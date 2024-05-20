(Alliance News) - Triboo Spa reported first quarter revenues of EUR17.8 million from EUR22.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

Ebitda for the period was EUR2.3 million from EUR2.9 million in Q1 2023.

Net financial position as of March 31 was negative EUR14.6 million, unchanged from the end of the previous year.

"The results of the first three months of the year, obtained in a challenging market environment although there are signs of recovery, are in line with the forecasts of the 2024 budget, which foresees an increase in profitability and a return to a positive net result, as confirmed by the first quarter data. The second half of the year will express results in further improvement thanks also to important multi-year orders acquired already in the portfolio," commented Giulio Corno, CEO of Triboo.

