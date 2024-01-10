(Alliance News) - Tribe Technology PLC on Wednesday said its Chief Financial Officer Eric Hampel will step down due to "personal circumstances."

Hampel will remain as CFO and as a director of the Belfast-based developer and manufacturer of autonomous mining equipment until July.

"Eric will remain focused on running the company's finance function and continue to support Tribe Tech during his six month notice period. Eric will also work to ensure the effective transition of his responsibilities to his successor with the intention that there will be an orderly handover period," Tribe Technology said.

It added that it has begun a process to appoint a permanent successor.

Chief Executive Officer Charlie King said: "We would like to thank Eric for all his hard work during the last four years with the company. Eric has supported the company during several milestones, including successful fundraises, progress towards the first product line and the company's IPO in September 2023."

Shares in Tribe Technology closed down 0.6% to 8.20 pence each in London on Wednesday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.