider the impact of the contract termination, particularly the accounting treatment of a GBP4.5 million onerous contract provision contained within previous expectations.

Tribal has an eight-year contract with NTU for the delivery of Tribal's cloud-based SITS:Vision Student Management System and its Tribal Edge solutions.

The contract was originally announced back in April 2021. In February, the company said significant delays in its Singapore contract hurt its overall trading in 2022.

Tribal explained then that the delays came as a result of "changing scope and complexity", adding that discussions with the Singapore customer had not progressed satisfactorily.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.85% 5701.46 Real-time Quote.1.66%
NANYANG HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.06% 27.9 Delayed Quote.3.49%
TRIBAL GROUP PLC -15.60% 42.2 Delayed Quote.6.38%
All news about TRIBAL GROUP PLC
06:46aTribal shares plunge by 15% as Singapore's NTU contract terminates
AN
05:38aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Tribal shares drop on NTU contract terminatio..
AN
02/23FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Down as Rolls-Royce Can't Offset Other Drags
DJ
02/23More UK Rates Rises Could Be Needed Sooner to Avoid..
DJ
02/23Tribal shares slide as stalled Singapore contract hits annual revenue
AN
02/23Rolls-Royce CEO Seems to Have Got Investors Excited as Shares Jump
DJ
02/23AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Quadrise says fuel cleared by Moroccan custom..
AN
2022FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% Amid Drop in Oil-Related Stocks
DJ
2022Tribal Group shares drop on reduced guidance following contract delays
AN
2022Sterling Rises Further Vs Dollar But Depends on US Data
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 84,6 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net Debt 2022 0,44 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2022 500x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 106 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 982
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart TRIBAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Tribal Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 50,00 GBX
Average target price 81,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Jeremy Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diane Josephine McIntyre Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Richard Last Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Cope Chief Technology Officer
Roger Steven McDowell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIBAL GROUP PLC6.38%129
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED0.59%5 094
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.13%4 442
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.30%1 413
NATIONAL COMPANY FOR LEARNING AND EDUCATION38.80%1 085
JIANGSU CHUANZHIBOKE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.87%993