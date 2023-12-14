Tribal Rides International Corp. is a mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) transportation technology company. The Company is engaged in the business of digital transformation in transportation. The Company specializes in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. It is also developing a cloud-based systems-as-a-solution (SaaS) interface for a comprehensive social network and mobile application. Its digital transportation enablement and enhancement platform provides fully automated dispatching and bookings management built for taxi companies, limousine companies, and ride-sharing service providers. The platform gives customers an app-based experience and provides service providers with a range of functions, which include customer booking, accounts management, driver tracking, real-time notifications, auto dispatching algorithms, accounting and settlements, corporate account management, as well as providing reporting and analytics.

Sector Software