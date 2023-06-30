(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Triboo Spa announced Friday that it has received the resignation of board member Manuela Figini, resigned due to supervening professional commitments.

The chairman of the board will co-opt a new director at the next board meeting.

Triboo closed Friday 1.0 percent in the red at EUR0.92 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

