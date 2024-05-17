Discovering copper under cover in the Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt
Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer
This corporate presentation and the information contained herein (the "Presentation") is proprietary and for authorized use only. It is being provided for the use of prospective investors with the express understanding that, without the prior permission in writing from Tribeca Resources Corporation (the "Company"), the investor will not copy this Presentation or any portion of it or use any information contained herein for any purpose other than evaluating a potential investment in securities of the Company.
This Presentation provides general background information about the activities of the Company. Information disclosed in this Presentation is current as of August 29, 2023, except as otherwise provided herein and the Company does not undertake or agree to update this Presentation after the date hereof. All information is derived solely from management of the Company and otherwise publicly available third-party information that has not been independently verified by the Company. Further, it does not purport to be complete nor is it intended to be relied upon as advice (legal, financial, tax or otherwise) to current or potential investors. Each prospective investor should contact his, her or its own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice. Recipients of this Presentation who are considering acquiring securities of the Company are referred to the public filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
This Presentation contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") concerning the Company's plans for its properties and mineral projects, financial results, operations and other matters. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of fact and may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this Presentation, as applicable.
Further, these forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement of the Company dated as of October 24, 2022 which is available for view under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation or in certain of the other documents on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company and its directors, officers and employees each disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
An investor should read this Presentation with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from what is expected.
This Presentation also contains or references certain industry and peer group data which is based upon information from independent industry publications and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this Presentation and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
Technical aspects of this Presentation have been reviewed and approved by Paul Gow, a designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.
This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered and sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
This Presentation includes historical results from exploration activities conducted by other parties and taken from various sources. The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. The Company considers this historical data to be relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.
Additional information concerning the Company's La Higuera IOCG Project is included in the technical report titled: Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on the La Higuera IOCG Project, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
No securities regulatory authority or regulator has reviewed this document. Any representation to the contrary is an offence.
Introduction to Tribeca Resources
INTRO TO TRIBECA
We are a copper exploration
company focused on discovering
and developing future mines in the Chilean Coastal IOCG belt
Science-
Experienced
team with
driven
leading IOCG
expertise
Prolific
Recent and
Chilean
growing
Coastal IOCG
discovery
Belt
People and
Building
planet
portfolio via
conscious
consolidation
INTRO TO TRIBECA
Tribeca Snapshot
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Share Price (10-May-2024)
C$0.33
Shares Outstanding (# shares)
62.24M
Warrants (# warrants)
5.32M
Options (# options)
1.25M
Fully Diluted (# shares)
68.82M
Market Capitalization (Undiluted)
C$20.5M
Cash (31-Apr-2024)
C$1.5M
Debt
Debt Free
Enterprise value (Undiluted)
C$19.0M
KEY ASSETS
La Higuera Advanced exploration
Chiricuto Undrilled geophysical target
MANAGEMENT & BOARD
Dr. Paul Gow
CEO, Director
Thomas Schmidt
President, Director
Nick DeMare
CFO & Corporate
Secretary, Director
INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
Luis Tondo
Director
Derrick Weyrauch
Director
SHAREHOLDERS
% undiluted
Management
34%
Retail
44%
Institutional & HNW
22%
Track-record in Latam copper, exploration and M&A
Management / Co-founders
Directors & corporate
Dr. Paul Gow
CEO, Director
•
Geologist with doctorate and 25+ years' experience in
mineral exploration and project development.
•
World-leading expertise with iron oxide copper-gold
(IOCG) deposits - led exploration and development
programs in all four major IOCG provinces.
Luis Tondo
Director
- Mining Engineer with extensive operating background with majors and juniors in Latam
- Former CEO & Director at Marimaca Copper (TSX)
- Previously with Kinross Gold, Rio Tinto
•
GM of Xstrata Copper's Frieda River project and
Director Brazil Exploration
•
Led Pedra Branca discovery team - now in production
Derrick Weyrauch
Director
• CPA with finance, M&A, risk management, corporate
restructuring and turnaround experience
• CEO & Director of Palladium One Mining; Chairman of
Nortec Minerals
• Co-founder and former director of Magna Mining. Past
director of Cabral Gold, Eco Oro Minerals, Jaguar
Thomas Schmidt
• M&A professional with 20+ years experience; strong
Mining and Banro
President, Director
focus on Latin America.
