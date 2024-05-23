TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2024
2023
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,651,831
2,955,965
GST receivable
31,522
32,040
Prepaid expenses
38,897
48,070
Total current assets
1,722,250
3,036,075
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
984,241
660,986
TOTAL ASSETS
2,706,491
3,697,061
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
173,987
241,163
TOTAL LIABILITIES
173,987
241,163
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
6
9,160,064
9,160,064
Share-based payments reserve
6
230,698
201,844
Deficit
(6,858,258)
(5,906,010)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,532,504
3,455,898
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,706,491
3,697,061
Nature of Operations and Going Concern - see Note 1
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on May 22, 2024 and are signed on its behalf by:
/s/ Thomas Schmidt
/s/ Paul Gow
Thomas Schmidt
Paul Gow
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Note
2024
2023
$
$
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
707,562
474,762
Accounting and administration
7(b)(ii)
14,767
15,053
Audit
12,675
-
Corporate development
16,255
3,210
Director and officer compensation
7
90,000
93,750
Legal
13,216
19,596
Market making services
16,500
-
Office
9,111
8,816
Professional fees
-
205
Regulatory fees
6,830
8,528
Rent
2,527
1,005
Share-based compensation
6(d)
28,854
31,928
Shareholder costs
390
993
Transfer agent
1,638
3,353
Travel
15,798
26,528
936,123
687,727
Loss before other items
(936,123)
(687,727)
Other items
Interest income
24,314
18,836
Foreign exchange
(40,439)
(8,366)
(16,125)
10,470
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(952,248)
(677,257)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$(0.02)
$(0.01)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding
62,243,983
52,087,152
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Share Capital
Share-based
Total
Number of
Payments
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Reserve
Deficit
Equity
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2023
62,243,983
9,160,064
201,844
(5,906,010)
3,455,898
Share-based compensation
-
-
28,854
-
28,854
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(952,248)
(952,248)
Balance at March 31, 2024
62,243,983
9,160,064
230,698
(6,858,258)
2,532,504
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Share Capital
Share-based
Total
Number of
Payments
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Reserve
Deficit
Equity
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2022
51,886,596
5,968,177
69,059
(3,540,103)
2,497,133
Common shares issued for:
- share options exercised
250,000
62,500
-
-
62,500
Transfer on exercise of share options
-
10,135
(10,135)
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
31,928
-
31,928
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(677,257)
(677,257)
Balance at March 31, 2023
52,136,596
6,040,812
90,852
(4,217,360)
1,914,304
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(952,248)
(677,257)
Adjustment for:
Share-based compensation
28,854
31,928
Changes in non-cash working capital item:
GST receivable
518
(35)
Prepaid expenses
9,173
28,830
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(97,681)
(226,462)
Net cash used in by operating activities
(1,011,384)
(842,996)
Investing activity
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets
(292,750)
(29,017)
Net cash used in investing activity
(292,750)
(29,017)
Financing activity
Issuance of common shares
-
62,500
Net cash provided by financing activity
-
62,500
Net change in cash
(1,304,134)
(809,513)
Cash at beginning of period
2,955,965
2,281,621
Cash at end of period
1,651,831
1,472,108
Supplemental cash flow information - See Note 10
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
-
Nature of Operations and Going Concern
Hansa Resources Limited ("Hansa") was incorporated on March 19, 1980 under the provisions of the Company Act (British Columbia). On October 26, 2022 Hansa completed a recapitalization with Tribeca Resources Holdings Ltd. (formerly Tribeca Resources Ltd.) ("TRL") and Hansa changed its name to Tribeca Resources Corporation (the "Company"). The Company's common shares are listed and traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "TRBC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "TRRCF". The Company's head office is located at #1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V7 Canada.
