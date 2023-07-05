(Alliance News) - Triboo Spa announced Wednesday that it has appointed Cristina Mollis as a new board member.

Mollis is independent and will take the place of Manuela Figini, who resigned due to unexpected professional commitments, and will also join the Audit and Risk Committee and Related Party Transactions Committee.

Cristina Mollis has always been involved in digital strategy and e-commerce; in her role as vice president of Value Team for nearly a decade, she was a key player in the development of one of Italy's largest systems integrators acquired in 2011 by NTT Data, the Japanese telco giant. Founder of Nuvò, an innovative digital transformation company, she brought it into the H-Farm Spa group in 2015, quadrupling its turnover in three years. Former CEO of Coin Spa, she is currently an independent director of Gefran Spa and continues on her entrepreneurial path with The Okapi Network, a benefit company dedicated to launching sustainable initiatives.

Triboo's stock closed Wednesday down 8.6 percent at EUR0.79 per share.