• Joined Xstrata's M&A team in London in 2003
• Banking and private equity experience with JP Morgan
(Associate) and Barclays (VP)
• Xstrata GM Finance with responsibility for Collahuasi
and Antamina copper mine JVs in Chile and Peru
Nick DeMare
CFO, Corp Secretary & Director
- CPA; president and principal of Chase Management Ltd., a provider services to listed growth companies
- Current or former director and/or officer several TSX and TSXV listed companies including Mirasol Resources, Tinka Resources, Mawson Gold
INTRO TO TRIBECA
Milestones and upcoming catalysts
2017-2022
2023
2024
2025
4 property acquisitions in La Higuera mining district (funded by founders)
C$2.6 million private placement financing (Feb 2022)
Listing on TSXV (Nov 2022)
Geophysics and Phase 1 drilling program (9 holes for ~2,800m) at Gaby and Chirsposo
C$3.6 million private placement financing (Aug 2023)
Phase 2 drilling program at Gaby: 10 holes for ~3,800m (Oct 2023 - Feb 2024)
Chiricuto acquisition (Mar 2024)
Geological interpretation at Gaby (Q2 2024)
Chiricuto sampling, mapping and IP surveying (Q3 2024)
Chiricuto drilling (Q3/Q4 2024)
La Higuera Phase 3 drilling (Q4 2024)
La Higuera Phase 4 drilling
Chiricuto Phase 2 drilling
Pursuit of business development opportunities
Best drill intersections at La Higuera (Gaby target)
- GBY001: 268 meters at 0.66% Cu and 0.14g/t Au in first hole
- GBY007: 264 meters at 0.31% Cu, 0.06g/t Au in 500m step-out hole
- GBY 008: 224 meters at 0.31% Cu and 0.06 g.t Au in 50m step-back from GBY001
- RCH-LH-07:285 meters at 0.40% Cu and 0.08g/t Au in best historic drill hole
Key:
Completed activities
Proposed activities
Our approach
APPROACH
New approaches are unlocking IOCG opportunities
Why hunt for new IOCG deposits?
Low exploration maturity
New concepts/ technologies
can be applied
Variety of deposit types with
by-product credits
Major Global IOCG Belts
Giant Deposits
Resource*
Company
1. Gawler Craton (Australia)
Olympic Dam
9.1 Bt @ 0.87% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 0.28 kg/t U
2. Carajás district (Brazil)
Salobo
0.99 Bt @ 0.82% Cu, 0.49 g/t Au
3. Coastal IOCG Belt ( Chile/Peru)
Candelaria
1.2 Bt @ 0.60% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 2.0 g/t Ag
4. Cloncurry district (Australia)
Ernest Henry
166 Mt @ 1.1% Cu, 0.54 g/t Au
* Tonnage and grade figures for the deposits sourced as follows: Olympic Dam (Total Resource, Primary Industries and Resources SA, Government of South Australia, Fact Sheet, 2010), Salobo (Proven and Probable Reserves; Salobo copper-gold mine,
Carajás, Pará state, Brazil, Technical Report for Wheaton Precious Metals, 2017), Candelaria (Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources, NI 43-101 compliant; refer to Lundin 2022 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Estimates Statement News
9
Release dated 8 February 2023), Ernest Henry (Total Mineral Resource pre-mining, Ryan, A.J. in AusIMM Geology of Australian and Papua New Guinean Mineral Deposits, 1998
APPROACH
Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt is ripe for discovery
Key regional advantages 1) infrastructure-rich 2) low altitude 3) access to sea water 4) under-explored with historic focus on outcropping areas
7 major Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt deposits
(within the ~1,000 km N-S area Tribeca is focussed on)
Significant Chile/Peru Coastal IOCG Belt deposits
Candelaria
Mantoverde
Mina Justa
Santo Domingo
Dominga
Mantos Blancos
El Espino
Marimaca
Raul-Condestable
contained copper equivalent* (Mt)
7.4 Mt
3.9 Mt
2.5Mt
1.7 Mt
1.5 Mt
1.2 Mt
1.0Mt
1.0Mt
0.6
Cu
Au (CuEq)
* Copper and gold only; silver often present but not always reported; iron and cobalt (where present) are subject to separate beneficiation route, thus excluded
10
Source: company disclosures
