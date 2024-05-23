TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 This discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operation is prepared as at May 22, 2024 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of Tribeca Resources Corporation ("Tribeca" or "the Company"). The following disclosure and associated unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Except as otherwise disclosed, all figures contained herein are expressed in Canadian dollars. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this MD&A constitute forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements use words or phrases such as: "expects", "does not expect" or "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans" or "planned", "estimates" or "estimated", "projects" or "projected", "forecasts" or "forecasted", "believes", "intends", "likely", "possible", "probable", "scheduled", "positioned", "goal", "objective" or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including future exploration programs and the timing thereof, and business and financing plans, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual actions, events and results to be materially different from estimated actions, events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement of the Company dated as of October 24, 2022 (the "Filing Statement") which is available for view under Tribeca's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. Historical results of operations and trends that may be inferred from this MD&A may not necessarily indicate future results from operations. In particular, the current state of the global securities markets may cause significant reductions in the price of the Company's securities and render it difficult or impossible for the Company to raise the funds necessary to continue operations. All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report filed on October 24, 2022, the Filing Statement, material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.caor on the Company's website at http://tribecaresources.comand readers are urged to review these materials. Company Overview The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "TRBC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "TRRCF". The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of unproven mineral interests. The Company's principal office is located at #1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. Since the Company's recapitalization on October 26, 2022 the Company has conducted business as a junior mineral exploration company focused in Chile. As of the date of this MD&A the Company holds interest in the La Higuera IOCG Project and the Chiricuto Property. See "Exploration Properties Update" - 1 -

Directors and Officers As of the date of this MD&A the Company's directors and officers are as follows: Paul Gow - Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Director Thomas Schmidt - President and Director Nick DeMare - Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Director Luis Albano Tondo - Director Derrick Weyrauch - Director Exploration Properties Update La Higuera IOCG Property Property Ownership Ownership of the La Higuera IOCG Property (as defined herein) was consolidated over the period 2017 to 2020 by two outright acquisitions for 100% ownership and two 100% purchase option agreements, as follows: Caballo Blanco: 100% ownership of the Caballo Blanco licences acquired from a private Chilean entity in 2015, for a payment of US $43,750 and a 1% NSR royalty. Gaby-Totito: purchase option for 100% of the Gaby-Totito licences acquired in 2019 for consideration of a US $100,000 upfront payment, staged exploration levy payments (5% of exploration expenditures during the option period up to a cumulative total of US $500,000) and US $2,050,000 in option payments (US $250,000 paid) over a 6 year period to exercise the option (the "Gaby-Totito Option"). Don Baucha: purchase option for 100% of the Don Baucha licences in 2019 for consideration of US $225,000 over three years which has been fully paid with the option exercised in 2022. Benja & Blanco: 100% ownership of the Benja & Blanco licences from a TSXV-listed entity in 2020 in return for a 1% NSR royalty. Following renegotiation of the Gaby-Totito Option agreement, (news release dated October 16, 2023), and payment of US $50,000 in October 2023, and US $200,000 in March 2024, the remaining acquisition payment on the La Higuera IOCG Property is a US $1,800,000 payment required by March 2025 to exercise the Gaby-Totito Option. The Company makes annual exploration levy payments equal to 5% of expenditure incurred on the Gaby-Totito property during the option period, capped at US $500,000. Please refer to the Company's technical report titled, "Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on the La Higuera IOCG Project" dated effective August 19, 2022 and prepared by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, available on SEDAR www.sedarplus.ca, for further details on the La Higuera IOCG Project. Property Description The property consists of 41 mining and three exploration licences for 4,147 hectares, located in the Coquimbo Region of northern Chile, 40km north of the city of La Serena (the "La Higuera IOCG Property"). A total of 3,325 hectares are owned 100% by the Company, with the remainder the subject of a purchase option agreement. The La Higuera IOCG Property is located towards the southern end of the Chilean Coastal Iron-OxideCopper-Gold ("IOCG") Belt, one of the four major producing IOCG belts globally, and which hosts exploration by numerous junior to mid-tier copper explorers, developers and miners. Chile is the world's largest copper producer, having produced 5,300,000 metric tons of copper in 2023. The La Higuera IOCG Property is hosted within Jurassic to Cretaceous-age intrusive and volcanic rocks that form part of the Coastal Cordillera. The La Higuera IOCG Property is located within and adjacent to the Atacama Fault System, a long-lived system of faults that extends for approximately 1,000 km in northern Chile and is associated with the major copper-gold deposits of the Coastal IOCG Belt. Prominent examples of these deposits include the Candelaria, Mantoverde and Santo Domingo deposits. As well as copper and gold, the development plans for the Mantoverde and Santo Domingo deposits also include production of cobalt ± iron. - 2 -