The Company is a junior mineral exploration company currently engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Chile. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to exploration and evaluation properties in which it has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to government licensing requirements or regulations, social licensing requirements, unregistered prior agreements, unregistered claims, aboriginal claims, and non-compliance with regulatory and environmental requirements. The Company's assets may also be subject to increases in taxes and royalties, renegotiation of contracts, expropriation of properties, and political uncertainty.
As at March 31, 2024 the Company had working capital of $1,548,263. At present, the Company's operations do not generate cash inflows and its financial success is dependent on management's ability to fund its exploration and evaluation programs and discover economically viable mineral deposits. The mineral exploration process can take many years and is subject to risk factors that are beyond the Company's control.
In order to finance the Company's anticipated option and levy payments on its existing exploration and evaluation assets, fund future exploration programs and to cover administrative and overhead expenses, the Company will be required to raise money through the sale of equity instruments. Many factors influence the Company's ability to raise funds, including the health of the resource market, the climate for mineral exploration investment, the Company's track record, and the experience and calibre of its management. Actual funding requirements may vary from those planned due to a number of factors, including the progress of exploration activities. Management believes it will be able to raise equity capital as required in the long term but recognizes there will be risks involved that may be beyond their control.
The business of exploring for minerals involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that current exploration programs will result in profitable mining operations. The recoverability of the carrying value of exploration properties and the Company's continued existence are dependent upon the preservation of its interest in the underlying properties, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the achievement of profitable operations, or the ability of the Company to raise alternative financing, if necessary, or alternatively upon the Company's ability to dispose of its interests on an advantageous basis.
Management has applied judgement in the assessment of the Company continuing as a going concern by taking into account all available information. Management estimates that the going concern assumption is appropriate for at least the next twelve months following the reporting date of these statements.
- Basis of Preparation
Statement of Compliance
These condensed interim financial statements have been presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
-
Basis of Preparation (continued)
Basis of Measurement
The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the revaluation of certain financial assets and financial liabilities to fair value. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
- Material Accounting Policies
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the material accounting policies disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Accounting Standards Issued but Not Yet Effective
As at March 31, 2024, there are no IFRS Accounting Standards with future effective dates that are expected to have a material impact on the Company.
- Subsidiaries
The Company's effective ownership in its active subsidiaries is as follows:
Company
Location of Incorporation
Effective Ownership Interest
Tribeca Resources Holdings Ltd. ("TRL")
Canada
100%
Tribeca Resources Chile SpA ("TRC")
Chile
100%
Bluerock Resources SpA ("Bluerock")
Chile
100%
5. Exploration and Evaluation Assets
La Higuera
Chiricuto
IOCG Property
Property
Total
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2022
527,097
-
527,097
Option payments
70,887
-
70,887
Levy payments
63,002
-
63,002
Balance, December 31, 2023
660,986
-
660,986
Option payments
265,547
27,203
292,750
Levy payments
30,505
-
30,505
Balance, March 31, 2024
957,038
27,203
984,241
La Higuera IOCG Property
The La Higuera IOCG Property consists of 43 mineral concessions located in Region de Coquimbo, Elqui Province, Chile, grouped as follows:
-
Caballo Blanco Concessions
Purchased 19 mineral claims in March 2015 for $60,750 (US$43,750) cash. A 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") is payable to the vendor.
TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
5. Exploration and Evaluation Assets (continued)
- Don Baucha Concession
On February 14, 2019 the Company entered into a purchase option agreement and has acquired one mineral concession for $281,418 (US $225,000).
- Gaby-TotitoConcessions
On March 15, 2019, as amended October 23, 2023, the Company entered into a purchase option agreement to acquire 12 mineral concessions by making option payments totalling US $2,150,000. As at March 31, 2024 the Company has made payments totalling $469,809 (US $350,000) (December 31, 2023 - $204,262 (US $150,000)). In order to exercise the option the Company will be required to pay US $1,800,000 by March 15, 2025.
