Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This corporate presentation and the information contained herein (the "Presentation") is proprietary and for authorized use only. It is being provided for the use of prospective investors with the express understanding that, without the prior permission in writing from Tribeca Resources Corporation (the "Company"), the investor will not copy this Presentation or any portion of it or use any information contained herein for any purpose other than evaluating a potential investment in securities of the Company.

This Presentation provides general background information about the activities of the Company. Information disclosed in this Presentation is current as of August 29, 2023, except as otherwise provided herein and the Company does not undertake or agree to update this Presentation after the date hereof. All information is derived solely from management of the Company and otherwise publicly available third-party information that has not been independently verified by the Company. Further, it does not purport to be complete nor is it intended to be relied upon as advice (legal, financial, tax or otherwise) to current or potential investors. Each prospective investor should contact his, her or its own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice. Recipients of this Presentation who are considering acquiring securities of the Company are referred to the public filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") concerning the Company's plans for its properties and mineral projects, financial results, operations and other matters. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of fact and may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this Presentation, as applicable.

Further, these forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement of the Company dated as of October 24, 2022 which is available for view under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation or in certain of the other documents on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company and its directors, officers and employees each disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

An investor should read this Presentation with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from what is expected.

This Presentation also contains or references certain industry and peer group data which is based upon information from independent industry publications and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this Presentation and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.

Technical aspects of this Presentation have been reviewed and approved by Paul Gow, a designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered and sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

This Presentation includes historical results from exploration activities conducted by other parties and taken from various sources. The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. The Company considers this historical data to be relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

Additional information concerning the Company's La Higuera IOCG Project is included in the technical report titled: Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on the La Higuera IOCG Project, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

No securities regulatory authority or regulator has reviewed this document. Any representation to the contrary is an offence.