The broader La Higuera district has a rich history of small-scale 19th century mining, with high grade copper and gold ores mined from underground workings and either smelted locally or exported to smelters abroad. The historic La Higuera mining center, which is surrounded by the properties, continues to support sporadic small scale open-pit mining. Modern exploration efforts on the La Higuera IOCG Property were completed between 2000 and 2013 by Latin American Copper ("LAC"), Peregrine Minerals ("Peregrine") and Azul Ventures ("Azul"). Two key IOCG systems, Chirsposo and Gaby, were identified on the La Higuera IOCG Property (Figure 1) through 6,823m of drilling by LAC and Peregrine. Tribeca recommenced exploration with its Phase 1 drill program between November 2022 and February 2023, which comprised drilling of nine holes for 2,778m in total (1,020m reverse circulation and 1,758m of HQ diamond drill core). The drilling was completed at two targets. Seven drill holes were completed at the Gaby target, and two drill holes at the Chirsposo target. The drill program defined a mineralized zone over a strike length of 1 km, within an interpreted mineralized envelope ranging between approximately 50m and 130m width at the Gaby discovery. The mineralization is typically present from the base of thin gravel cover, which ranges in downhole thickness from 0m to 76m. The best drill intersections from the historic drilling and Tribeca's Phase 1 drilling are: 82m @ 0.35% Cu, 576ppm Co and 19.2% Fe from 64m (CAB0006) under shallow gravel cover at the Chirsposo target, by LAC in 2000;

285m @ 0.40% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 269ppm Co and 23.5% Fe from 100m (LH-RC-07) at the Gaby prospect by Peregrine in 2005; and

(LH-RC-07) at the Gaby prospect by Peregrine in 2005; and 268m @ 0.66% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 330ppm Co and 24.7% Fe from 52m (GBY001) at the Gaby prospect reported by Tribeca in 2023 Mineralization from the Chirsposo and Gaby targets is broadly similar and comprises a pyrite-chalcopyrite assemblage with associated quartz-magnetite-epidote alteration, overprinting intense amphibole-albite-scapolite-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite alteration, locally with early biotite-magnetite alteration. Mineralization may be present as veins, disseminated, or within breccia zones. Both the Chirsposo and Gaby targets, as well as many of the surrounding licences, were covered with ground magnetic surveying (at 50-100m line spacing) and 100m pole-dipole Induced Polarization ("IP") surveying at 400m line spacing by Peregrine and Azul, providing additional coincident magnetic-IP-chargeability drill targets, with several under interpreted thin gravel cover (<50m thickness). In 2006, Peregrine completed a short program of metallurgical test work on two iron-rich (between 40-48% Fe) composites of drill core from the Gaby target, to investigate the potential to recover copper, gold, iron and cobalt. The copper head grades of the composites were 0.75% Cu and 0.1% Cu. The work indicated a copper and gold recovery of 85% and 65%, respectively, at a P80 of 139 microns, with recoveries improving to 90% and 75% at a P80 of 87 microns. Magnetic separation test work on the rougher copper tailing at the fine grind produced a 69.4% Fe concentrate. In addition, a pyrite concentrate was floated from the rougher copper tailing, which had a 0.4% Co content with 50% recovery. Phase 2 Drilling Program Tribeca's Phase 2 drilling program, comprising 10 drill holes for 3,806m of HQ diamond drilling at the Gaby discovery, was completed between October 2023 and February 2024. The objectives of the drilling program were i) to understand the geometry of the mineralized envelope at Gaby, particularly the dip, ii) to determine the additional strike length of the system to the north, and iii) to test several geophysical anomalies (IP and/or gravity) adjacent to the main known mineralized trend. The significant drill intersections from the Phase 2 drill program are provided in Table 1. The drilling appears to confirm an approximate vertical geometry for the main north to north-northwest mineralized envelope, and has extended the known strike length of the mineralization to 1.4 km. One hole into an adjacent IP geophysical anomaly (GBY016) did not intersect significant mineralization, and one hole into a gravity anomaly 300m to the east intersected several mineralized intervals of 0.2% - 0.3% copper (Table 1). Results for all ten holes of this program have been - 3 -

published in news releases dated December 12, 2023, February 6, 2024, February 28, 2024, and March 27, 2024. Figure 1. Location of the Gaby and Chirsposo targets within the La Higuera IOCG Project outline. - 4 -