The Company is also required to make annual exploration levy payments ("Levy Payments"), calculated at 5% of exploration expenditures incurred on the Gaby-Totito concessions during the period ending March 15, 2026 (the "Option Period"), capped at US $500,000. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 the Company calculated Levy Payments of $30,505 (December 31, 2023 - $63,002), which has been included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
- Benja and Blanco Concessions
In fiscal 2020, the Company acquired 11 mineral concessions in consideration of a 1.0% NSR payable to the vendor.
Chiricuto Property
On March 27, 2024, the Company entered into a purchase option agreement ("the Purchase Option") with two groups of private owners (the "Project Vendors") to acquire a 100% interest in six exploration concessions covering 570 hectares (the "Chiricuto Property") located in the Mantoverde district of the Chilean Coastal Belt.
The key terms under which the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to acquire the Purchase Option are as follows:
- Option cost: Cash payment of US $20,000 upon execution of the Agreement (paid);
- Purchase price: US $0.01 per pound of contained copper equivalent metal contained in the Measured & Indicated categories of an independent NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). Purchase price will be at least US $1,000,000 and will be capped at US $10,000,000;
- Holding costs: The Company to pay annual concession fees (approximately US $20,000 in 2024);
- Past annual concessions fees: Payment or reimbursement of certain past licence fees totalling $36,212 (paid);
- Exploration Levy payments: Annual 5% Exploration Levy cash payments to the Project Vendors with guaranteed minimum payment of US $20,000 and cumulative amount paid to the Project Vendors during the option period capped at US $1,000,000;
- Duration: 5-year option to purchase a 100% interest in the Chiricuto Property. The option period is extendible to 6 years by paying US $50,000 to the Project Vendors and increasing the purchase price from US $0.01 to US $0.011 per pound of contained copper equivalent in the MRE;
- Deliverables: To exercise its Purchase Option, the Company must deliver an NI 43-101 compliant MRE (to a minimum Inferred level of confidence), and have completed at least 3,000 metres of drilling over the geophysical anomaly identified at the Chiricuto Property; and
- NSR Royalty: If the Purchase Option is exercised, the Project Vendors retain a 0.5% NSR Royalty over the Chiricuto Property. No repurchase rights are included. 50% of Chiricuto Property purchase price to count as credit towards the NSR Royalty.
TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
-
Exploration and Evaluation Assets (continued)
With the exception of the initial cash payment of US $20,000 to the Project Vendors and the reimbursement of past concession fees, the foregoing exploration expenditures, payments and work commitments are optional; the Company will not be obliged to make any payments, complete any work or deliver the MRE should it elect not to execute the Purchase Option. The Company will be the operator of the project.
- Share Capital
-
Authorized Share Capital
The Company's authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares without par value. All issued common shares are fully paid.
- Equity Financings
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
No financing were completed during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Fiscal 2023
During fiscal 2023 the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 10,029,887 units at $0.33 per unit, for total proceeds of $3,309,863. Each unit comprised one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. Each warrant is subject to a forced conversion once the common shares trade above a weighted average trading price of $0.75 per share for any 10 consecutive trading days.
The Company paid cash commissions totalling $102,000 and issued 309,090 share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.33 per share until July 21, 2025. The fair value of the Finder's Warrants has been estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The assumptions used were: a risk-free interest rate of 4.53%; expected volatility of 80%; an expected life of 2 years; a dividend yield of 0%; and an expected forfeiture rate of 0%. The value assigned to the Finder's Warrants was $43,273.
The Company incurred $70,913 for legal and filing costs associated with the private placement.
- Warrants
A summary of the number of common shares reserved pursuant to the Company's outstanding warrants at March 31, 2024 and 2023 and the changes for the three months ended on those dates is as follows:
- Authorized Share Capital
2024
2023
Weighted
Weighted
Average
Average
Exercise
Exercise
Number
Price
Number
Price
$
$
Balance, beginning and end of period
5,324,029
0.54
1,250,000
0.25
