Tribal Rides International Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.18763 million compared to USD 0.145992 million a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was USD 0.645672 million compared to USD 0.652197 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.02 a year ago.
Tribal Rides International Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
December 14, 2023 at 05:30 pm EST