Table 1. Summary of significant intersections from the Phase 2 drill program holes reported at the Gaby IOCG discovery. HoleID From To Downhole Cu Au Co (m) (m) Interval (m) (%) (g/t) (ppm) GBY008 50 274 224 0.31 0.06 208 incl. 50 56 6 0.82 0.17 147 incl. 90 116 26 0.42 0.10 99 incl. 140 186 46 0.27 0.05 119 incl. . 190 272 82 0.41 0.07 409 GBY009 64.9 238 173.1 0.14 0.03 158 incl. 82 102 20 0.27 0.08 132 incl. 208 238 30 0.29 0.05 272 GBY010 140 162 22 0.21 0.05 333 GBY011 74 196 122 0.21 0.04 159 incl. 126 148 22 0.56 0.11 356 incl. 262 272 10 0.71 0.23 103 GBY012 70 242 172 0.23 0.05 211 incl. 98 118 20 0.23 0.04 184 incl. 172 189 17 0.26 0.05 176 incl. 191 221 30 0.58 0.14 358 GBY013 331 436 105 0.18 0.04 97 incl. 331 346 15 0.24 0.06 97 incl. 386 402 16 0.24 0.04 122 incl. 403 422 19 0.23 0.06 153 GBY015 20 34 14 0.27 0.07 75 GBY015 96 118 22 0.24 0.06 59 Note: Apart from the summary intersections (highlighted in bold) the grade intersections are calculated over intervals >0.2% Cu with maximum internal dilution of 10m @ 0.05% Cu and a minimum interval width of 10m. [Figure 2 on next page] - 5 -

Figure 2: Location of drill holes completed to date at the Gaby target and the interpreted outline of the north to NNW-trending mineralization. - 6 -

Table 2. Details of the drill collars from the Phase 2 drill program. Collar coordinates provided using datum/projection WGS84 Zone 19S. HoleID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Depth (mag) GBY008 284099 6734267 455 270 -60 445.50 GBY009 283804 6734397 446 90 -60 401.75 GBY010 283848 6734282 447 90 -60 401.75 GBY011 283856 6734518 447 90 -61 401.75 GBY012 283855 6734797 442 90 -60 401.75 GBY013 284000 6735177 437 270 -60 462.70 GBY014 283899 6735371 431 270 -60 218.65 GBY015 284140 6734833 447 100 -60 287.65 GBY016 284159 6735017 445 270 -65 383.65 GBY017 284011 6735002 439 270 -60 401.75 Chiricuto Property Option On March 27, 2024, Tribeca announced that it had entered into a purchase option agreement ("the Agreement") with two groups of private owners (the "Project Vendors") to acquire a 100% interest in a 570 hectare property located in the established Mantoverde district of the Chilean Coastal Belt, 15 km and 21 km from Capstone Copper Corporation's Mantoverde mine and Santo Domingo project, respectively (Figure 3) (the "Chiricuto Property"). The Chiricuto Property comprises six exploitation concessions covering 570 hectares and is located in an area hosting excellent infrastructure including roads, powerlines, a port, and is 50 km from the coast. It is one of the few significant iron oxide alteration systems in the Mantoverde district that remain untested by drilling. The key terms under which Tribeca has the right, but not the obligation, to acquire a 100% interest in the Chiricuto Property (the "Purchase Option") are as follows: Duration: 5-year option to purchase a 100% interest in the Chiricuto Property

5-year option to purchase a 100% interest in the Chiricuto Property Option cost: Cash payment of US $20,000 upon execution of the Agreement (paid)

Cash payment of US $20,000 upon execution of the Agreement (paid) Purchase price: US $0.01 per pound of contained copper equivalent metal contained in the Measured & Indicated categories of an independent NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). Purchase price will be at least US $1 million and will be capped at US $10 million

US $0.01 per pound of contained copper equivalent metal contained in the Measured & Indicated categories of an independent NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). Purchase price will be at least US $1 million and will be capped at US $10 million Holding costs: Tribeca to pay annual concession fees (less than US $20,000/year)

Tribeca to pay annual concession fees (less than US $20,000/year) Past annual concessions fees: Payment or reimbursement of certain past licence fees totalling approximately US $23,000 (paid).

Payment or reimbursement of certain past licence fees totalling approximately US $23,000 (paid). Exploration Levy payments: Annual 5% Exploration Levy cash payments to the Project Vendors with guaranteed minimum payment of US $20,000 and cumulative amount paid to the Project Vendors during the option period capped at US $1 million

Annual 5% Exploration Levy cash payments to the Project Vendors with guaranteed minimum payment of US $20,000 and cumulative amount paid to the Project Vendors during the option period capped at US $1 million Deliverables: To exercise its Purchase Option, Tribeca must have delivered an NI 43-101 compliant MRE (to a minimum Inferred level of confidence), and have completed at least 3,000 metres of drilling over the geophysical anomaly identified at the Chiricuto Property

To exercise its Purchase Option, Tribeca must have delivered an NI 43-101 compliant MRE (to a minimum Inferred level of confidence), and have completed at least 3,000 metres of drilling over the geophysical anomaly identified at the Chiricuto Property Extension right: Option period extendible to 6 years by paying the Project Vendors US $50,000 and increasing the purchase price from US $0.01 to US $0.011 per pound of contained copper equivalent in the

MRE

Option period extendible to 6 years by paying the Project Vendors US $50,000 and increasing the purchase price from US $0.01 to US $0.011 per pound of contained copper equivalent in the MRE NSR Royalty: If the Purchase Option is exercised, the Project Vendors retain a 0.5% NSR Royalty over the Chiricuto Property. No repurchase rights are included. 50% of Chiricuto Property purchase price to count as credit towards the NSR Royalty. With the exception of the initial cash payment of US $20,000 to the Project Vendors and the reimbursement of past concession fees, the foregoing exploration expenditures, payments and work commitments are optional; Tribeca will not be obliged to make any payments, complete any work or deliver the MRE should it elect not to execute the Purchase Option. Tribeca will be the operator of the project. - 7 -

Figure 3. Location of the Chiricuto Property Outlook The final drill core logging data from the Phase 2 drill program at the Gaby discovery is being received and integrated to improve the geological model. Planning for further drilling at both the Gaby discovery and additional targets at the La Higuera ICOG Property is also being undertaken. As of the date of this MD&A initial geological mapping and surface sampling has commenced at the Chiricuto property. The Company continues to assess business development opportunities in the wider Chilean Costal IOCG Belt. Qualified Person All scientific and technical information in this MD&A has been prepared by, or approved by, Dr. Paul Gow, who is the CEO of the Company. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("MAusIMM") and a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Dr. Gow has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the La Higuera IOCG Project and the Chiricuto Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the La Higuera IOCG Project and Chiricuto Property. - 8 -

Selected Financial Data The following selected financial information is derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company. Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Three Months Ended Mar. 31 Dec. 31 Sep. 30 Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Dec. 31 Sep. 30 Jun. 30 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Operations: Revenues Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Expenses (936,123) (1,163,469) (274,759) (360,047) (687,727) (775,494) (56,513) (61,392) Other items (16,125) 31,251 104,371 (25,997) 10,470 (2,307,981) 121,845 62,545 Net (loss) income (952,248) (1,132,218) (170,388) (386,044) (677,257) (3,083,475) 65,332 1,153 Basic and diluted (loss) income per share (0.02) (0.02) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.08) 0.00 0.00 Dividends per share Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Statement of Financial Position: Working capital 1,548,263 2,794,912 4,032,095 1,013,524 1,371,057 1,970,036 2,212,125 2,146,793 Total assets 2,706,491 3,697,061 4,829,299 1,807,551 2,060,683 2,882,841 2,779,112 2,706,895 Total long-term liabilities Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Results of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 During the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1/2024") the Company reported a net loss of $952,248 compared to a net loss of $1,132,218 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 ("Q4/2023"), a decrease in loss of $179,970. The decrease was primarily attributed to: the Company conducted a Phase 2 drilling program between October 2023 and February 2024 on the La

Higuera IOCG Property and incurred $867,169 in Q4/2023 and $707,562 in Q1/2024. See also "Exploration Properties Update"; and a $56,654 decrease in director and officer compensation, from $146,654 in Q4/2023 to $90,000 in Q1/2024. In Q4/2023 the Company agreed to pay termination fees to two of its former directors. These decreases were partially offset by a $30,300 fluctuation in foreign exchange, from a foreign exchange loss of $10,139 reported in Q4/2023 compared to a foreign exchange loss of $40,439 reported in Q1/2024. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 During Q1/2024 the Company reported a net loss of $952,248 compared to a net loss of $677,257 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1/2023"), an increase in loss of $274,991. The fluctuation was mainly attributed to a $248,396 increase in general and administrative expenses, from $687,727 in Q1/2023 to $936,123 in Q1/2024 and a $32,073 fluctuation in foreign exchange, from a foreign exchange loss of $8,366 reported in Q1/2023 compared to a foreign exchange loss of $40,439 reported in Q1/2024. Significant fluctuations in general and administrative expenses are listed below. During Q1/2024 the Company: incurred exploration expenditures of $707,562 (Q1/2023 - $474,762) as follows: 2024 2023 $ $ Assays 49,835 1,008 Drilling 328,915 110,137 Geology 146,081 89,322 Geophysics - 50,872 License / concession fees 71,953 36,607 Other 417 69,886 - 9 -